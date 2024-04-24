Phillies vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

The Philadelphia Phillies versus the Cincinnati Reds is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Phillies vs Reds Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (15-10) vs. Cincinnati Reds (14-10)

Date: Thursday, April 25, 2024

Thursday, April 25, 2024 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: BSOH

Phillies vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-172) | CIN: (+144)

PHI: (-172) | CIN: (+144) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-100) | CIN: +1.5 (-120)

PHI: -1.5 (-100) | CIN: +1.5 (-120) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Phillies vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 1-3, 2.30 ERA vs Nick Martínez (Reds) - 0-0, 4.76 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Zack Wheeler (1-3) versus the Reds and Nick Martinez. Wheeler's team is 1-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Wheeler's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-2. Martinez has started two games with set spreads, and the Reds went 1-1-0. The Reds have not been a moneyline underdog when Martinez starts this season.

Phillies vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (57.4%)

Phillies vs Reds Moneyline

The Phillies vs Reds moneyline has Philadelphia as a -172 favorite, while Cincinnati is a +144 underdog at home.

Phillies vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the spread (-120 to cover), and Philadelphia is -100 to cover the runline.

Phillies vs Reds Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Phillies-Reds on April 25, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Phillies vs Reds Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 19 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (68.4%) in those contests.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win eight times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 10 of their 24 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 24 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 11-13-0 against the spread.

The Reds have put together a 2-6 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25% of those games).

Cincinnati has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer.

The Reds have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times this season for a 14-8-1 record against the over/under.

The Reds have a 12-11-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.2% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia in OBP (.430) and total hits (29) this season. He's batting .337 batting average while slugging .558.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 10th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Bohm has recorded a base hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .457 with six doubles, two home runs, four walks and 11 RBI.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .820, fueled by an OBP of .369 and a team-best slugging percentage of .451 this season. He's batting .314.

Among all qualifying players, he is 21st in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Bryce Harper is batting .241 with a .443 slugging percentage and 14 RBI this year.

Harper has recorded a hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .270 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBI.

Kyle Schwarber is batting .202 with a .319 OBP and 12 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has accumulated 26 hits with a .412 on-base percentage and a .651 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Reds. He's batting .313.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer has six doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 walks while batting .267. He's slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .379.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 69th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Tyler Stephenson has four doubles, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .230.

Jake Fraley has four doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .340.

Phillies vs Reds Head to Head

4/24/2024: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/23/2024: 8-1 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-1 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/22/2024: 7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/2/2024: 9-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/1/2024: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-3 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/15/2023: 13-0 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

13-0 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/14/2023: 8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/13/2023: 6-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/9/2023: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/8/2023: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

