4 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets Today For Sunday July 26th, 2026

⚾ ⚾ MLB · SUNDAY, JULY 26 · HOME RUN PROPS · ALL ODDS FANDUEL All Odds FanDuel 4 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets Today For Sunday July 26th Top picks across 4 games · All odds FanDuel Listed players must be in the starting lineup for bets to stand · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook Four matchups on Sunday's early board. We pulled the top home run price from each one, spreading the picks across different games rather than stacking a single lineup. ⭐ Pick #1 · Phillies DH Sun · Board's Shortest Price Kyle Schwarber · Phillies DH +215 Comfortably the shortest price of anyone on today's board, at home against the Yankees, well ahead of teammate Bryce Harper on this same market. Yankees @ Phillies · Sunday · FanDuel odds shown ⭐ Pick #2 · Dodgers DH Sun 1:41 PM ET Shohei Ohtani · Dodgers DH +280 The top-priced Dodger on the board, ahead of Max Muncy and Freddie Freeman, in an early road matchup against the Mets. Dodgers @ Mets · Sun 1:41 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown Pick #3 · Mariners C Sun 2:36 PM ET Cal Raleigh · Mariners C +320 The top-priced Mariner on the road against Texas, edging out Joc Pederson and Brandon Nimmo on this same board. Mariners @ Rangers · Sun 2:36 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown Pick #4 · Giants OF Sun 4:06 PM ET · Tied For Top Price Jorge Soler · Giants OF +420 Tied with Zach Neto for the top price in this matchup, ahead of Mike Trout, at home against the Angels. Angels @ Giants · Sun 4:06 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown 📋 A Note On Lineup Confirmation Per FanDuel's own market rules, each listed player must be in the starting lineup for these bets to stand. Confirm official lineups closer to first pitch, since they can change. ⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER. FanDuel Sportsbook · MLB Home Run Props · Sunday's Slate Bet Home Run Props on FanDuel Now Schwarber +215 · Ohtani +280 · Raleigh +320 · Soler +420 Bet Now All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · To Hit a Home Run: Kyle Schwarber +215 (Yankees @ Phillies) · Shohei Ohtani +280 (Dodgers @ Mets, Sun 1:41 PM ET) · Cal Raleigh +320 (Mariners @ Rangers, Sun 2:36 PM ET) · Jorge Soler +420 (Angels @ Giants, Sun 4:06 PM ET) · Listed player must be included in the starting lineup for bets to stand · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.