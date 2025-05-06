Phillies vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 6

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are up against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Phillies vs Rays Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (19-15) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (16-18)

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-126) | TB: (+108)

PHI: (-126) | TB: (+108) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+132) | TB: +1.5 (-160)

PHI: -1.5 (+132) | TB: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 2-1, 3.48 ERA vs Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 1-2, 2.64 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (2-1) to the mound, while Drew Rasmussen (1-2) will answer the bell for the Rays. Wheeler's team is 3-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Wheeler's team is 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rays have a 3-3-0 record against the spread in Rasmussen's starts. The Rays were the moneyline underdog for two Rasmussen starts this season -- they split the games.

Phillies vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (53.1%)

Phillies vs Rays Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -126 favorite on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +108 underdog at home.

Phillies vs Rays Spread

The Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Rays. The Phillies are +132 to cover the spread, while the Rays are -160.

Phillies vs Rays Over/Under

The Phillies-Rays contest on May 6 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Phillies vs Rays Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (57.7%) in those contests.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious 13 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 16 of their 33 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 33 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 17-16-0 against the spread.

The Rays have gone 7-7 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Tampa Bay has gone 7-5 (58.3%).

The Rays have played in 34 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-19-2).

The Rays have a 15-19-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.1% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 29 hits and an OBP of .397, both of which are best among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .242 batting average and a slugging percentage of .558.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 94th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Bryce Harper has six doubles, six home runs and 26 walks. He's batting .234 and slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .364.

He is 101st in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging in the major leagues.

Bryson Stott has 32 hits this season and has a slash line of .276/.346/.397.

Stott enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with an RBI.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.367) thanks to seven extra-base hits.

Turner has safely hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double and two walks.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has racked up a team-high .399 slugging percentage. He's batting .254 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 75th, his on-base percentage is 99th, and he is 92nd in slugging.

Jonathan Aranda has racked up 31 hits with a .414 on-base percentage to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .316 while slugging .561.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 10th, his on-base percentage is fifth, and he is eighth in slugging.

Junior Caminero is hitting .240 with six doubles, six home runs and six walks.

Kameron Misner is batting .272 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.

