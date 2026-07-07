Pirates vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 7
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Pittsburgh Pirates facing the Atlanta Braves.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Pirates vs Braves Game Info
- Pittsburgh Pirates (46-45) vs. Atlanta Braves (52-37)
- Date: Tuesday, July 7, 2026
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: SportsNet PT and BravesVsn
Pirates vs Braves Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PIT: (-180) | ATL: (+152)
- Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+116) | ATL: +1.5 (-140)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Pirates vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 6-8, 3.62 ERA vs Hurston Waldrep (Braves) - 0-0, 3.68 ERA
The Pirates will give the nod to Paul Skenes (6-8, 3.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Braves will turn to Hurston Waldrep. Skenes' team is 5-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Skenes' team is 6-10 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Waldrep has started just one game with a set spread, which the Braves failed to cover. The Braves have always been the moneyline underdog when Waldrep starts this season.
Pirates vs Braves Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Pirates win (65.4%)
Pirates vs Braves Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Pirates, Atlanta is the underdog at +152, and Pittsburgh is -180 playing at home.
Pirates vs Braves Spread
- The Braves are +1.5 on the run line against the Pirates. The Braves are -140 to cover, and the Pirates are +116.
Pirates vs Braves Over/Under
- Pirates versus Braves on July 7 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.
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Pirates vs Braves Betting Trends
- The Pirates have won in 28, or 57.1%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This year Pittsburgh has won two of seven games when listed as at least -180 on the moneyline.
- The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 52 of their 90 opportunities.
- In 90 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 45-45-0 against the spread.
- The Braves have a 9-10 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.4% of those games).
- Atlanta has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer.
- In the 86 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Braves, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-42-4).
- The Braves have a 46-40-0 record against the spread this season.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .393 this season while batting .282 with 57 walks and 62 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .474.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 37th in slugging.
- Reynolds will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .292 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.
- Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh with 80 hits. He is batting .242 this season and has 42 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .498 with an on-base percentage of .316.
- He is 104th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Lowe has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with a double, a home run, three walks and six RBIs.
- Ryan O'Hearn has collected 81 base hits, an OBP of .344 and a slugging percentage of .463 this season.
- O'Hearn heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double and three walks.
- Nick Gonzales leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .397, fueled by 18 extra-base hits.
- Gonzales brings a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .441 with two doubles, a home run, seven walks and five RBIs.
Braves Player Leaders
- Matt Olson has racked up a team-best OBP (.344) and slugging percentage (.546), and leads the Braves in hits (95, while batting .273).
- Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 41st in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.
- Olson hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, four home runs, three walks and five RBIs.
- Ozzie Albies is hitting .272 with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .322.
- Including all qualifying players, he is 43rd in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.
- Michael Harris II is batting .306 with 14 doubles, 16 home runs and 15 walks.
- Mauricio Dubon is hitting .270 with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 25 walks.
Pirates vs Braves Head to Head
- 6/7/2026: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 6/6/2026: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 6/5/2026: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 9/28/2025: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 9/27/2025: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 9/26/2025: 9-3 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/11/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)
- 5/10/2025: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 5/9/2025: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 6/30/2024: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
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