Mexico vs England Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Tonight World Cup Round of 16
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Mexico vs England: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
World Cup 2026 Round of 16 · Preview · Altitude Factor · Best Bets · FanDuel odds
📖 Match Preview
Mexico topped Group A without conceding a single goal — just the second team in World Cup history to keep clean sheets through five straight matches, after Italy in 1990 — before breaking a 40-year World Cup knockout drought with a 2-0 win over Ecuador. Julián Quiñones has been the tournament's breakout Mexican star with 3 goals and an assist, the joint-most goal involvements by a Mexican player in a single World Cup edition, while Roberto Alvarado's 3 assists are a new Mexican record. Javier Aguirre's side is nearly unbeatable at the Azteca, losing just 2 of 89 matches there — though tellingly, they haven't beaten a team of England's caliber on this ground in 23 years, since Brazil.
England survived a genuine scare against DR Congo, trailing 1-0 from a 7th-minute opener before Harry Kane scored twice in the final 15 minutes (75th and 86th) to complete a dramatic comeback. Kane's tournament tally now sits at 5 goals, and he's scored 3 headers already this tournament alone — trailing only Miroslav Klose and Gerd Müller for all-time World Cup headed goals. Thomas Tuchel's side arrives with genuine fitness questions after that DR Congo battle: Declan Rice is a minor doubt with hamstring tightness, while Reece James and Jarell Quansah are both more significantly compromised.
The real story here might be the altitude. The Azteca sits roughly 2,200 meters above sea level, and England only had 48 hours to acclimatize per FIFA rules — the tightest window possible. The ball travels faster and farther up here, and every previous World Cup visitor has found the physical demands genuinely different from sea level. Add an 87,000-strong crowd that hasn't seen Mexico lose a competitive home match in 13 years, and this genuinely has the makings of a classic.
🩺 Team News & Injuries
📋 Predicted Lineups
Tuchel's plan is to slow the tempo and control the middle through Bellingham, conserving energy for the altitude rather than chasing the ball the way England did in patches against DR Congo — any defensive passivity risks being punished by a sharp Mexican front line playing at home.
Mexico's route to a goal likely runs through exploiting communication errors in England's back line, similar to what troubled them against DR Congo, with Quiñones' pace on the counter their most direct weapon.
📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Mexico +200 / Draw +200 / England +150 · 2 Up Early Payout: Mexico +200 / Draw +200 / England +140 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Mexico -102 / England -122 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Kane +165, Jimenez +260, Quinones +320, Rashford +420, Madueke +430, Saka +440, Gordon +450, Bellingham +450, Alvarado +650, Mora +650 · To Score or Assist: Kane +130, Jimenez +185, Rashford +190, Madueke +195, Quinones +200 · Player 1+ SOT: Kane -280, Jimenez -170, Quinones -165, Bellingham -130, Rashford -120, Madueke -115 · First Goalscorer: Kane +430, No Goalscorer +700, Jimenez +700, Quinones +800, Rashford +1000, Saka +1000, Madueke +1000 · Correct Score: Mexico 1-0 +700, Draw 0-0 +700, England 0-1 +600, Mexico 2-0 +1400, Draw 1-1 +500, England 0-2 +1000, Mexico 2-1 +1100, Draw 2-2 +1500, England 1-2 +900, Mexico 3-0 +3500, Draw 3-3 +8000, England 0-3 +2700, Mexico 3-1 +3000, England 1-3 +2500, Mexico 3-2 +4000, England 2-3 +3500 · BTTS Yes -102 / No -126 · O/U 1.5: -220 / +176 · O/U 2.5: +146 / -180 · O/U 3.5: +390 / -550 · Declan Rice a minor doubt, Reece James and Jarell Quansah both unavailable for England · No injuries reported for Mexico · Estadio Azteca, Mexico City · Tonight, Sunday July 5, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Brazil/Norway winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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