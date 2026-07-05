FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

Explore Soccer

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Soccer

Mexico vs England Predictions: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & Odds for World Cup

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

Subscribe to our newsletter

Mexico vs England Predictions: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & Odds for World Cup
Mexico vs England Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets Tonight | World Cup 2026
⚽ WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 16 · ANYTIME GOALSCORER · TONIGHT · LIVE FANDUEL ODDS
Mexico vs England · Tonight, Sunday July 5 · Kickoff 8:00 PM ET · Estadio Azteca, Mexico City · FOX

Mexico vs England: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks

Full goalscorer board · Both teams ranked · Analysis & picks · All odds FanDuel

Kane +165 · Jiménez +260 · Quiñones +320 · Rashford +420
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KICKOFF TONIGHT 8PM ET · KANE +165 (REG TIME ONLY) COMFORTABLY LEADS THE BOARD · JIMÉNEZ +260 (MEX TOP) · QUIÑONES +320 · RASHFORD +420 · MADUEKE +430, SAKA +440 IN GENUINE COMPETITION FOR ONE SPOT · JARELL QUANSAH (+1400) AND REECE JAMES (+1400) BOTH LIKELY UNAVAILABLE — DEAD PRICES · FULL BOARD DOWN TO LIRA +2200 · NEARLY EVEN MATCH ON THE MONEYLINE
Match Details · Kickoff Tonight
🇲🇽 Mexico vs England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 · 8PM ET · Estadio Azteca, Mexico City · FOX
England To Advance -122 · Mexico -102 · Mexico haven't conceded all tournament
→ QF vs BRA/NOR
⚠️
Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only
This anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. Jarell Quansah and Reece James are both flagged as unlikely to feature for England — their prices should be treated with real caution.

📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview

This board runs 25 players deep, and Harry Kane's +165 sits comfortably clear at the top — the next closest name, Raúl Jiménez, is more than 90 points behind at +260. That gap reflects Kane's extraordinary current form: he scored twice to rescue England against DR Congo and now leads the tournament's Golden Boot race. Behind Jiménez, Julián Quiñones (+320) is Mexico's clear second option, backed by 3 goals and an assist already this tournament.

Further down, Noni Madueke (+430) and Bukayo Saka (+440) are genuinely competing for the same starting spot on England's right — their near-identical pricing reflects real uncertainty about which one Tuchel starts. On Mexico's side, Roberto Alvarado (+650) and Gilberto Mora (+650) round out the attacking group behind Jiménez and Quiñones, both tied exactly at the same price.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Tonight
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England Scorers Kane: 5 goals, scored the winner vs DR Congo
Harry Kane ST · Captain
Board's clear favorite, hunting another Golden Boot · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK
+165
Marcus Rashford FW
Rotation/impact-sub option
+420
Noni Madueke RW
In genuine competition with Saka for the RW spot
+430
Bukayo Saka RW
Trained fully, live to start ahead of Madueke
+440
Anthony Gordon LW
Stretches defenses from the left
+450
Jude Bellingham AM
England's most complete player this tournament
+450
Declan Rice CM · ⚠️ Minor doubt
Occasional set-piece and long-range threat
+900
Nico O'Reilly LB
Overlapping full-back option
+1000
Elliot Anderson CM
Late-arriving midfield runner
+1200
Jarell Quansah 🚨 Likely unavailable
Ankle issue — treat this price as dead
+1400
Reece James 🚨 Likely unavailable
Hamstring — treat this price as dead
+1400
Marc Guéhi CB
Set-piece aerial option
+1500
Ezri Konsa CB
Set-piece aerial option
+1900
John Stones CB
Set-piece aerial option
+2000
🇲🇽 Mexico Scorers 0 goals conceded in 5 matches this tournament
Raúl Jiménez ST
Mexico's shortest price · ⭐ TOP MEXICO PLAY
+260
Julián Quiñones FW
3 goals, 1 assist, one shy of Mexico's WC scoring record
+320
Roberto Alvarado FW
Mexico's assist leader, also creates the most chances
+650
Gilberto Mora CM
Youngest WC knockout starter since Pelé (1958)
+650
Brian Gutiérrez FW
Attacking rotation option
+700
Luis Romo CM
Winning duels higher up the pitch
+1100
Jesús Gallardo LB
Overlapping full-back option
+1100
César Montes CB
Dominant in the air, set-piece option
+1700
Jorge Sánchez RB
Attacking full-back option
+1900
Johan Vásquez CB
Set-piece aerial option
+1900
Érik Lira DM
Defensive midfield anchor, longest price on the board
+2200
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live tonight

⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Shortest On The Board By A Wide Margin
Harry Kane — Anytime Goalscorer
90+ points clear of the field
+165
$10→$26.50

Two late goals saved England against DR Congo, and he now leads this tournament's Golden Boot race outright. His genuinely rare gap over the rest of the board reflects how central he remains to everything England do.

Verdict · Confirmed +165, board favorite · 2 units
The clearest anchor play on this entire board.
⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Mexico's Best Play
Raúl Jiménez — Anytime Goalscorer
Mexico's clear top individual threat
+260
$10→$36

Mexico's most experienced and reliable striker, leading a home attack playing at altitude against a defense that will be feeling the physical effects late in the game.

Verdict · Confirmed +260, Mexico's top play · 1-2 units
The clearest route to a Mexican goal.
⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Backed By Real History
Julián Quiñones — Anytime Goalscorer
One goal from a Mexican WC scoring record
+320
$10→$42

Mexico's breakout star with 3 goals and an assist already — one more goal ties Luis Hernández's all-time record for most goals by a Mexican in a single World Cup edition (1998).

Verdict · Confirmed +320, strong value pick · 1 unit
In-form and chasing genuine history.
⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Live For Either Winger Spot
Bukayo Saka — Anytime Goalscorer
Trained fully, edges Madueke for the start
+440
$10→$54

Genuine competition with Madueke for the right-wing spot, but the report that Saka trained fully in the days before the DR Congo game gives him the slight edge here.

Verdict · Confirmed +440, confirm lineup first · 1 unit
A slight edge over Madueke for the same role.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Mexico vs England · Tonight 8PM ET
⭐⭐⭐ Harry Kane
Board favorite by a wide margin · 2 units
+165
⭐⭐ Raúl Jiménez
Mexico's clear top threat · 1-2 units
+260
⭐⭐ Julián Quiñones
Chasing a Mexican WC scoring record · 1 unit
+320
⭐ Bukayo Saka
Slight edge over Madueke, confirm first · 1 unit
+440
⚠️ Two Dead Prices To Avoid

Both Jarell Quansah (+1400) and Reece James (+1400) are flagged as unlikely to feature for England tonight — Quansah with an ankle issue, James still recovering from a hamstring problem that's kept him out of back-to-back games. Neither price should be bet.

🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel
Core Combo
Harry Kane Anytime (+165) + Raúl Jiménez Anytime (+260) — as separate singles
Each side's most reliable individual scoring threat in a genuinely tight, competitive knockout tie.
Value Combo
Harry Kane Anytime (+165) + Julián Quiñones Anytime (+320) — as separate singles
Pairs the board favorite with the tournament's breakout Mexican scorer for extra value.
⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · Mexico vs England Goalscorer Props · Tonight · Kickoff 8PM ET
Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now
Kane +165 · Jiménez +260 · Quiñones +320
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live tonight · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Harry Kane +165 · Raul Jimenez +260 · Julian Quinones +320 · Marcus Rashford +420 · Noni Madueke +430 · Bukayo Saka +440 · Anthony Gordon +450 · Jude Bellingham +450 · Roberto Alvarado +650 · Gilberto Mora +650 · Brian Gutierrez +700 · Declan Rice +900 · Nico O'Reilly +1000 · Luis Romo +1100 · Jesus Gallardo +1100 · Elliot Anderson +1200 · Jarell Quansah +1400 (likely unavailable) · Reece James +1400 (likely unavailable) · Marc Guehi +1500 · Cesar Montes +1700 · Ezri Konsa +1900 · Jorge Sanchez +1900 · Johan Vasquez +1900 · John Stones +2000 · Erik Lira +2200 · England To Advance -122 / Mexico -102 · Estadio Azteca, Mexico City · Tonight, Sunday July 5, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Brazil/Norway winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup