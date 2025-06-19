Yankees vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 19

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Thursday includes the New York Yankees taking on the Los Angeles Angels.

Yankees vs Angels Game Info

New York Yankees (42-30) vs. Los Angeles Angels (35-37)

Date: Thursday, June 19, 2025

Thursday, June 19, 2025 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MLB Network, YES, and FDSW

Yankees vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-250) | LAA: (+205)

NYY: (-250) | LAA: (+205) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-126) | LAA: +1.5 (+105)

NYY: -1.5 (-126) | LAA: +1.5 (+105) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Yankees vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 8-5, 3.01 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 2-4, 4.44 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Carlos Rodon (8-5, 3.01 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Tyler Anderson (2-4, 4.44 ERA). Rodon and his team are 4-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. Rodon's team has won 53.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-7). The Angels have an 11-3-0 ATS record in Anderson's 14 starts with a set spread. The Angels have an 8-5 record in Anderson's 13 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (72.2%)

Yankees vs Angels Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -250 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +205 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Angels Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Angels. The Yankees are -126 to cover the spread, while the Angels are +105.

Yankees vs Angels Over/Under

Yankees versus Angels, on June 19, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Yankees vs Angels Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 39 wins in the 62 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year New York has won three of four games when listed as at least -250 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 29 of 71 chances this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread mark of 32-39-0 in 71 games with a line this season.

The Angels have won 27 of the 57 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (47.4%).

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline underdog of +205 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.

The Angels have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 37 times this season for a 37-33-1 record against the over/under.

The Angels have covered 50.7% of their games this season, going 36-35-0 ATS.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.469), slugging percentage (.740) and total hits (100) this season. He has a .372 batting average.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Paul Goldschmidt is hitting .304 with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .363.

Among qualifiers, he is 14th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

Cody Bellinger has 61 hits this season and has a slash line of .247/.318/.429.

Anthony Volpe is batting .238 with a .311 OBP and 39 RBI for New York this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Nolan Schanuel has a team-high OBP (.374) and slugging percentage (.394). He's batting .283.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 110th in slugging.

Schanuel hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.

Taylor Ward has 13 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 23 walks while batting .211. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .271.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 150th in batting average, 153rd in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto is leading the Angels with 61 hits.

Jo Adell is batting .219 with seven doubles, 13 home runs and 12 walks.

Yankees vs Angels Head to Head

6/17/2025: 4-0 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

4-0 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 6/16/2025: 1-0 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

1-0 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/28/2025: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/27/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/26/2025: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/8/2024: 9-4 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

9-4 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/7/2024: 8-2 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

8-2 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/7/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 5/30/2024: 8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/29/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

