Mexico vs England Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Tonight For World Cup

⚡ KEY LINES: ENG +150 ML (90 MIN) · MEX +200 · DRAW +200 · TO QUALIFY NEARLY A COIN FLIP (ENG -122 / MEX -102) · BTTS NO -126 · UNDER 2.5 GOALS -180 · CORRECT SCORE DRAW 1-1 IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST AT +500 · KANE ANYTIME +165 · MEXICO HASN'T CONCEDED IN 5 STRAIGHT MATCHES · ALTITUDE AT THE AZTECA (2,200M) A MAJOR FACTOR FOR ENGLAND

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 16 · Tonight · 8:00 PM ET · Estadio Azteca Mexico City · FOX 🇲🇽 Mexico vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England Unbeaten · 0 Goals Conceded All WC Kane: 5 Goals, Hunting Golden Boot FD Moneyline (90 min) ENG +150 MEX +200 · Draw +200 To Qualify (reg+ET+pens) ENG -122 · MEX -102 FD ODDS: BTTS No -126 U2.5 -180 U1.5 -220 U3.5 -550

Bracket Path Winner plays the Brazil/Norway winner in the Quarterfinal (Miami) → QF if advance

📖 Match Preview

Mexico topped Group A without conceding a single goal — just the second team in World Cup history to keep clean sheets through five straight matches, after Italy in 1990 — before breaking a 40-year World Cup knockout drought with a 2-0 win over Ecuador. Julián Quiñones has been the tournament's breakout Mexican star with 3 goals and an assist, the joint-most goal involvements by a Mexican player in a single World Cup edition, while Roberto Alvarado's 3 assists are a new Mexican record. Javier Aguirre's side is nearly unbeatable at the Azteca, losing just 2 of 89 matches there — though tellingly, they haven't beaten a team of England's caliber on this ground in 23 years, since Brazil.

England survived a genuine scare against DR Congo, trailing 1-0 from a 7th-minute opener before Harry Kane scored twice in the final 15 minutes (75th and 86th) to complete a dramatic comeback. Kane's tournament tally now sits at 5 goals, and he's scored 3 headers already this tournament alone — trailing only Miroslav Klose and Gerd Müller for all-time World Cup headed goals. Thomas Tuchel's side arrives with genuine fitness questions after that DR Congo battle: Declan Rice is a minor doubt with hamstring tightness, while Reece James and Jarell Quansah are both more significantly compromised.

The real story here might be the altitude. The Azteca sits roughly 2,200 meters above sea level, and England only had 48 hours to acclimatize per FIFA rules — the tightest window possible. The ball travels faster and farther up here, and every previous World Cup visitor has found the physical demands genuinely different from sea level. Add an 87,000-strong crowd that hasn't seen Mexico lose a competitive home match in 13 years, and this genuinely has the makings of a classic.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇲🇽 Mexico ✅ No injuries or suspensions reported ✅ Julián Quiñones — 3 goals, 1 assist, tournament's breakout star ✅ Gilberto Mora — youngest WC knockout starter since Pelé (1958) ✅ Raúl Rangel — 0 goals conceded through 348 minutes ✅ Full squad available, unchanged expected XI 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England ⚠️ Declan Rice — hamstring tightness, minor doubt ❌ Reece James — hamstring, unlikely to feature ❌ Jarell Quansah — ankle issue ✅ Harry Kane — 5 goals, scored the DR Congo winner ✅ Bukayo Saka — trained fully, expected to feature

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇲🇽 Mexico · 4-3-3 GK Raúl Rangel DEF Jorge Sánchez · César Montes · Johan Vásquez · Jesús Gallardo MID Érik Lira · Luis Romo · Gilberto Mora ⭐ ATT Roberto Alvarado · Raúl Jiménez · Julián Quiñones ⭐ Expected to be unchanged from the Ecuador win 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England · 4-2-3-1 GK Jordan Pickford DEF Djed Spence · Ezri Konsa · Marc Guéhi · Nico O'Reilly MID Elliot Anderson · Declan Rice ⚠️ ATT Noni Madueke/Bukayo Saka ⚠️ · Jude Bellingham · Anthony Gordon LONE ST Harry Kane ⭐ Reece James and Jarell Quansah both unavailable

🎯 Tactical Preview Tuchel's plan is to slow the tempo and control the middle through Bellingham, conserving energy for the altitude rather than chasing the ball the way England did in patches against DR Congo — any defensive passivity risks being punished by a sharp Mexican front line playing at home. Mexico's route to a goal likely runs through exploiting communication errors in England's back line, similar to what troubled them against DR Congo, with Quiñones' pace on the counter their most direct weapon.

📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head

All-Time H2H · Tournament Context · Altitude Factor All-time meetings (1 at a World Cup) England won 2-0 (1966) First-ever knockout meeting Tonight Mexico's record at the Azteca 87-2-0 (89 matches) Mexico goals conceded, 5 group games 0 Kane's headed WC goals (3 this tournament) 4 all-time, trails only Klose & Müller Azteca altitude ~2,200 meters (7,350 ft)

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play England To Advance A narrow favorite in what's essentially a coin-flip market — England's individual quality against a stiff altitude and atmosphere test · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties -122 $12.20→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Favorite Harry Kane — Anytime Goalscorer Scored twice to save England last time out, chasing another Golden Boot, and boasts one of the best headed-goal records in World Cup history +165 $10→$26.50 ⭐ Best Bet #3 · Backed By Mexico's Perfect Record Both Teams to Score — No Mexico haven't conceded a single goal across five World Cup matches — one of the best defensive runs in tournament history -126 $12.60→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #4 · Altitude Grind Under 2.5 Total Goals Mexico's clean-sheet run and England's plan to conserve energy at altitude both point toward a cagier, lower-event knockout match -180 $18→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #5 · Board's Shortest Exact Score Correct Score — Draw 1-1 Shorter than either team winning outright — a genuine signal this is expected to be one of the tightest ties of the round +500 $10→$60

🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel England to advance + Both Teams to Score No + Harry Kane anytime goal Builds on England's narrow favorite status, Mexico's flawless defensive record cutting both ways, and Kane's role as the most likely individual difference-maker. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

🏆 Our Prediction · Mexico vs England · World Cup R16 · Tonight England 1–0 Mexico Kane provides the moment of quality that decides it, likely late, in a genuinely tense knockout battle at altitude rather than a comfortable England win. Confidence MEDIUM England's individual quality gives them the edge, but nearly every market here is priced close to even, and the altitude, atmosphere and Mexico's own flawless run genuinely level the playing field. Kane anytime at +165 and the 1-1 draw at +500 are the strongest supporting plays no matter which way this actually breaks.

FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Mexico vs England · Tonight · 8PM ET · FOX Bet Mexico vs England on FanDuel Kane anytime +165 · BTTS No -126 · England to advance -122

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Mexico +200 / Draw +200 / England +150 · 2 Up Early Payout: Mexico +200 / Draw +200 / England +140 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Mexico -102 / England -122 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Kane +165, Jimenez +260, Quinones +320, Rashford +420, Madueke +430, Saka +440, Gordon +450, Bellingham +450, Alvarado +650, Mora +650 · To Score or Assist: Kane +130, Jimenez +185, Rashford +190, Madueke +195, Quinones +200 · Player 1+ SOT: Kane -280, Jimenez -170, Quinones -165, Bellingham -130, Rashford -120, Madueke -115 · First Goalscorer: Kane +430, No Goalscorer +700, Jimenez +700, Quinones +800, Rashford +1000, Saka +1000, Madueke +1000 · Correct Score: Mexico 1-0 +700, Draw 0-0 +700, England 0-1 +600, Mexico 2-0 +1400, Draw 1-1 +500, England 0-2 +1000, Mexico 2-1 +1100, Draw 2-2 +1500, England 1-2 +900, Mexico 3-0 +3500, Draw 3-3 +8000, England 0-3 +2700, Mexico 3-1 +3000, England 1-3 +2500, Mexico 3-2 +4000, England 2-3 +3500 · BTTS Yes -102 / No -126 · O/U 1.5: -220 / +176 · O/U 2.5: +146 / -180 · O/U 3.5: +390 / -550 · Declan Rice a minor doubt, Reece James and Jarell Quansah both unavailable for England · No injuries reported for Mexico · Estadio Azteca, Mexico City · Tonight, Sunday July 5, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Brazil/Norway winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER