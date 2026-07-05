Mexico vs England Prop Bet Preview - Best Prop Bets Tonight For World Cup Round of 16

⚡ NEARLY EVEN MATCH: ENG -122 TO ADVANCE / MEX -102 · UNDER 2.5 GOALS -180, UNDER 1.5 -220 — BOTH FAVOR A TIGHT, LOW-EVENT KNOCKOUT · BTTS NO -126 · CORRECT SCORE DRAW 1-1 IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST AT +500 — SHORTER THAN EITHER TEAM WINNING OUTRIGHT · KANE +165 IS 90+ POINTS CLEAR OF ANY OTHER PLAYER ON THE BOARD

Match Details · Kickoff Tonight 🇲🇽 Mexico vs England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 · 8PM ET · Estadio Azteca, Mexico City · FOX Mexico haven't conceded all tournament · Azteca sits 2,200m above sea level → QF vs BRA/NOR

📖 Prop Bet Preview — What The Board Is Telling Us

This is one of the most tightly-priced boards of the entire Round of 16, and nearly every market reflects it. Under 2.5 total goals is favored at -180, with Under 1.5 even more heavily favored at -220 — both point directly to a cagey, low-event knockout match. Both Teams to Score — No sits at -126, backed by Mexico's genuinely remarkable defensive record: zero goals conceded across five World Cup matches, one of the best defensive runs in tournament history.

The correct score grid tells the sharpest version of this story: a 1-1 draw is the shortest exact scoreline on the entire board at +500 — shorter than either team winning outright. That's a rare and meaningful signal in a match where England are only very narrow favorites to advance (-122 vs Mexico's -102). Between the altitude, the raucous home atmosphere, and Mexico's flawless defensive form, the market is pricing this as one of the most genuinely competitive ties of the round.

On individual props, Harry Kane's +165 anytime price is comfortably the standout on the board — more than 90 points clear of the next closest name, Raúl Jiménez at +260. That gap reflects Kane's red-hot current form (two late goals saved England against DR Congo) and his outsized importance to England's attack. Behind Jiménez, Julián Quiñones (+320) leads Mexico's supporting cast, backed by 3 goals and an assist already this tournament.

⭐ Best Prop Bets — Ranked

⭐ Best Prop #1 · Backed By Mexico's Flawless Record Under 2.5 Total Goals Mexico: 0 goals conceded in 5 matches -180 $18→$10 profit Directly supported by hard data — Mexico's defense hasn't been breached all tournament, and England's own plan to conserve energy at altitude points toward a slower, more controlled tempo throughout. ⭐ Best Prop #2 · The Clean Sheet Read Both Teams To Score — No One of the best defensive runs in WC history -126 $12.60→$10 profit Mexico kept clean sheets in all five group-stage-and-knockout matches so far, just the second team ever to manage that feat through this stage of a World Cup. A genuinely elite defensive record backing this pick. ⭐ Best Prop #3 · Board's Shortest Exact Score Correct Score — Draw 1-1 Shorter than either team winning outright +500 $10→$60 A genuinely rare signal in a knockout match — the market thinks a level scoreline after 90 is the single most likely outcome, reflecting just how evenly matched this tie is on paper. ⭐ Best Prop #4 · Goalscorer Favorite Harry Kane — Anytime Goalscorer 90+ points clear of the field +165 $10→$26.50 Two late goals saved England against DR Congo, and he's now the tournament's Golden Boot leader. In a match expected to be low-scoring, he's the single most likely author of whatever goals do go in. ⭐ Best Prop #5 · Chasing Real History Julián Quiñones — Anytime Goalscorer One goal from tying a Mexican WC record +320 $10→$42 Mexico's breakout star this tournament, one goal shy of tying Luis Hernández's all-time record for most goals by a Mexican in a single World Cup (1998) — real motivation on top of an already strong tournament.

📋 Full Market Snapshot — FanDuel

Moneyline & To Qualify 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Mexico / Tie / England +200 / +200 / +150 3-Way ML — 2 Up Early Payout +200 / +200 / +140 To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Mexico / England -102 / -122

Goalscorer Props — 90 Min vs Including Extra Time (top of board) Anytime Goalscorer (90 min only): Kane +165 · Jimenez +260 · Quinones +320 · Rashford +420 · Madueke +430 · Saka +440 · Gordon +450 · Bellingham +450 Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Kane +140 · Jimenez +230 · Quinones +280 · Rashford +360 · Madueke +380 · Bellingham +390 · Saka +390 · Gordon +390

To Score Or Assist — 90 Min vs Including Extra Time (top of board) 90 min only: Kane +130 · Jimenez +185 · Rashford +190 · Madueke +195 · Quinones +200 · Gordon +210 Including ET: Kane +110 · Rashford +165 · Jimenez +160 · Madueke +170 · Quinones +175 · Gordon +185

Player 1+ Shots On Target (top of board) Kane -280 · Jimenez -170 · Quinones -165 · Bellingham -130 · Rashford -120 · Madueke -115

First Goalscorer & To Score 2+ (top of board) First Goalscorer: Kane +430 · No Goalscorer +700 · Jimenez +700 · Quinones +800 · Rashford +1000 · Saka +1000 · Madueke +1000 To Score 2+: Kane +1100 · Jimenez +2200 · Quinones +3000 · Rashford +4000 · Gordon +4500 · Saka +4500

🎯 Correct Score — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

🇲🇽 Mexico Win Draw 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England Win 1-0 +700 1-1 ⭐ +500 0-1 +600 2-0 +1400 0-0 +700 0-2 +1000 2-1 +1100 2-2 +1500 1-2 +900 3-0 +3500 3-3 +8000 0-3 +2700 3-1 +3000 — 1-3 +2500 3-2 +4000 — 2-3 +3500 90 minutes plus stoppage time only · Mexico listed first as home team · Higher scorelines (4-0 through 4-3) available on FanDuel, not shown here

Both Teams To Score & Total Goals Both Teams To Score: Yes / No -102 / -126 Over/Under 1.5 Goals -220 / +176 Over/Under 2.5 Goals +146 / -180 Over/Under 3.5 Goals +390 / -550

📊 Prop Strategy Summary Cleanest Read Under 2.5 (-180) + BTTS No (-126) + Correct Score Draw 1-1 (+500) All three bets describe the same underlying shape, and all three are backed by Mexico's genuinely historic defensive record this tournament. Best Single Prop Harry Kane — 90+ points clear of the field A gap this large on a knockout-stage board is genuinely rare, and it lines up exactly with his current red-hot form. Watch This Angle Declan Rice's fitness and the Saka/Madueke battle Both remain genuinely uncertain heading into kickoff — worth confirming England's exact XI before betting anything beyond Kane specifically. Avoid Reece James and Jarell Quansah props, or any correct score at +2000 or longer Both players are flagged as unlikely to feature, and multi-goal blowout margins fight the "tight, low-scoring" read that dominates this entire board. ⚠️ Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Mexico vs England Props · Tonight · 8PM ET · Estadio Azteca Bet Mexico vs England Props on FanDuel Under 2.5 -180 · Correct score 1-1 +500 · Kane anytime +165

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live tonight · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Mexico +200 / Draw +200 / England +150 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Mexico -102 / England -122 · Anytime Goalscorer: Kane +165, Jimenez +260, Quinones +320, Rashford +420, Madueke +430, Saka +440, Gordon +450, Bellingham +450 · Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Kane +140, Jimenez +230, Quinones +280, Rashford +360, Madueke +380 · To Score or Assist: Kane +130, Jimenez +185, Rashford +190, Madueke +195, Quinones +200 · Player 1+ SOT: Kane -280, Jimenez -170, Quinones -165, Bellingham -130, Rashford -120, Madueke -115 · First Goalscorer: Kane +430, No Goalscorer +700, Jimenez +700, Quinones +800 · To Score 2+: Kane +1100, Jimenez +2200, Quinones +3000 · Correct Score (90 min): Mexico 1-0 +700, Draw 0-0 +700, England 0-1 +600, Mexico 2-0 +1400, Draw 1-1 +500, England 0-2 +1000, Mexico 2-1 +1100, Draw 2-2 +1500, England 1-2 +900, Mexico 3-0 +3500, Draw 3-3 +8000, England 0-3 +2700, Mexico 3-1 +3000, England 1-3 +2500, Mexico 3-2 +4000, England 2-3 +3500 · BTTS Yes -102 / No -126 · O/U 1.5: -220 / +176 · O/U 2.5: +146 / -180 · O/U 3.5: +390 / -550 · Estadio Azteca, Mexico City · Tonight, Sunday July 5, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Brazil/Norway winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER