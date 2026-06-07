Diamondbacks vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 7

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are among the MLB teams playing on Sunday, versus the Washington Nationals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (33-31) vs. Washington Nationals (33-32)

Date: Sunday, June 7, 2026

Sunday, June 7, 2026 Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

3:15 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Peacock

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-132) | WSH: (+112)

ARI: (-132) | WSH: (+112) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+164) | WSH: +1.5 (-200)

ARI: -1.5 (+164) | WSH: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka (Diamondbacks) - 7-3, 3.49 ERA vs Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 3-3, 3.62 ERA

The probable pitchers are Mike Soroka (7-3) for the Diamondbacks and Cade Cavalli (3-3) for the Nationals. Soroka's team is 6-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Soroka's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-2. The Nationals have an 8-5-0 record against the spread in Cavalli's starts. The Nationals have a 3-7 record in Cavalli's 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (54.8%)

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Moneyline

Arizona is the favorite, -132 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +112 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Nationals are -200 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are +164.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Diamondbacks-Nationals on June 7 is 8.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 16, or 64%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Arizona has a record of 8-6 when favored by -132 or more this year.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 30 of their 63 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread record of 37-26-0 in 63 games with a line this season.

The Nationals are 31-27 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 53.4% of those games).

Washington has gone 23-19 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer (54.8%).

In the 65 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-22-3).

The Nationals have covered 61.5% of their games this season, going 40-25-0 against the spread.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.373), slugging percentage (.542) and total hits (64) this season. He has a .284 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Ketel Marte is hitting .250 with 11 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 20 walks, while slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 80th, his on-base percentage 122nd, and his slugging percentage 57th.

Ildemaro Vargas is batting .282 with a .441 slugging percentage and 37 RBI this year.

Geraldo Perdomo has three home runs, 22 RBI and a batting average of .232 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has accumulated 66 hits with a .405 on-base percentage, leading the Nationals in both categories. He's batting .267 and slugging .534.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 55th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

C.J. Abrams leads his team with a .526 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .286 with an on-base percentage of .382.

His batting average is 25th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 17th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Daylen Lile has 15 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks while hitting .257.

Luis Garcia is batting .262 with 10 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and eight walks.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Head to Head

6/6/2026: 6-1 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-1 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/5/2026: 14-1 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

14-1 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/1/2025: 3-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/31/2025: 11-7 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

11-7 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/30/2025: 9-7 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

9-7 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/6/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/5/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/4/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/31/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/30/2024: 17-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!