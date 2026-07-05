Mexico vs England World Cup Predictions: Confirmed Lineups & Formations Tonight
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Mexico vs England: Confirmed Lineups & Formations
Official XIs · England's surprise 4-3-3 · Quansah starts · Betting impact
🇲🇽 Mexico — Confirmed Starting XI
Javier Aguirre's confirmed XI matches every preview almost exactly. Gilberto Mora — the youngest player to start a World Cup knockout match since Pelé in 1958 — keeps his place in midfield, and Raúl Jiménez leads the line alongside Julián Quiñones and Roberto Alvarado. The back four of Sánchez, Vásquez, Montes and Gallardo remains unbeaten and unbreached all tournament.
🏴 England — Confirmed Starting XI
Thomas Tuchel's confirmed XI is a genuine tactical surprise. Rather than the 4-2-3-1 every preview expected — with Bellingham advanced behind a front three including one of Madueke or Rashford — England line up in a 4-3-3, with Bellingham dropping alongside Rice and Anderson in central midfield. Jarell Quansah starts at right-back after training fully in the buildup, resolving the day's biggest fitness storyline in his favor over Reece James.
📊 Confirmed XIs — Side by Side
Confirmed lineups · Mexico (4-3-3): Raúl Rangel; Jorge Sánchez, Johan Vásquez, César Montes, Jesús Gallardo; Érik Lira, Luis Romo, Gilberto Mora; Roberto Alvarado, Julián Quiñones, Raúl Jiménez · Substitutes: Edson Álvarez, Brian Gutiérrez · England (4-3-3): Jordan Pickford; Jarell Quansah, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi, Nico O'Reilly; Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Elliot Anderson; Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon · Substitutes: Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford, Reece James, Djed Spence · Selection surprises: England confirmed in a 4-3-3 rather than the widely predicted 4-2-3-1, with Jude Bellingham dropping into central midfield and neither Noni Madueke nor Marcus Rashford starting; Jarell Quansah confirmed starting at right-back over Reece James after training fully in the buildup · Estadio Azteca, Mexico City · Tonight, Sunday July 5, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Brazil/Norway winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Confirmed lineups and formations are now out for Mexico vs England. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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