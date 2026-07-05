Mexico vs England Predictions: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & Odds for World Cup
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Mexico vs England: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks
Full goalscorer board · Both teams ranked · Analysis & picks · All odds FanDuel
📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview
This board runs 25 players deep, and Harry Kane's +165 sits comfortably clear at the top — the next closest name, Raúl Jiménez, is more than 90 points behind at +260. That gap reflects Kane's extraordinary current form: he scored twice to rescue England against DR Congo and now leads the tournament's Golden Boot race. Behind Jiménez, Julián Quiñones (+320) is Mexico's clear second option, backed by 3 goals and an assist already this tournament.
Further down, Noni Madueke (+430) and Bukayo Saka (+440) are genuinely competing for the same starting spot on England's right — their near-identical pricing reflects real uncertainty about which one Tuchel starts. On Mexico's side, Roberto Alvarado (+650) and Gilberto Mora (+650) round out the attacking group behind Jiménez and Quiñones, both tied exactly at the same price.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked
Two late goals saved England against DR Congo, and he now leads this tournament's Golden Boot race outright. His genuinely rare gap over the rest of the board reflects how central he remains to everything England do.
Mexico's most experienced and reliable striker, leading a home attack playing at altitude against a defense that will be feeling the physical effects late in the game.
Mexico's breakout star with 3 goals and an assist already — one more goal ties Luis Hernández's all-time record for most goals by a Mexican in a single World Cup edition (1998).
Genuine competition with Madueke for the right-wing spot, but the report that Saka trained fully in the days before the DR Congo game gives him the slight edge here.
📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds
Both Jarell Quansah (+1400) and Reece James (+1400) are flagged as unlikely to feature for England tonight — Quansah with an ankle issue, James still recovering from a hamstring problem that's kept him out of back-to-back games. Neither price should be bet.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live tonight · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Harry Kane +165 · Raul Jimenez +260 · Julian Quinones +320 · Marcus Rashford +420 · Noni Madueke +430 · Bukayo Saka +440 · Anthony Gordon +450 · Jude Bellingham +450 · Roberto Alvarado +650 · Gilberto Mora +650 · Brian Gutierrez +700 · Declan Rice +900 · Nico O'Reilly +1000 · Luis Romo +1100 · Jesus Gallardo +1100 · Elliot Anderson +1200 · Jarell Quansah +1400 (likely unavailable) · Reece James +1400 (likely unavailable) · Marc Guehi +1500 · Cesar Montes +1700 · Ezri Konsa +1900 · Jorge Sanchez +1900 · Johan Vasquez +1900 · John Stones +2000 · Erik Lira +2200 · England To Advance -122 / Mexico -102 · Estadio Azteca, Mexico City · Tonight, Sunday July 5, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Brazil/Norway winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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