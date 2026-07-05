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Mexico vs England Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Tonight World Cup Round of 16

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Mexico vs England Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Tonight World Cup Round of 16
Mexico vs England: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets | World Cup 2026 Round of 16
🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 16 · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Tonight, Sunday July 5 · 8:00 PM ET · Estadio Azteca · Mexico City · FOX

Mexico vs England: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets

World Cup 2026 Round of 16 · Preview · Altitude Factor · Best Bets · FanDuel odds

ENG -122 To Advance · MEX -102 · Nearly A Coin Flip · Azteca Sits 2,200m Above Sea Level
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KEY LINES: ENG +150 ML (90 MIN) · MEX +200 · DRAW +200 · TO QUALIFY NEARLY A COIN FLIP (ENG -122 / MEX -102) · BTTS NO -126 · UNDER 2.5 GOALS -180 · CORRECT SCORE DRAW 1-1 IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST AT +500 · KANE ANYTIME +165 · MEXICO HASN'T CONCEDED IN 5 STRAIGHT MATCHES · ALTITUDE AT THE AZTECA (2,200M) A MAJOR FACTOR FOR ENGLAND
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 16 · Tonight · 8:00 PM ET · Estadio Azteca Mexico City · FOX
🇲🇽 Mexico
vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England
Unbeaten · 0 Goals Conceded All WC Kane: 5 Goals, Hunting Golden Boot
FD Moneyline (90 min)
ENG +150
MEX +200 · Draw +200
To Qualify (reg+ET+pens)
ENG -122 · MEX -102
FD ODDS:
BTTS No -126
U2.5 -180
U1.5 -220
U3.5 -550
Bracket Path
Winner plays the Brazil/Norway winner in the Quarterfinal (Miami)
→ QF if advance

📖 Match Preview

Mexico topped Group A without conceding a single goal — just the second team in World Cup history to keep clean sheets through five straight matches, after Italy in 1990 — before breaking a 40-year World Cup knockout drought with a 2-0 win over Ecuador. Julián Quiñones has been the tournament's breakout Mexican star with 3 goals and an assist, the joint-most goal involvements by a Mexican player in a single World Cup edition, while Roberto Alvarado's 3 assists are a new Mexican record. Javier Aguirre's side is nearly unbeatable at the Azteca, losing just 2 of 89 matches there — though tellingly, they haven't beaten a team of England's caliber on this ground in 23 years, since Brazil.

England survived a genuine scare against DR Congo, trailing 1-0 from a 7th-minute opener before Harry Kane scored twice in the final 15 minutes (75th and 86th) to complete a dramatic comeback. Kane's tournament tally now sits at 5 goals, and he's scored 3 headers already this tournament alone — trailing only Miroslav Klose and Gerd Müller for all-time World Cup headed goals. Thomas Tuchel's side arrives with genuine fitness questions after that DR Congo battle: Declan Rice is a minor doubt with hamstring tightness, while Reece James and Jarell Quansah are both more significantly compromised.

The real story here might be the altitude. The Azteca sits roughly 2,200 meters above sea level, and England only had 48 hours to acclimatize per FIFA rules — the tightest window possible. The ball travels faster and farther up here, and every previous World Cup visitor has found the physical demands genuinely different from sea level. Add an 87,000-strong crowd that hasn't seen Mexico lose a competitive home match in 13 years, and this genuinely has the makings of a classic.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇲🇽 Mexico
✅ No injuries or suspensions reported
Julián Quiñones — 3 goals, 1 assist, tournament's breakout star
Gilberto Mora — youngest WC knockout starter since Pelé (1958)
Raúl Rangel — 0 goals conceded through 348 minutes
✅ Full squad available, unchanged expected XI
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England
⚠️ Declan Rice — hamstring tightness, minor doubt
Reece James — hamstring, unlikely to feature
Jarell Quansah — ankle issue
Harry Kane — 5 goals, scored the DR Congo winner
Bukayo Saka — trained fully, expected to feature

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇲🇽 Mexico · 4-3-3
GK
Raúl Rangel
DEF
Jorge Sánchez · César Montes · Johan Vásquez · Jesús Gallardo
MID
Érik Lira · Luis Romo · Gilberto Mora ⭐
ATT
Roberto Alvarado · Raúl Jiménez · Julián Quiñones ⭐
Expected to be unchanged from the Ecuador win
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England · 4-2-3-1
GK
Jordan Pickford
DEF
Djed Spence · Ezri Konsa · Marc Guéhi · Nico O'Reilly
MID
Elliot Anderson · Declan Rice ⚠️
ATT
Noni Madueke/Bukayo Saka ⚠️ · Jude Bellingham · Anthony Gordon
LONE ST
Harry Kane ⭐
Reece James and Jarell Quansah both unavailable
🎯 Tactical Preview

Tuchel's plan is to slow the tempo and control the middle through Bellingham, conserving energy for the altitude rather than chasing the ball the way England did in patches against DR Congo — any defensive passivity risks being punished by a sharp Mexican front line playing at home.

