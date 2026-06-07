Phillies vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 7
Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.
The Philadelphia Phillies will face the Chicago White Sox in MLB action on Sunday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phillies vs White Sox Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (34-30) vs. Chicago White Sox (34-30)
- Date: Sunday, June 7, 2026
- Time: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: NBCS-PH and CHSN
Phillies vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PHI: (-156) | CHW: (+132)
- Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+132) | CHW: +1.5 (-160)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)
Phillies vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 3-4, 5.55 ERA vs David Sandlin (White Sox) - 1-1, 8.10 ERA
The Phillies will give the nod to Aaron Nola (3-4, 5.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to David Sandlin (1-1, 8.10 ERA). Nola's team is 3-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Nola's team has been victorious in 42.9% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-4. Sandlin has started two games with set spreads, and the White Sox went 1-1-0. The White Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for one Sandlin start this season -- they lost.
Phillies vs White Sox Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Phillies win (61.5%)
Phillies vs White Sox Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-White Sox, Philadelphia is the favorite at -156, and Chicago is +132 playing on the road.
Phillies vs White Sox Spread
- The Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the White Sox. The Phillies are +132 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are -160.
Phillies vs White Sox Over/Under
- An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Phillies-White Sox on June 7, with the over being +100 and the under -122.
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Phillies vs White Sox Betting Trends
- The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 44 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (59.1%) in those games.
- Philadelphia has a record of 15-7 when favored by -156 or more this year.
- The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 27 of their 63 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Phillies are 20-43-0 against the spread in their 63 games that had a posted line this season.
- The White Sox have won 49% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (25-26).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, Chicago has a 6-9 record (winning 40% of its games).
- The White Sox have played in 62 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-26-1).
- The White Sox have a 36-26-0 record against the spread this season.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Bryce Harper has 58 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .364. He has a .260 batting average and a slugging percentage of .502.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 28th in slugging.
- Kyle Schwarber has 56 hits, which is best among Philadelphia batters this season. He's batting .241 with 33 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .586 with an on-base percentage of .358.
- He is 100th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and third in slugging among qualifying batters.
- Brandon Marsh has an OPS of .870, fueled by an OBP of .363 and a team-best slugging percentage of .507 this season.
- Marsh brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs.
- Trea Turner has seven home runs, 21 RBI and a batting average of .226 this season.
White Sox Player Leaders
- Miguel Vargas is hitting .243 with 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 43 walks. He's slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .373.
- Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average is 97th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 30th in slugging.
- Vargas hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, two home runs, five walks and seven RBIs.
- Colson Montgomery has 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 23 walks while batting .223. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .317.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 131st in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.
- Chase Meidroth has put up a team-high .395 slugging percentage.
- Sam Antonacci is hitting .280 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 12 walks.
Phillies vs White Sox Head to Head
- 6/6/2026: 6-3 CHW (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 6/5/2026: 8-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 7/29/2025: 6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 7/28/2025: 6-2 CHW (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 4/21/2024: 8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)
- 4/20/2024: 9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)
- 4/19/2024: 7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 4/19/2023: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 4/18/2023: 3-0 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 4/18/2023: 7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
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