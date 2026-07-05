Mexico vs England World Cup Predictions: Confirmed Lineups & Formations Tonight

Mexico vs England: Confirmed Lineups & Formations Tonight | World Cup 2026 Round of 16 📋 ✅ CONFIRMED LINEUPS · WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 16 · TONIGHT · KICKOFF SOON Tonight, Sunday July 5 2026 · 8:00 PM ET · Estadio Azteca, Mexico City · FOX Mexico vs England: Confirmed Lineups & Formations Official XIs · England's surprise 4-3-3 · Quansah starts · Betting impact 🚨 Madueke & Rashford Both Benched · ✅ Quansah Confirmed Starting Over James Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook ⚡ OFFICIAL LINEUPS CONFIRMED TONIGHT · MEXICO (4-3-3): RANGEL, SANCHEZ, VASQUEZ, MONTES, GALLARDO, LIRA, ROMO, MORA, ALVARADO, QUINONES, JIMENEZ — EXACTLY AS PREDICTED · ENGLAND (4-3-3): PICKFORD, QUANSAH, KONSA, GUÉHI, O'REILLY, RICE, ANDERSON, BELLINGHAM, SAKA, GORDON, KANE — A SURPRISE SHIFT AWAY FROM THE WIDELY PREDICTED 4-2-3-1, WITH MADUEKE AND RASHFORD BOTH LEFT OUT OF THE STARTING XI FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 16 · Confirmed Ahead of Kickoff Tonight 🇲🇽 Mexico vs England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 · Tonight · 8PM ET · Estadio Azteca Mexico City · FOX England To Advance -122 · Mexico -102 · Kane Anytime +165 → QF vs BRA/NOR 🚨 The Real Story: England Mirror Mexico's Shape Every predicted England lineup had Bellingham playing as an advanced #10 behind a front three, in a 4-2-3-1. The confirmed XI instead shows a 4-3-3, with Bellingham dropping into a deeper midfield role alongside Rice and Anderson, and only Saka, Gordon and Kane forming the attack — meaning neither Noni Madueke nor Marcus Rashford starts tonight. Jarell Quansah, who trained fully in the days before this match, is confirmed starting at right-back ahead of both Reece James and Djed Spence. 🇲🇽 Mexico — Confirmed Starting XI ✅ Confirmed Formation: 4-3-3, Exactly As Predicted Javier Aguirre's confirmed XI matches every preview almost exactly. Gilberto Mora — the youngest player to start a World Cup knockout match since Pelé in 1958 — keeps his place in midfield, and Raúl Jiménez leads the line alongside Julián Quiñones and Roberto Alvarado. The back four of Sánchez, Vásquez, Montes and Gallardo remains unbeaten and unbreached all tournament. 🇲🇽 MEXICO · CONFIRMED 4-3-3 · AGUIRRE 25 Alvarado RW · +650 AT 16 Quiñones ⭐ CF · +320 AT · Chasing MX record 9 Jiménez LW/ST · +260 AT 6 Lira DM 7 Romo CM 19 Mora ✅ CM · Youngest starter since Pelé 2 Sánchez RB 5 Vásquez CB 3 Montes CB 23 Gallardo LB 1 Rangel GK · 0 goals conceded Confirmed benched (not starting) Edson Álvarez · Brian Gutiérrez · check FD for full bench list 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England — Confirmed Starting XI 🚨 Confirmed Formation: 4-3-3, Not The Predicted 4-2-3-1 Thomas Tuchel's confirmed XI is a genuine tactical surprise. Rather than the 4-2-3-1 every preview expected — with Bellingham advanced behind a front three including one of Madueke or Rashford — England line up in a 4-3-3, with Bellingham dropping alongside Rice and Anderson in central midfield. Jarell Quansah starts at right-back after training fully in the buildup, resolving the day's biggest fitness storyline in his favor over Reece James. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ENGLAND · CONFIRMED 4-3-3 · TUCHEL 7 Saka RW · +440 AT 9 Kane ⭐ ST · Board's shortest AT price +165 11 Gordon LW · +450 AT 4 Rice CM 10 Bellingham 🚨 CM · Dropped deeper, +450 AT 8 Anderson CM 2 Quansah ✅ RB · Over James 6 Konsa CB 5 Guéhi CB 3 O'Reilly LB 1 Pickford GK Confirmed benched (not starting) Noni Madueke 🚨 (widely predicted starter) · Marcus Rashford 🚨 · Reece James ⚠️ (subject to final medical clearance) · Djed Spence · check FD for full bench list 📊 Confirmed XIs — Side by Side 🇲🇽 Mexico Stat England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 4-3-3 Formation 4-3-3 ⚠️ Javier Aguirre Manager Thomas Tuchel Rangel GK Pickford Sánchez · Vásquez · Montes · Gallardo Def Quansah ✅ · Konsa · Guéhi · O'Reilly Lira · Romo · Mora ✅ Mid Rice · Bellingham 🚨 · Anderson Alvarado · Quiñones ⭐ · Jiménez Attack Saka · Kane ⭐ · Gordon 💡 Lineup Betting Impact — Now Confirmed 🚨 MADUEKE & RASHFORD — fade completely, both benched Any prop built on either starting is dead. England's front three is confirmed as Saka-Kane-Gordon only, with Bellingham now playing deeper. ✅ KANE & QUIÑONES — confirmed as expected Both confirmed starting exactly as anticipated. Their +165 and +320 anytime prices remain the correct read on this match's top individual threats. ⚠️ BELLINGHAM'S DEEPER ROLE — reconsider his goalscorer price Playing in central midfield rather than as an advanced #10 likely reduces his touches in the final third compared to what his +450 anytime price may have assumed. FanDuel Sportsbook · Mexico vs England · Tonight · Kickoff 8PM ET · Estadio Azteca Bet With Confirmed Lineups on FanDuel Now Kane AT +165 · Quiñones AT +320 · England To Advance -122 Bet Now Confirmed lineups · Mexico (4-3-3): Raúl Rangel; Jorge Sánchez, Johan Vásquez, César Montes, Jesús Gallardo; Érik Lira, Luis Romo, Gilberto Mora; Roberto Alvarado, Julián Quiñones, Raúl Jiménez · Substitutes: Edson Álvarez, Brian Gutiérrez · England (4-3-3): Jordan Pickford; Jarell Quansah, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi, Nico O'Reilly; Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Elliot Anderson; Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon · Substitutes: Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford, Reece James, Djed Spence · Selection surprises: England confirmed in a 4-3-3 rather than the widely predicted 4-2-3-1, with Jude Bellingham dropping into central midfield and neither Noni Madueke nor Marcus Rashford starting; Jarell Quansah confirmed starting at right-back over Reece James after training fully in the buildup · Estadio Azteca, Mexico City · Tonight, Sunday July 5, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Brazil/Norway winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Confirmed lineups and formations are now out for Mexico vs England. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.