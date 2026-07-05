Mexico vs England Predictions: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & Odds for World Cup

⚡ KICKOFF TONIGHT 8PM ET · KANE +165 (REG TIME ONLY) COMFORTABLY LEADS THE BOARD · JIMÉNEZ +260 (MEX TOP) · QUIÑONES +320 · RASHFORD +420 · MADUEKE +430, SAKA +440 IN GENUINE COMPETITION FOR ONE SPOT · JARELL QUANSAH (+1400) AND REECE JAMES (+1400) BOTH LIKELY UNAVAILABLE — DEAD PRICES · FULL BOARD DOWN TO LIRA +2200 · NEARLY EVEN MATCH ON THE MONEYLINE

Match Details · Kickoff Tonight 🇲🇽 Mexico vs England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 · 8PM ET · Estadio Azteca, Mexico City · FOX England To Advance -122 · Mexico -102 · Mexico haven't conceded all tournament → QF vs BRA/NOR

⚠️ Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only This anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. Jarell Quansah and Reece James are both flagged as unlikely to feature for England — their prices should be treated with real caution.

📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview

This board runs 25 players deep, and Harry Kane's +165 sits comfortably clear at the top — the next closest name, Raúl Jiménez, is more than 90 points behind at +260. That gap reflects Kane's extraordinary current form: he scored twice to rescue England against DR Congo and now leads the tournament's Golden Boot race. Behind Jiménez, Julián Quiñones (+320) is Mexico's clear second option, backed by 3 goals and an assist already this tournament.

Further down, Noni Madueke (+430) and Bukayo Saka (+440) are genuinely competing for the same starting spot on England's right — their near-identical pricing reflects real uncertainty about which one Tuchel starts. On Mexico's side, Roberto Alvarado (+650) and Gilberto Mora (+650) round out the attacking group behind Jiménez and Quiñones, both tied exactly at the same price.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Tonight 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England Scorers Kane: 5 goals, scored the winner vs DR Congo Harry Kane ST · Captain Board's clear favorite, hunting another Golden Boot · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK +165 Marcus Rashford FW Rotation/impact-sub option +420 Noni Madueke RW In genuine competition with Saka for the RW spot +430 Bukayo Saka RW Trained fully, live to start ahead of Madueke +440 Anthony Gordon LW Stretches defenses from the left +450 Jude Bellingham AM England's most complete player this tournament +450 Declan Rice CM · ⚠️ Minor doubt Occasional set-piece and long-range threat +900 Nico O'Reilly LB Overlapping full-back option +1000 Elliot Anderson CM Late-arriving midfield runner +1200 Jarell Quansah 🚨 Likely unavailable Ankle issue — treat this price as dead +1400 Reece James 🚨 Likely unavailable Hamstring — treat this price as dead +1400 Marc Guéhi CB Set-piece aerial option +1500 Ezri Konsa CB Set-piece aerial option +1900 John Stones CB Set-piece aerial option +2000 🇲🇽 Mexico Scorers 0 goals conceded in 5 matches this tournament Raúl Jiménez ST Mexico's shortest price · ⭐ TOP MEXICO PLAY +260 Julián Quiñones FW 3 goals, 1 assist, one shy of Mexico's WC scoring record +320 Roberto Alvarado FW Mexico's assist leader, also creates the most chances +650 Gilberto Mora CM Youngest WC knockout starter since Pelé (1958) +650 Brian Gutiérrez FW Attacking rotation option +700 Luis Romo CM Winning duels higher up the pitch +1100 Jesús Gallardo LB Overlapping full-back option +1100 César Montes CB Dominant in the air, set-piece option +1700 Jorge Sánchez RB Attacking full-back option +1900 Johan Vásquez CB Set-piece aerial option +1900 Érik Lira DM Defensive midfield anchor, longest price on the board +2200 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live tonight

⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Shortest On The Board By A Wide Margin Harry Kane — Anytime Goalscorer 90+ points clear of the field +165 $10→$26.50 Two late goals saved England against DR Congo, and he now leads this tournament's Golden Boot race outright. His genuinely rare gap over the rest of the board reflects how central he remains to everything England do. Verdict · Confirmed +165, board favorite · 2 units The clearest anchor play on this entire board. ⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Mexico's Best Play Raúl Jiménez — Anytime Goalscorer Mexico's clear top individual threat +260 $10→$36 Mexico's most experienced and reliable striker, leading a home attack playing at altitude against a defense that will be feeling the physical effects late in the game. Verdict · Confirmed +260, Mexico's top play · 1-2 units The clearest route to a Mexican goal. ⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Backed By Real History Julián Quiñones — Anytime Goalscorer One goal from a Mexican WC scoring record +320 $10→$42 Mexico's breakout star with 3 goals and an assist already — one more goal ties Luis Hernández's all-time record for most goals by a Mexican in a single World Cup edition (1998). Verdict · Confirmed +320, strong value pick · 1 unit In-form and chasing genuine history. ⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Live For Either Winger Spot Bukayo Saka — Anytime Goalscorer Trained fully, edges Madueke for the start +440 $10→$54 Genuine competition with Madueke for the right-wing spot, but the report that Saka trained fully in the days before the DR Congo game gives him the slight edge here. Verdict · Confirmed +440, confirm lineup first · 1 unit A slight edge over Madueke for the same role.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Mexico vs England · Tonight 8PM ET ⭐⭐⭐ Harry Kane Board favorite by a wide margin · 2 units +165 ⭐⭐ Raúl Jiménez Mexico's clear top threat · 1-2 units +260 ⭐⭐ Julián Quiñones Chasing a Mexican WC scoring record · 1 unit +320 ⭐ Bukayo Saka Slight edge over Madueke, confirm first · 1 unit +440

⚠️ Two Dead Prices To Avoid Both Jarell Quansah (+1400) and Reece James (+1400) are flagged as unlikely to feature for England tonight — Quansah with an ankle issue, James still recovering from a hamstring problem that's kept him out of back-to-back games. Neither price should be bet.

🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel Core Combo Harry Kane Anytime (+165) + Raúl Jiménez Anytime (+260) — as separate singles Each side's most reliable individual scoring threat in a genuinely tight, competitive knockout tie. Value Combo Harry Kane Anytime (+165) + Julián Quiñones Anytime (+320) — as separate singles Pairs the board favorite with the tournament's breakout Mexican scorer for extra value. ⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Mexico vs England Goalscorer Props · Tonight · Kickoff 8PM ET Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now Kane +165 · Jiménez +260 · Quiñones +320

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live tonight · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Harry Kane +165 · Raul Jimenez +260 · Julian Quinones +320 · Marcus Rashford +420 · Noni Madueke +430 · Bukayo Saka +440 · Anthony Gordon +450 · Jude Bellingham +450 · Roberto Alvarado +650 · Gilberto Mora +650 · Brian Gutierrez +700 · Declan Rice +900 · Nico O'Reilly +1000 · Luis Romo +1100 · Jesus Gallardo +1100 · Elliot Anderson +1200 · Jarell Quansah +1400 (likely unavailable) · Reece James +1400 (likely unavailable) · Marc Guehi +1500 · Cesar Montes +1700 · Ezri Konsa +1900 · Jorge Sanchez +1900 · Johan Vasquez +1900 · John Stones +2000 · Erik Lira +2200 · England To Advance -122 / Mexico -102 · Estadio Azteca, Mexico City · Tonight, Sunday July 5, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Brazil/Norway winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER