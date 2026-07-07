Pirates vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 7

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Pittsburgh Pirates facing the Atlanta Braves.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pirates vs Braves Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (46-45) vs. Atlanta Braves (52-37)

Date: Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Tuesday, July 7, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and BravesVsn

Pirates vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-180) | ATL: (+152)

PIT: (-180) | ATL: (+152) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+116) | ATL: +1.5 (-140)

PIT: -1.5 (+116) | ATL: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Pirates vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 6-8, 3.62 ERA vs Hurston Waldrep (Braves) - 0-0, 3.68 ERA

The Pirates will give the nod to Paul Skenes (6-8, 3.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Braves will turn to Hurston Waldrep. Skenes' team is 5-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Skenes' team is 6-10 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Waldrep has started just one game with a set spread, which the Braves failed to cover. The Braves have always been the moneyline underdog when Waldrep starts this season.

Pirates vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (65.4%)

Pirates vs Braves Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Pirates, Atlanta is the underdog at +152, and Pittsburgh is -180 playing at home.

Pirates vs Braves Spread

The Braves are +1.5 on the run line against the Pirates. The Braves are -140 to cover, and the Pirates are +116.

Pirates vs Braves Over/Under

Pirates versus Braves on July 7 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

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Pirates vs Braves Betting Trends

The Pirates have won in 28, or 57.1%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Pittsburgh has won two of seven games when listed as at least -180 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 52 of their 90 opportunities.

In 90 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 45-45-0 against the spread.

The Braves have a 9-10 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.4% of those games).

Atlanta has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer.

In the 86 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Braves, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-42-4).

The Braves have a 46-40-0 record against the spread this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .393 this season while batting .282 with 57 walks and 62 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .474.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 37th in slugging.

Reynolds will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .292 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh with 80 hits. He is batting .242 this season and has 42 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .498 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He is 104th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Lowe has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with a double, a home run, three walks and six RBIs.

Ryan O'Hearn has collected 81 base hits, an OBP of .344 and a slugging percentage of .463 this season.

O'Hearn heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double and three walks.

Nick Gonzales leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .397, fueled by 18 extra-base hits.

Gonzales brings a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .441 with two doubles, a home run, seven walks and five RBIs.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has racked up a team-best OBP (.344) and slugging percentage (.546), and leads the Braves in hits (95, while batting .273).

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 41st in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Olson hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, four home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .272 with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualifying players, he is 43rd in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Michael Harris II is batting .306 with 14 doubles, 16 home runs and 15 walks.

Mauricio Dubon is hitting .270 with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 25 walks.

Pirates vs Braves Head to Head

6/7/2026: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/6/2026: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/5/2026: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/28/2025: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/27/2025: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-1 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/26/2025: 9-3 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-3 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/11/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/10/2025: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/9/2025: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/30/2024: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

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