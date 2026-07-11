Phillies vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 11

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies are among the MLB teams playing on Saturday, up against the Detroit Tigers.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Phillies vs Tigers Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (52-43) vs. Detroit Tigers (44-50)

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Saturday, July 11, 2026 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-142) | DET: (+120)

PHI: (-142) | DET: (+120) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+126) | DET: +1.5 (-152)

PHI: -1.5 (+126) | DET: +1.5 (-152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Phillies vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 10-4, 2.62 ERA vs Casey Mize (Tigers) - 4-5, 2.64 ERA

The Phillies will give the ball to Cristopher Sanchez (10-4, 2.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Casey Mize (4-5, 2.64 ERA). When Sanchez starts, his team is 10-9-0 against the spread this season. Sanchez's team is 13-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Tigers are 8-5-0 against the spread when Mize starts. The Tigers have a 1-5 record in Mize's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (54.5%)

Phillies vs Tigers Moneyline

Detroit is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -142 favorite on the road.

Phillies vs Tigers Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Tigers. The Phillies are +126 to cover, and the Tigers are -152.

Phillies vs Tigers Over/Under

Phillies versus Tigers, on July 11, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

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Phillies vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 68 games this year and have walked away with the win 43 times (63.2%) in those games.

Philadelphia has a record of 36-11 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 42 of their 93 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 34-59-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers are 17-23 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.5% of those games).

Detroit is 1-4 (winning only 20% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Tigers have played in 92 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-51-1).

The Tigers have covered 54.3% of their games this season, going 50-42-0 against the spread.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper is hitting .258 with 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 60 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .366 while slugging .498.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber has 86 hits and an OBP of .368, both of which lead the Phillies this season. He's batting .252 and slugging .566.

He is 81st in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging in the majors.

Brandon Marsh has an OPS of .839, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .498 this season.

Marsh takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two walks.

Bryson Stott has seven home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .243 this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has a team-best OBP (.395) and slugging percentage (.426). He's batting .286.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks seventh and he is 76th in slugging.

McGonigle enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Dillon Dingler paces his team with 84 hits. He has a batting average of .264 while slugging .516 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 88th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Riley Greene has racked up a team-best .469 slugging percentage.

Spencer Torkelson is hitting .213 with 18 doubles, 16 home runs and 41 walks.

Phillies vs Tigers Head to Head

7/10/2026: 10-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/3/2025: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/2/2025: 7-5 DET (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 DET (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/1/2025: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/26/2024: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/25/2024: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/24/2024: 8-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

8-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/8/2023: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 6/6/2023: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/5/2023: 8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

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