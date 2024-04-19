Phillies vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Phillies vs White Sox Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (12-8) vs. Chicago White Sox (3-16)

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024

Saturday, April 20, 2024 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH

Phillies vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-360) | CHW: (+290)

PHI: (-360) | CHW: (+290) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-152) | CHW: +1.5 (+126)

PHI: -1.5 (-152) | CHW: +1.5 (+126) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Phillies vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 0-3, 3.00 ERA vs Mike Soroka (White Sox) - 0-2, 6.98 ERA

The probable starters are Zack Wheeler (0-3) for the Phillies and Mike Soroka (0-2) for the White Sox. Wheeler and his team have not covered in any of the three games with a spread he's started this season. Wheeler's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Soroka starts, the White Sox have gone 2-2-0 against the spread. The White Sox are 1-3 in Soroka's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (77.6%)

Phillies vs White Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Phillies vs. White Sox reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-360) and Chicago as the underdog (+290) on the road.

Phillies vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are -152 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are +126.

Phillies versus White Sox on April 20 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Phillies vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 10 wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Philadelphia this season, with a -360 moneyline set for this game.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in seven of their 19 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 19 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 8-11-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have won three of the 19 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (15.8%).

Chicago has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +290 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 19 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total six times (6-12-1).

The White Sox have gone 8-11-0 against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia OPS (.891) this season. He has a .338 batting average, an on-base percentage of .391, and a slugging percentage of .500.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 40th in slugging.

Turner will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .410 with five doubles, two home runs, four walks and three RBI.

Alec Bohm has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks. He's batting .258 and slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .364.

He is 83rd in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging in the major leagues.

Bohm enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .267 with a double, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Bryce Harper has collected 16 base hits, an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .451 this season.

Harper takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Kyle Schwarber has five home runs, nine RBI and a batting average of .218 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Gavin Sheets has a .521 slugging percentage, which paces the White Sox. He's batting .250 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Paul DeJong is batting .262 with four doubles, three home runs and two walks. He's slugging .571 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Braden Shewmake has a double, a home run and a walk while batting .179.

Korey Lee is batting .241 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Phillies vs White Sox Head to Head

4/19/2024: 7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/19/2023: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/18/2023: 3-0 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-0 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/18/2023: 7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

