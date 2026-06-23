Jordan vs Algeria Prediction: Lineups, Picks & Best Bets For World Cup 2026 Group J

Monday June 22, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇯🇴
Jordan ML
+500
Draw
+340
Over 2.5
-110
🇩🇿
Algeria ML
-195
⚠️ AMOURA INJURY DOUBT — Check Official Lineup Before Placing Scorer Props
Sports Mole: "Amoura is now said to have suffered a training injury, which could rule him out for weeks." Amoura scored 10 goals in WC qualifying (most of any Algerian) and is listed at +165 anytime by FOX Sports. If ruled out, scorer props shift to Gouiri, Mahrez, and Chaibi. Check official teamsheet 75 mins before kickoff.
⭐ Algeria Win to Nil +140 (FOX FD primary) · Algeria -1.5 +165 (Lineups.com) · Jordan 0 wins in last 9🇩🇿 Algeria -195 · Mahrez (captain) · Gouiri · Chaibi · Amoura ⚠️ doubt · 4-3-3🇯🇴 Jordan +500 · Olwan (1st-ever JOR WC goal vs Austria) · Al-Tamari counter threat · 3-4-1-2
⚽ Match Context — Group J's Must-Win Clash
Both Jordan and Algeria sit on zero points after opening defeats, making this the Group J survival match. Algeria lost 3-0 to Argentina (Messi hat-trick) while Jordan fell 3-1 to Austria in the nation's first-ever World Cup appearance. RotoWire: "Both sit on zero points, and the loser here is all but out." CBS SportsLine Eimer: "This is a match between the two worst teams in their group, which means this match is extremely important with both clubs trying to qualify potentially from third place." The pressure creates an interesting tactical paradox: Algeria must win, but Jordan's deep defensive block makes scoring difficult. The result will likely be decided by whether Algeria's creative forward line — weakened by Amoura's injury doubt — can break down a Jordan side comfortable defending in numbers.
Group J Standings After Matchday 1Loser is all but eliminated
Jordan · 0pts · -2 GD · Lost to Austria 3-1 · Olwan 1st WC goal
WIN = survival · LOSE = near-elimination
Algeria · 0pts · -3 GD · Lost to Argentina 3-0 · 0 SOT
WIN = 2nd place in reach · LOSE = out
🎯 Score Prediction — Algeria 2-0 Jordan
Consensus: Oddschecker (2-1) · Lineups.com (3-0) · SI (2-0) · FOX Sports · CBS · RotoWire
🇩🇿 2 – 0 🇯🇴
Algeria win · Mahrez/Gouiri/Chaibi provide opening goal · Jordan no clean sheet in 6
FOX Sports: "I believe Algeria is better. Take Algeria Win to Nil (+140)." · CBS Eimer: "Going Under 2.5 total goals (-110)" — low-scoring, Algeria grind out a clean sheet win. · Lineups.com: Algeria 3-0 · SI: "Algeria to win by at least two goals." · Oddschecker: Algeria 2-1 with 61% win probability.The key split in predictions: FOX and CBS Eimer lean Under (low-scoring Algeria win, possibly 1-0 or 2-0) while Lineups.com and SI lean 3-0. The ⚠️ Amoura injury doubt is the critical unknown — without their 10-goal qualifying top scorer, Algeria's attack loses its most clinical finisher. Predicting Algeria 2-0 as the base case: dominant without being prolific.RotoWire: "Algeria have the better players and, after a flat opener, the greater motivation to put things right. Jordan will defend well and carry a counter threat through Tamari, which makes a nervy night likely, but Algeria's quality should eventually tell in a game they cannot afford to drop." The 3-0 Argentina scoreline is misleading — Algeria were competitive until Messi took over. Against Jordan, they should be dominant.
The CBS Under 2.5 call is the significant outlier pick to be aware of — it acknowledges that Jordan's defensive organisation and Algeria's misfiring attack (0 shots on target vs Argentina) could produce a tighter result than the -195 moneyline implies.
