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Mexico vs England Prop Bet Preview - Best Prop Bets Tonight For World Cup Round of 16

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Mexico vs England Prop Bet Preview - Best Prop Bets Tonight For World Cup Round of 16
Mexico vs England Prop Bet Preview: Best Prop Bets Tonight | World Cup 2026 Round of 16
🎯
🎯 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 16 · PROP BET PREVIEW · TONIGHT · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Mexico vs England · Tonight, Sunday July 5 · Kickoff 8:00 PM ET · Estadio Azteca, Mexico City · FOX

Mexico vs England: Prop Bet Preview & Best Prop Bets

Moneyline · Goalscorer Props · BTTS · Totals · Correct Score · All odds FanDuel

🔥 Under 2.5 -180 · BTTS No -126 · Correct Score Draw 1-1 +500 · Kane Anytime +165
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ NEARLY EVEN MATCH: ENG -122 TO ADVANCE / MEX -102 · UNDER 2.5 GOALS -180, UNDER 1.5 -220 — BOTH FAVOR A TIGHT, LOW-EVENT KNOCKOUT · BTTS NO -126 · CORRECT SCORE DRAW 1-1 IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST AT +500 — SHORTER THAN EITHER TEAM WINNING OUTRIGHT · KANE +165 IS 90+ POINTS CLEAR OF ANY OTHER PLAYER ON THE BOARD
Match Details · Kickoff Tonight
🇲🇽 Mexico vs England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 · 8PM ET · Estadio Azteca, Mexico City · FOX
Mexico haven't conceded all tournament · Azteca sits 2,200m above sea level
→ QF vs BRA/NOR

📖 Prop Bet Preview — What The Board Is Telling Us

This is one of the most tightly-priced boards of the entire Round of 16, and nearly every market reflects it. Under 2.5 total goals is favored at -180, with Under 1.5 even more heavily favored at -220 — both point directly to a cagey, low-event knockout match. Both Teams to Score — No sits at -126, backed by Mexico's genuinely remarkable defensive record: zero goals conceded across five World Cup matches, one of the best defensive runs in tournament history.

The correct score grid tells the sharpest version of this story: a 1-1 draw is the shortest exact scoreline on the entire board at +500 — shorter than either team winning outright. That's a rare and meaningful signal in a match where England are only very narrow favorites to advance (-122 vs Mexico's -102). Between the altitude, the raucous home atmosphere, and Mexico's flawless defensive form, the market is pricing this as one of the most genuinely competitive ties of the round.

On individual props, Harry Kane's +165 anytime price is comfortably the standout on the board — more than 90 points clear of the next closest name, Raúl Jiménez at +260. That gap reflects Kane's red-hot current form (two late goals saved England against DR Congo) and his outsized importance to England's attack. Behind Jiménez, Julián Quiñones (+320) leads Mexico's supporting cast, backed by 3 goals and an assist already this tournament.

⭐ Best Prop Bets — Ranked

⭐ Best Prop #1 · Backed By Mexico's Flawless Record
Under 2.5 Total Goals
Mexico: 0 goals conceded in 5 matches
-180
$18→$10 profit

Directly supported by hard data — Mexico's defense hasn't been breached all tournament, and England's own plan to conserve energy at altitude points toward a slower, more controlled tempo throughout.

⭐ Best Prop #2 · The Clean Sheet Read
Both Teams To Score — No
One of the best defensive runs in WC history
-126
$12.60→$10 profit

Mexico kept clean sheets in all five group-stage-and-knockout matches so far, just the second team ever to manage that feat through this stage of a World Cup. A genuinely elite defensive record backing this pick.

⭐ Best Prop #3 · Board's Shortest Exact Score
Correct Score — Draw 1-1
Shorter than either team winning outright
+500
$10→$60

A genuinely rare signal in a knockout match — the market thinks a level scoreline after 90 is the single most likely outcome, reflecting just how evenly matched this tie is on paper.

⭐ Best Prop #4 · Goalscorer Favorite
Harry Kane — Anytime Goalscorer
90+ points clear of the field
+165
$10→$26.50

Two late goals saved England against DR Congo, and he's now the tournament's Golden Boot leader. In a match expected to be low-scoring, he's the single most likely author of whatever goals do go in.

⭐ Best Prop #5 · Chasing Real History
Julián Quiñones — Anytime Goalscorer
One goal from tying a Mexican WC record
+320
$10→$42

Mexico's breakout star this tournament, one goal shy of tying Luis Hernández's all-time record for most goals by a Mexican in a single World Cup (1998) — real motivation on top of an already strong tournament.

