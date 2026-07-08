Pirates vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 8

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Pittsburgh Pirates playing the Atlanta Braves.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Pirates vs Braves Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (47-45) vs. Atlanta Braves (52-38)

Date: Wednesday, July 8, 2026

Wednesday, July 8, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and BravesVsn

Pirates vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-120) | ATL: (+102)

PIT: (-120) | ATL: (+102) Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-205) | ATL: -1.5 (+168)

PIT: +1.5 (-205) | ATL: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Pirates vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jared Jones (Pirates) - 1-1, 5.28 ERA vs Grant Holmes (Braves) - 5-4, 3.83 ERA

The Pirates will give the nod to Jared Jones (1-1, 5.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Braves will counter with Grant Holmes (5-4, 3.83 ERA). Jones and his team are 4-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Jones' team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Braves have a 10-5-0 ATS record in Holmes' 15 starts with a set spread. The Braves were named the moneyline underdog for one Holmes start this season -- they lost.

Pirates vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (54.2%)

Pirates vs Braves Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a +102 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Braves Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Pirates. The Braves are +168 to cover, while the Pirates are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Pirates vs Braves Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Pirates-Braves on July 8, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Braves Betting Trends

The Pirates have come away with 29 wins in the 50 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Pittsburgh has been victorious 22 times in 43 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have hit the over in 53 of their 91 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Pirates have an against the spread mark of 46-45-0 in 91 games with a line this season.

The Braves have been the underdog on the moneyline 20 total times this season. They've gone 9-11 in those games.

Atlanta has an 8-5 record (winning 61.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Braves have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 87 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 41 of those games (41-42-4).

The Braves have collected a 46-41-0 record ATS this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has 94 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .397. He has a .281 batting average and a slugging percentage of .473.

He ranks 30th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh in total hits (83) this season while batting .247 with 42 extra-base hits. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Among qualifiers, he is 95th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Lowe brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 games he is hitting .233 with a double, two home runs, four walks and 13 RBIs.

Ryan O'Hearn leads Pittsburgh with 85 hits. He is batting .293 this season and 28 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

O'Hearn heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with a double, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBIs.

Nick Gonzales leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.398) thanks to 18 extra-base hits.

Gonzales has safely hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .459 with two doubles, a home run, seven walks and six RBIs.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has put up a team-best OBP (.343) and slugging percentage (.545), and paces the Braves in hits (96, while batting .273).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is ninth in slugging.

Olson heads into this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with two doubles, four home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 26 walks while batting .273. He's slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 41st, his on-base percentage is 90th, and he is 59th in slugging.

Michael Harris II has racked up a team-best .510 slugging percentage.

Mauricio Dubon has 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 25 walks while batting .274.

Pirates vs Braves Head to Head

7/7/2026: 12-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

12-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/7/2026: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/6/2026: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/5/2026: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/28/2025: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/27/2025: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-1 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/26/2025: 9-3 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-3 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/11/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/10/2025: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/9/2025: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!