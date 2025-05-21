Phillies vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 21

Odds updated as of 4:15 a.m.

The MLB's Wednesday schedule includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the Colorado Rockies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Rockies Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (30-18) vs. Colorado Rockies (8-40)

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-240) | COL: (+194)

PHI: (-240) | COL: (+194) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-162) | COL: +1.5 (+132)

PHI: -1.5 (-162) | COL: +1.5 (+132) Total: 11 -- Over: (-128) | Under: (+104)

Phillies vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 1-3, 2.62 ERA vs Carson Palmquist (Rockies) - 0-1, 11.25 ERA

The probable starters are Taijuan Walker (1-3) for the Phillies and Carson Palmquist (0-1) for the Rockies. Walker and his team are 2-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Walker's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-2). Palmquist has started only one game with a set spread, which the Rockies failed to cover. The Rockies were the moneyline underdog for one Palmquist start this season -- they lost.

Phillies vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (63.3%)

Phillies vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +194 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -240 favorite on the road.

Phillies vs Rockies Spread

The Phillies are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Phillies are -162 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being +132.

Phillies vs Rockies Over/Under

Phillies versus Rockies on May 21 has an over/under of 11 runs, with the odds on the over -128 and the under set at +104.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (63.2%) in those games.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win six times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -240 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 20 of their 46 opportunities.

In 46 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 25-21-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have won 15.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (7-37).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +194 or longer, Colorado has a record of 4-17 (19%).

The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 47 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 19 of those games (19-26-2).

The Rockies have a 16-31-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 34% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 45 hits and an OBP of .390, both of which are best among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .257 batting average and a slugging percentage of .583.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 81st in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Schwarber will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Bryce Harper is batting .272 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 33 walks, while slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .381.

He is 57th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging among qualified batters.

Harper heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .579 with three doubles, two walks and seven RBIs.

Trea Turner has hit two homers with a team-high .405 SLG this season.

Turner takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .348 with two doubles, two triples and three RBIs.

Bryson Stott has four home runs, 24 RBI and a batting average of .265 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has a team-best OBP (.337) and slugging percentage (.483), and paces the Rockies in hits (49, while batting .285).

Including all qualifying players, he is 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 67th and he is 36th in slugging.

Jordan Beck is batting .254 with six doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .546 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Ryan McMahon has six doubles, a triple, six home runs and 29 walks while batting .211.

Brenton Doyle has six doubles, four home runs and 12 walks while batting .208.

Phillies vs Rockies Head to Head

5/20/2025: 7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 5/19/2025: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/3/2025: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/2/2025: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 3/31/2025: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 5/26/2024: 5-2 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-2 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/25/2024: 8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/24/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/17/2024: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 4/16/2024: 5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!