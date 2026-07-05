Mexico vs England Prop Bet Preview - Best Prop Bets Tonight For World Cup Round of 16
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Mexico vs England: Prop Bet Preview & Best Prop Bets
Moneyline · Goalscorer Props · BTTS · Totals · Correct Score · All odds FanDuel
📖 Prop Bet Preview — What The Board Is Telling Us
This is one of the most tightly-priced boards of the entire Round of 16, and nearly every market reflects it. Under 2.5 total goals is favored at -180, with Under 1.5 even more heavily favored at -220 — both point directly to a cagey, low-event knockout match. Both Teams to Score — No sits at -126, backed by Mexico's genuinely remarkable defensive record: zero goals conceded across five World Cup matches, one of the best defensive runs in tournament history.
The correct score grid tells the sharpest version of this story: a 1-1 draw is the shortest exact scoreline on the entire board at +500 — shorter than either team winning outright. That's a rare and meaningful signal in a match where England are only very narrow favorites to advance (-122 vs Mexico's -102). Between the altitude, the raucous home atmosphere, and Mexico's flawless defensive form, the market is pricing this as one of the most genuinely competitive ties of the round.
On individual props, Harry Kane's +165 anytime price is comfortably the standout on the board — more than 90 points clear of the next closest name, Raúl Jiménez at +260. That gap reflects Kane's red-hot current form (two late goals saved England against DR Congo) and his outsized importance to England's attack. Behind Jiménez, Julián Quiñones (+320) leads Mexico's supporting cast, backed by 3 goals and an assist already this tournament.
⭐ Best Prop Bets — Ranked
Directly supported by hard data — Mexico's defense hasn't been breached all tournament, and England's own plan to conserve energy at altitude points toward a slower, more controlled tempo throughout.
Mexico kept clean sheets in all five group-stage-and-knockout matches so far, just the second team ever to manage that feat through this stage of a World Cup. A genuinely elite defensive record backing this pick.
A genuinely rare signal in a knockout match — the market thinks a level scoreline after 90 is the single most likely outcome, reflecting just how evenly matched this tie is on paper.
Two late goals saved England against DR Congo, and he's now the tournament's Golden Boot leader. In a match expected to be low-scoring, he's the single most likely author of whatever goals do go in.
Mexico's breakout star this tournament, one goal shy of tying Luis Hernández's all-time record for most goals by a Mexican in a single World Cup (1998) — real motivation on top of an already strong tournament.
📋 Full Market Snapshot — FanDuel
🎯 Correct Score — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live tonight · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Mexico +200 / Draw +200 / England +150 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Mexico -102 / England -122 · Anytime Goalscorer: Kane +165, Jimenez +260, Quinones +320, Rashford +420, Madueke +430, Saka +440, Gordon +450, Bellingham +450 · Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Kane +140, Jimenez +230, Quinones +280, Rashford +360, Madueke +380 · To Score or Assist: Kane +130, Jimenez +185, Rashford +190, Madueke +195, Quinones +200 · Player 1+ SOT: Kane -280, Jimenez -170, Quinones -165, Bellingham -130, Rashford -120, Madueke -115 · First Goalscorer: Kane +430, No Goalscorer +700, Jimenez +700, Quinones +800 · To Score 2+: Kane +1100, Jimenez +2200, Quinones +3000 · Correct Score (90 min): Mexico 1-0 +700, Draw 0-0 +700, England 0-1 +600, Mexico 2-0 +1400, Draw 1-1 +500, England 0-2 +1000, Mexico 2-1 +1100, Draw 2-2 +1500, England 1-2 +900, Mexico 3-0 +3500, Draw 3-3 +8000, England 0-3 +2700, Mexico 3-1 +3000, England 1-3 +2500, Mexico 3-2 +4000, England 2-3 +3500 · BTTS Yes -102 / No -126 · O/U 1.5: -220 / +176 · O/U 2.5: +146 / -180 · O/U 3.5: +390 / -550 · Estadio Azteca, Mexico City · Tonight, Sunday July 5, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Brazil/Norway winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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