Mexico's route to a goal likely runs through exploiting communication errors in England's back line, similar to what troubled them against DR Congo, with Quiñones' pace on the counter their most direct weapon.

📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head

All-Time H2H · Tournament Context · Altitude Factor
All-time meetings (1 at a World Cup)
England won 2-0 (1966)
First-ever knockout meeting
Tonight
Mexico's record at the Azteca
87-2-0 (89 matches)
Mexico goals conceded, 5 group games
0
Kane's headed WC goals (3 this tournament)
4 all-time, trails only Klose & Müller
Azteca altitude
~2,200 meters (7,350 ft)

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play
England To Advance
A narrow favorite in what's essentially a coin-flip market — England's individual quality against a stiff altitude and atmosphere test · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties
-122
$12.20→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Favorite
Harry Kane — Anytime Goalscorer
Scored twice to save England last time out, chasing another Golden Boot, and boasts one of the best headed-goal records in World Cup history
+165
$10→$26.50
⭐ Best Bet #3 · Backed By Mexico's Perfect Record
Both Teams to Score — No
Mexico haven't conceded a single goal across five World Cup matches — one of the best defensive runs in tournament history
-126
$12.60→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #4 · Altitude Grind
Under 2.5 Total Goals
Mexico's clean-sheet run and England's plan to conserve energy at altitude both point toward a cagier, lower-event knockout match
-180
$18→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #5 · Board's Shortest Exact Score
Correct Score — Draw 1-1
Shorter than either team winning outright — a genuine signal this is expected to be one of the tightest ties of the round
+500
$10→$60
🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel
England to advance + Both Teams to Score No + Harry Kane anytime goal
Builds on England's narrow favorite status, Mexico's flawless defensive record cutting both ways, and Kane's role as the most likely individual difference-maker. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
🏆 Our Prediction · Mexico vs England · World Cup R16 · Tonight
England 1–0 Mexico
Kane provides the moment of quality that decides it, likely late, in a genuinely tense knockout battle at altitude rather than a comfortable England win.
Confidence
MEDIUM
England's individual quality gives them the edge, but nearly every market here is priced close to even, and the altitude, atmosphere and Mexico's own flawless run genuinely level the playing field. Kane anytime at +165 and the 1-1 draw at +500 are the strongest supporting plays no matter which way this actually breaks.
FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Mexico vs England · Tonight · 8PM ET · FOX
Bet Mexico vs England on FanDuel
Kane anytime +165 · BTTS No -126 · England to advance -122
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Mexico +200 / Draw +200 / England +150 · 2 Up Early Payout: Mexico +200 / Draw +200 / England +140 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Mexico -102 / England -122 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Kane +165, Jimenez +260, Quinones +320, Rashford +420, Madueke +430, Saka +440, Gordon +450, Bellingham +450, Alvarado +650, Mora +650 · To Score or Assist: Kane +130, Jimenez +185, Rashford +190, Madueke +195, Quinones +200 · Player 1+ SOT: Kane -280, Jimenez -170, Quinones -165, Bellingham -130, Rashford -120, Madueke -115 · First Goalscorer: Kane +430, No Goalscorer +700, Jimenez +700, Quinones +800, Rashford +1000, Saka +1000, Madueke +1000 · Correct Score: Mexico 1-0 +700, Draw 0-0 +700, England 0-1 +600, Mexico 2-0 +1400, Draw 1-1 +500, England 0-2 +1000, Mexico 2-1 +1100, Draw 2-2 +1500, England 1-2 +900, Mexico 3-0 +3500, Draw 3-3 +8000, England 0-3 +2700, Mexico 3-1 +3000, England 1-3 +2500, Mexico 3-2 +4000, England 2-3 +3500 · BTTS Yes -102 / No -126 · O/U 1.5: -220 / +176 · O/U 2.5: +146 / -180 · O/U 3.5: +390 / -550 · Declan Rice a minor doubt, Reece James and Jarell Quansah both unavailable for England · No injuries reported for Mexico · Estadio Azteca, Mexico City · Tonight, Sunday July 5, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Brazil/Norway winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Mexico vs England predictions, picks, lineups & best bets tonight. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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