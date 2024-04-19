Phillies vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20
Odds updated as of 3:25 PM
The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Chicago White Sox.
Phillies vs White Sox Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (12-8) vs. Chicago White Sox (3-16)
- Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024
- Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: NBCS-PH
Phillies vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: PHI: (-360) | CHW: (+290)
- Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-152) | CHW: +1.5 (+126)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Phillies vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 0-3, 3.00 ERA vs Mike Soroka (White Sox) - 0-2, 6.98 ERA
The probable starters are Zack Wheeler (0-3) for the Phillies and Mike Soroka (0-2) for the White Sox. Wheeler and his team have not covered in any of the three games with a spread he's started this season. Wheeler's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Soroka starts, the White Sox have gone 2-2-0 against the spread. The White Sox are 1-3 in Soroka's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Phillies vs White Sox Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Phillies win (77.6%)
Phillies vs White Sox Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Phillies vs. White Sox reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-360) and Chicago as the underdog (+290) on the road.
Phillies vs White Sox Spread
- The White Sox are at the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are -152 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are +126.
Phillies vs White Sox Over/Under
- Phillies versus White Sox on April 20 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.
Phillies vs White Sox Betting Trends
- The Phillies have come away with 10 wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Philadelphia this season, with a -360 moneyline set for this game.
- The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in seven of their 19 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- In 19 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 8-11-0 against the spread.
- The White Sox have won three of the 19 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (15.8%).
- Chicago has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +290 or longer.
- The White Sox have played in 19 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total six times (6-12-1).
- The White Sox have gone 8-11-0 against the spread this season.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Trea Turner leads Philadelphia OPS (.891) this season. He has a .338 batting average, an on-base percentage of .391, and a slugging percentage of .500.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 40th in slugging.
- Turner will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .410 with five doubles, two home runs, four walks and three RBI.
- Alec Bohm has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks. He's batting .258 and slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .364.
- He is 83rd in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging in the major leagues.
- Bohm enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .267 with a double, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.
- Bryce Harper has collected 16 base hits, an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .451 this season.
- Harper takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI.
- Kyle Schwarber has five home runs, nine RBI and a batting average of .218 this season.
White Sox Player Leaders
- Gavin Sheets has a .521 slugging percentage, which paces the White Sox. He's batting .250 with an on-base percentage of .362.
- Paul DeJong is batting .262 with four doubles, three home runs and two walks. He's slugging .571 with an on-base percentage of .295.
- Braden Shewmake has a double, a home run and a walk while batting .179.
- Korey Lee is batting .241 with a double, a home run and two walks.
Phillies vs White Sox Head to Head
- 4/19/2024: 7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 4/19/2023: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 4/18/2023: 3-0 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 4/18/2023: 7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
