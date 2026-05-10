Phillies vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 10

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies play the Colorado Rockies.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Rockies Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (17-22) vs. Colorado Rockies (16-23)

Date: Sunday, May 10, 2026

Sunday, May 10, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and Rockies.TV

Phillies vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-310) | COL: (+250)

PHI: (-310) | COL: (+250) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-137) | COL: +1.5 (+114)

PHI: -1.5 (-137) | COL: +1.5 (+114) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 3-2, 2.42 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies) - 3-2, 3.41 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Cristopher Sanchez (3-2, 2.42 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Tomoyuki Sugano (3-2, 3.41 ERA). Sanchez's team is 3-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Sanchez's team has won 62.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-3). The Rockies have a 4-3-0 record against the spread in Sugano's starts. The Rockies have a 4-3 record in Sugano's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (74.3%)

Phillies vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +250 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -310 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Rockies are +114 to cover, and the Phillies are -137.

Phillies vs Rockies Over/Under

Phillies versus Rockies, on May 10, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 15, or 51.7%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Oddsmakers have given Philadelphia the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -310 moneyline listed for this contest.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 21 of 39 chances this season.

The Phillies are 9-30-0 against the spread in their 39 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have put together a 16-23 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41% of those games).

Colorado has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +250 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 39 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-21-0).

The Rockies have gone 22-17-0 ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has 40 hits and an OBP of .380, both of which rank first among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .282 batting average and a slugging percentage of .549.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 40th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber is batting .214 with seven doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .545 with an on-base percentage of .349.

He ranks 143rd in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Schwarber enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .182 with a double, two home runs, a walk and two RBIs.

Brandon Marsh has an OPS of .868, fueled by an OBP of .368 and a team-best slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Marsh enters this game with 10 games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 games he is batting .429 with three doubles, a triple, three walks and four RBIs.

Trea Turner has been key for Philadelphia with 36 hits, an OBP of .281 plus a slugging percentage of .346.

Rockies Player Leaders

Mickey Moniak has collected 35 hits, a team-high for the Rockies. He's batting .315 and slugging .694 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 14th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

T.J. Rumfield is slugging .431 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .271 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 53rd, his on-base percentage is 86th, and he is 65th in slugging.

Hunter Goodman has seven doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks while batting .254.

Troy Johnston leads his team with a .394 on-base percentage.

Phillies vs Rockies Head to Head

5/8/2026: 9-7 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

9-7 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 4/5/2026: 4-1 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-1 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/4/2026: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 4/3/2026: 10-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

10-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/22/2025: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 5/21/2025: 9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/20/2025: 7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 5/19/2025: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/3/2025: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/2/2025: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

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