Phillies vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 27
Odds updated as of 3:32 PM
In MLB action on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies play the Pittsburgh Pirates.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phillies vs Pirates Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (88-69) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (74-83)
- Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: NBCS-PH
Phillies vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PHI: (-142) | PIT: (+120)
- Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+160) | PIT: +1.5 (-194)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Phillies vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suárez (Phillies) - 4-6, 3.89 ERA vs Johan Oviedo (Pirates) - 9-14, 4.12 ERA
The Phillies will give the ball to Ranger Suarez (4-6, 3.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Oviedo (9-14, 4.12 ERA). Suarez and his team have a record of 12-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Suarez's team is 8-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Oviedo starts, the Pirates have gone 13-16-0 against the spread. The Pirates have an 8-15 record in Oviedo's 23 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Phillies vs Pirates Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Phillies win (66.5%)
Phillies vs Pirates Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -142 favorite at home.
Phillies vs Pirates Spread
- The Pirates are +1.5 on the spread (-194 to cover), and Philadelphia is +160 to cover the runline.
Phillies vs Pirates Over/Under
- The over/under for Phillies-Pirates on September 27 is 7.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.
Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!
Phillies vs Pirates Betting Trends
- The Phillies have been favorites in 103 games this season and have come away with the win 63 times (61.2%) in those contests.
- This year Philadelphia has won 40 of 62 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.
- The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 71 of their 156 opportunities.
- The Phillies are 73-83-0 against the spread in their 156 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog 121 total times this season. They've finished 54-67 in those games.
- Pittsburgh has a record of 40-37 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (51.9%).
- The Pirates have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 152 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 78 of those games (78-67-7).
- The Pirates have collected an 80-72-0 record ATS this season.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Trea Turner has 33 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .263. He has an on-base percentage of .316 and a slugging percentage of .454.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 100th, and he is 60th in slugging.
- Turner hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .111 with a double, three walks and an RBI.
- Kyle Schwarber is hitting .196 with 19 doubles, a triple, 45 home runs and 124 walks, while slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .343.
- He is 134th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging among qualified batters.
- Alec Bohm is batting .277 with a .439 slugging percentage and 95 RBI this year.
- Bryson Stott has 15 home runs, 61 RBI and a batting average of .281 this season.
- Stott enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a double, two walks and two RBI.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Bryan Reynolds has racked up a slugging percentage of .470 and has 148 hits, both team-best marks for the Pirates. He's batting .267 and with an on-base percentage of .334.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 42nd in slugging.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes is hitting .273 with 29 doubles, seven triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .312.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 40th, his on-base percentage is 108th, and he is 56th in slugging.
- Jack Suwinski has racked up an on-base percentage of .340, a team-best for the Pirates.
- Connor Joe has 28 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 47 walks while batting .234.
Phillies vs Pirates Head to Head
- 9/26/2023: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 7/30/2023: 6-4 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 7/28/2023: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 7/29/2023: 7-6 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)
- 8/28/2022: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)
- 8/27/2022: 6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)
- 8/26/2022: 7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)
- 7/31/2022: 8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 7/30/2022: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 7/29/2022: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!