📋 Full Market Snapshot — FanDuel

Moneyline & To Qualify
3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Mexico / Tie / England
+200 / +200 / +150
3-Way ML — 2 Up Early Payout
+200 / +200 / +140
To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Mexico / England
-102 / -122
Goalscorer Props — 90 Min vs Including Extra Time (top of board)
Anytime Goalscorer (90 min only): Kane +165 · Jimenez +260 · Quinones +320 · Rashford +420 · Madueke +430 · Saka +440 · Gordon +450 · Bellingham +450
Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Kane +140 · Jimenez +230 · Quinones +280 · Rashford +360 · Madueke +380 · Bellingham +390 · Saka +390 · Gordon +390
To Score Or Assist — 90 Min vs Including Extra Time (top of board)
90 min only: Kane +130 · Jimenez +185 · Rashford +190 · Madueke +195 · Quinones +200 · Gordon +210
Including ET: Kane +110 · Rashford +165 · Jimenez +160 · Madueke +170 · Quinones +175 · Gordon +185
Player 1+ Shots On Target (top of board)
Kane -280 · Jimenez -170 · Quinones -165 · Bellingham -130 · Rashford -120 · Madueke -115
First Goalscorer & To Score 2+ (top of board)
First Goalscorer: Kane +430 · No Goalscorer +700 · Jimenez +700 · Quinones +800 · Rashford +1000 · Saka +1000 · Madueke +1000
To Score 2+: Kane +1100 · Jimenez +2200 · Quinones +3000 · Rashford +4000 · Gordon +4500 · Saka +4500

🎯 Correct Score — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

🇲🇽 Mexico Win
Draw
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England Win
1-0
+700
1-1 ⭐
+500
0-1
+600
2-0
+1400
0-0
+700
0-2
+1000
2-1
+1100
2-2
+1500
1-2
+900
3-0
+3500
3-3
+8000
0-3
+2700
3-1
+3000
1-3
+2500
3-2
+4000
2-3
+3500
90 minutes plus stoppage time only · Mexico listed first as home team · Higher scorelines (4-0 through 4-3) available on FanDuel, not shown here
Both Teams To Score & Total Goals
Both Teams To Score: Yes / No
-102 / -126
Over/Under 1.5 Goals
-220 / +176
Over/Under 2.5 Goals
+146 / -180
Over/Under 3.5 Goals
+390 / -550
📊 Prop Strategy Summary
Cleanest Read
Under 2.5 (-180) + BTTS No (-126) + Correct Score Draw 1-1 (+500)
All three bets describe the same underlying shape, and all three are backed by Mexico's genuinely historic defensive record this tournament.
Best Single Prop
Harry Kane — 90+ points clear of the field
A gap this large on a knockout-stage board is genuinely rare, and it lines up exactly with his current red-hot form.
Watch This Angle
Declan Rice's fitness and the Saka/Madueke battle
Both remain genuinely uncertain heading into kickoff — worth confirming England's exact XI before betting anything beyond Kane specifically.
Avoid
Reece James and Jarell Quansah props, or any correct score at +2000 or longer
Both players are flagged as unlikely to feature, and multi-goal blowout margins fight the "tight, low-scoring" read that dominates this entire board.
⚠️ Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · Mexico vs England Props · Tonight · 8PM ET · Estadio Azteca
Bet Mexico vs England Props on FanDuel
Under 2.5 -180 · Correct score 1-1 +500 · Kane anytime +165
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live tonight · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Mexico +200 / Draw +200 / England +150 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Mexico -102 / England -122 · Anytime Goalscorer: Kane +165, Jimenez +260, Quinones +320, Rashford +420, Madueke +430, Saka +440, Gordon +450, Bellingham +450 · Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Kane +140, Jimenez +230, Quinones +280, Rashford +360, Madueke +380 · To Score or Assist: Kane +130, Jimenez +185, Rashford +190, Madueke +195, Quinones +200 · Player 1+ SOT: Kane -280, Jimenez -170, Quinones -165, Bellingham -130, Rashford -120, Madueke -115 · First Goalscorer: Kane +430, No Goalscorer +700, Jimenez +700, Quinones +800 · To Score 2+: Kane +1100, Jimenez +2200, Quinones +3000 · Correct Score (90 min): Mexico 1-0 +700, Draw 0-0 +700, England 0-1 +600, Mexico 2-0 +1400, Draw 1-1 +500, England 0-2 +1000, Mexico 2-1 +1100, Draw 2-2 +1500, England 1-2 +900, Mexico 3-0 +3500, Draw 3-3 +8000, England 0-3 +2700, Mexico 3-1 +3000, England 1-3 +2500, Mexico 3-2 +4000, England 2-3 +3500 · BTTS Yes -102 / No -126 · O/U 1.5: -220 / +176 · O/U 2.5: +146 / -180 · O/U 3.5: +390 / -550 · Estadio Azteca, Mexico City · Tonight, Sunday July 5, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Brazil/Norway winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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