Phillies vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 6

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies will face the Cincinnati Reds in MLB action on Sunday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Phillies vs Reds Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (52-37) vs. Cincinnati Reds (46-43)

Date: Sunday, July 6, 2025

Sunday, July 6, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSOH

Phillies vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-230) | CIN: (+190)

PHI: (-230) | CIN: (+190) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-115) | CIN: +1.5 (-104)

PHI: -1.5 (-115) | CIN: +1.5 (-104) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Phillies vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 8-3, 2.27 ERA vs Chase Burns (Reds) - 0-1, 13.50 ERA

The Phillies will call on Zack Wheeler (8-3) versus the Reds and Chase Burns (0-1). Wheeler's team is 9-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Wheeler's team is 12-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Burns has started two games with set spreads, and the Reds went 1-1-0. The Reds were named the moneyline underdog for two Burns starts this season -- they split the games.

Phillies vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (62%)

Phillies vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is a +190 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -230 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the spread (-104 to cover), and Philadelphia is -115 to cover the runline.

Phillies vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for Phillies-Reds on July 6 is 8.5. The over is -122, and the under is -100.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Reds Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 44 times (66.7%) in those contests.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious eight times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -230 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 33 of 84 chances this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 43-41-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds have gone 26-24 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 52% of those games).

Cincinnati has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +190 or longer.

The Reds have played in 84 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-43-3).

The Reds have covered 52.4% of their games this season, going 44-40-0 against the spread.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 81 hits and an OBP of .382, both of which rank first among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .250 batting average and a slugging percentage of .540.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 100th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Schwarber hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .807, fueled by an OBP of .353 and a team-best slugging percentage of .454 this season. He's batting .301.

He ranks 10th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging in the majors.

Turner enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Nick Castellanos has collected 92 base hits, an OBP of .318 and a slugging percentage of .445 this season.

Alec Bohm has eight home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .283 this season.

Bohm brings a seven-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .222 with a double, a triple, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has put up a slugging percentage of .491 and has 96 hits, both team-high numbers for the Reds. He's batting .279 and with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all qualified players in MLB, his batting average places him 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 28th in slugging.

De La Cruz heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .273 with a walk and three RBIs.

TJ Friedl's .372 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .284 while slugging .414.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 89th in slugging.

Spencer Steer is hitting .256 with 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 23 walks.

Gavin Lux is hitting .269 with 16 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 36 walks.

Phillies vs Reds Head to Head

7/5/2025: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/4/2025: 9-6 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-6 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/25/2024: 5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/24/2024: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/23/2024: 8-1 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-1 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/22/2024: 7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/2/2024: 9-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/1/2024: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-3 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/15/2023: 13-0 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

13-0 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/14/2023: 8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!