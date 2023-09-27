Phillies vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 27

Odds updated as of 3:32 PM

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Phillies vs Pirates Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (88-69) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (74-83)

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-142) | PIT: (+120)

PHI: (-142) | PIT: (+120) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+160) | PIT: +1.5 (-194)

PHI: -1.5 (+160) | PIT: +1.5 (-194) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Phillies vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suárez (Phillies) - 4-6, 3.89 ERA vs Johan Oviedo (Pirates) - 9-14, 4.12 ERA

The Phillies will give the ball to Ranger Suarez (4-6, 3.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Oviedo (9-14, 4.12 ERA). Suarez and his team have a record of 12-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Suarez's team is 8-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Oviedo starts, the Pirates have gone 13-16-0 against the spread. The Pirates have an 8-15 record in Oviedo's 23 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (66.5%)

Phillies vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -142 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the spread (-194 to cover), and Philadelphia is +160 to cover the runline.

Phillies vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for Phillies-Pirates on September 27 is 7.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Phillies vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 103 games this season and have come away with the win 63 times (61.2%) in those contests.

This year Philadelphia has won 40 of 62 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 71 of their 156 opportunities.

The Phillies are 73-83-0 against the spread in their 156 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog 121 total times this season. They've finished 54-67 in those games.

Pittsburgh has a record of 40-37 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (51.9%).

The Pirates have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 152 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 78 of those games (78-67-7).

The Pirates have collected an 80-72-0 record ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Trea Turner has 33 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .263. He has an on-base percentage of .316 and a slugging percentage of .454.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 100th, and he is 60th in slugging.

Turner hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .111 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Kyle Schwarber is hitting .196 with 19 doubles, a triple, 45 home runs and 124 walks, while slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .343.

He is 134th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging among qualified batters.

Alec Bohm is batting .277 with a .439 slugging percentage and 95 RBI this year.

Bryson Stott has 15 home runs, 61 RBI and a batting average of .281 this season.

Stott enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has racked up a slugging percentage of .470 and has 148 hits, both team-best marks for the Pirates. He's batting .267 and with an on-base percentage of .334.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is hitting .273 with 29 doubles, seven triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 40th, his on-base percentage is 108th, and he is 56th in slugging.

Jack Suwinski has racked up an on-base percentage of .340, a team-best for the Pirates.

Connor Joe has 28 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 47 walks while batting .234.

Phillies vs Pirates Head to Head

9/26/2023: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/30/2023: 6-4 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-4 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/28/2023: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/29/2023: 7-6 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-6 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/28/2022: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

5-0 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/27/2022: 6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/26/2022: 7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 7/31/2022: 8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/30/2022: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/29/2022: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

