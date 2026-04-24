Pirates vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Milwaukee Brewers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pirates vs Brewers Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (14-11) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (13-11)

Date: Friday, April 24, 2026

Friday, April 24, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-138) | MIL: (+118)

PIT: (-138) | MIL: (+118) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+126) | MIL: +1.5 (-152)

PIT: -1.5 (+126) | MIL: +1.5 (-152) Total: 7 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Pirates vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 3-1, 3.27 ERA vs Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - 2-0, 3.42 ERA

The Pirates will give the nod to Paul Skenes (3-1) against the Brewers and Brandon Woodruff (2-0). Skenes' team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Skenes' team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-1). The Brewers have gone 3-1-0 ATS in Woodruff's four starts that had a set spread. The Brewers were the underdog on the moneyline for one Woodruff start this season -- they won.

Pirates vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (52.4%)

Pirates vs Brewers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Pirates, Milwaukee is the underdog at +118, and Pittsburgh is -138 playing on the road.

Pirates vs Brewers Spread

The Pirates are at the Brewers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Pirates are +126 to cover the runline, with the Brewers being -152.

Pirates vs Brewers Over/Under

The over/under for the Pirates versus Brewers game on April 24 has been set at 7, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Pirates have been favorites in 14 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (71.4%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh has a record of 4-3 when favored by -138 or more this year.

Contests with the Pirates have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 14 of 25 chances this season.

The Pirates are 15-10-0 against the spread in their 25 games that had a posted line this season.

The Brewers have been the moneyline underdog 10 total times this season. They've finished 4-6 in those games.

Milwaukee has played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer without a win.

The Brewers have played in 24 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-10-0).

The Brewers have a 15-9-0 record ATS this season (covering 62.5% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.569) and total hits (29) this season. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 38th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Cruz hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .182 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Brandon Lowe has four doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks. He's batting .250 and slugging .548 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 83rd, his on-base percentage 61st, and his slugging percentage 20th.

Ryan O'Hearn has 26 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .417.

O'Hearn enters this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Bryan Reynolds has three home runs, 16 RBI and a batting average of .253 this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads the Brewers with 23 hits. He's batting .280 and slugging .512 with an on-base percentage of .412.

Including all qualified players in the majors, his batting average puts him 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 29th in slugging.

William Contreras paces his team with a .442 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .291 with an on-base percentage of .371.

His batting average is 31st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 30th, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Jake Bauers is batting .237 with two doubles, five home runs and seven walks.

Gary Sanchez is batting .236 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks.

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