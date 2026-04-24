Pirates vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Milwaukee Brewers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Pirates vs Brewers Game Info
- Pittsburgh Pirates (14-11) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (13-11)
- Date: Friday, April 24, 2026
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Coverage: Brewers.TV and SportsNet PT
Pirates vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PIT: (-138) | MIL: (+118)
- Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+126) | MIL: +1.5 (-152)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Pirates vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 3-1, 3.27 ERA vs Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - 2-0, 3.42 ERA
The Pirates will give the nod to Paul Skenes (3-1) against the Brewers and Brandon Woodruff (2-0). Skenes' team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Skenes' team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-1). The Brewers have gone 3-1-0 ATS in Woodruff's four starts that had a set spread. The Brewers were the underdog on the moneyline for one Woodruff start this season -- they won.
Pirates vs Brewers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Brewers win (52.4%)
Pirates vs Brewers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Pirates, Milwaukee is the underdog at +118, and Pittsburgh is -138 playing on the road.
Pirates vs Brewers Spread
- The Pirates are at the Brewers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Pirates are +126 to cover the runline, with the Brewers being -152.
Pirates vs Brewers Over/Under
- The over/under for the Pirates versus Brewers game on April 24 has been set at 7, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
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Pirates vs Brewers Betting Trends
- The Pirates have been favorites in 14 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (71.4%) in those contests.
- Pittsburgh has a record of 4-3 when favored by -138 or more this year.
- Contests with the Pirates have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 14 of 25 chances this season.
- The Pirates are 15-10-0 against the spread in their 25 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Brewers have been the moneyline underdog 10 total times this season. They've finished 4-6 in those games.
- Milwaukee has played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer without a win.
- The Brewers have played in 24 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-10-0).
- The Brewers have a 15-9-0 record ATS this season (covering 62.5% of the time).
Pirates Player Leaders
- Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.569) and total hits (29) this season. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .348.
- Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 38th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
- Cruz hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .182 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.
- Brandon Lowe has four doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks. He's batting .250 and slugging .548 with an on-base percentage of .351.
- Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 83rd, his on-base percentage 61st, and his slugging percentage 20th.
- Ryan O'Hearn has 26 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .417.
- O'Hearn enters this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.
- Bryan Reynolds has three home runs, 16 RBI and a batting average of .253 this season.
Brewers Player Leaders
- Brice Turang leads the Brewers with 23 hits. He's batting .280 and slugging .512 with an on-base percentage of .412.
- Including all qualified players in the majors, his batting average puts him 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 29th in slugging.
- William Contreras paces his team with a .442 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .291 with an on-base percentage of .371.
- His batting average is 31st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 30th, and he is 63rd in slugging.
- Jake Bauers is batting .237 with two doubles, five home runs and seven walks.
- Gary Sanchez is batting .236 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks.
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