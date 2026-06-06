Phillies vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 6

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies are among the MLB squads playing on Saturday, versus the Chicago White Sox.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Phillies vs White Sox Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (34-29) vs. Chicago White Sox (33-30)

Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026

Saturday, June 6, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and CHSN

Phillies vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-136) | CHW: (+116)

PHI: (-136) | CHW: (+116) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+136) | CHW: +1.5 (-164)

PHI: -1.5 (+136) | CHW: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Phillies vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Painter (Phillies) - 1-6, 5.74 ERA vs Brandon Eisert (White Sox) - 1-0, 3.55 ERA

The Phillies will look to Andrew Painter (1-6) against the White Sox and Brandon Eisert (1-0). Painter and his team have a record of 1-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Painter's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-1. Eisert has started just one game with a set spread, which the White Sox covered. The White Sox have always been the moneyline underdog when Eisert starts this season.

Phillies vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (50.6%)

Phillies vs White Sox Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -136 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +116 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs White Sox Spread

The Phillies are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+136 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -164 to cover.

Phillies versus White Sox, on June 6, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 26 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 21 times in 34 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 27 of their 62 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 20-42-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have a 24-26 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48% of those games).

Chicago has a 15-18 record (winning 45.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The White Sox have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 61 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 35 of those games (35-25-1).

The White Sox have a 35-26-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.4% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with an OBP of .369 this season while batting .265 with 38 walks and 38 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .511.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 58th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Harper hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a home run, five walks and two RBIs.

Kyle Schwarber has 56 hits, which is best among Philadelphia batters this season. He's batting .246 with 33 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .596 with an on-base percentage of .361.

He ranks 94th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and third in slugging in MLB.

Schwarber has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Brandon Marsh has hit six homers with a team-high .488 SLG this season.

Marsh has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Trea Turner is batting .224 with a .275 OBP and 21 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 42 walks while batting .243. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .373.

He is 98th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Vargas brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, two home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

Colson Montgomery is hitting .223 with 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .315.

His batting average ranks 130th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 111th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Chase Meidroth has a .393 slugging percentage, which paces the White Sox.

Sam Antonacci is batting .286 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 11 walks.

Phillies vs White Sox Head to Head

6/5/2026: 8-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

8-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/29/2025: 6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/28/2025: 6-2 CHW (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-2 CHW (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/21/2024: 8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/20/2024: 9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 4/19/2024: 7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/19/2023: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/18/2023: 3-0 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-0 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/18/2023: 7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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