⭐ Best Bets — Jordan vs Algeria · All FanDuel Sportsbook
⭐ BET #1 · FOX SPORTS PRIMARY PICK · JORDAN 0 CLEAN SHEETS IN 6 · ALGERIA DEFENSIVE
Algeria Win to Nil
Jordan no clean sheet in 6 · conceded at least 2 in each · Algeria counter threat limited · $10→$24
FanDuel
+140
$10→$24
FOX Sports (FD June 22 confirmed, explicit primary pick): "Take Algeria Win to Nil (+140)." FOX cites Algeria's defensive quality vs Jordan's toothless attack. Jordan's 0.05 xG per shot in their opener was about half the tournament average — the lowest shot quality of any team in the opening round.Jordan's WC debut statistics are damning: 0 wins in their last 9 matches, conceded 13 goals in 6 consecutive games without a clean sheet. Their only goal vs Austria (Ali Olwan) was an equaliser that lasted 26 minutes before Austria pulled away. CBS Eimer: "Jordan had to take on Austria, and while they did manage a goal, they struggled throughout the entirety of that match." Jordan keeping Algeria scoreless is very unlikely.
FOX Sports' primary pick at +140 is the clearest consensus bet of the night. Jordan's defensive record is dire (conceding 2+ in every game for 6 matches), Algeria have a far superior attack even without Amoura, and a Win to Nil asks Algeria to simply win the match without conceding. Given Jordan's 0.05 xG per shot (worst in the tournament's opening round), their counter-attack threat is real but inefficient. $10 at +140 returns $24. CBS Eimer's Under 2.5 (-110) pairs naturally with this if you want both legs.
⭐ BET #2 · LINEUPS.COM CONFIRMED +165 · 4 OF JOR'S LAST 5 PRODUCED 3.5+ GOALS · BOLD
Algeria -1.5 Goals (Spread)
Lineups.com confirmed +165 · Algeria scored 7-0 vs Guatemala, 4-0 vs Bolivia · $10→$26.50
FanDuel
+165
$10→$26.50
Lineups.com confirmed Algeria -1.5 +165 as their primary best bet. Covers: "Four of Jordan's last five matches have produced over 3.5 goals. Several of the friendlies they played ahead of the World Cup exposed clear defensive weaknesses. They conceded at least two goals in each of their five matches leading up to their clash with Algeria." Algeria scored 7-0 vs Guatemala and 4-0 vs Bolivia in pre-tournament outings. Against weaker opposition they score multiple goals.Sportytrader: "The Jordanians have now conceded multiple goals in each of their last six games. Against much lower-ranked opponents, the Algerians typically score multiple goals." Algeria's pass accuracy of 92.45% and 52.23% possession share vs Argentina (the world champions) shows they control games. Against Jordan — who averaged just 36.83% possession in their opener — Algeria will dominate the ball entirely. Multiple goals is the expected outcome.
The bold bet of the night at +165. Requires Algeria to win by 2+ goals, which demands a clean performance from their forward line (potentially without Amoura). Lineups.com's confidence in this line reflects Jordan's defensive frailty and Algeria's track record against comparable opposition. $10 at +165 returns $26.50. Higher risk than Win to Nil but higher reward.
💎 CBS EIMER CONFIRMED · CONTRARIAN UNDER · ALGERIA 0 SOT VS ARG · JORDAN DEFENSIVE BLOCK
Under 2.5 Total Goals
CBS Eimer FD confirmed -110 · Algeria misfired vs Argentina · Jordan sit in deep · tense 1-0
FanDuel
-110
$10→$19.09
CBS SportsLine Eimer (FD confirmed): "Going Under 2.5 total goals (-110)." Eimer's reasoning: "The duo combined for 0.8 xG in their openers, so I'm not sure if we're gonna see much in the way of excitement here, even with both teams needing a win." Algeria managed zero shots on target vs Argentina — the 7-0 Guatemala win was a warm-up, not indicative of WC performance level. Jordan's low possession (36.83%) means they're unlikely to generate many chances even on the break.The Under case: Algeria will dominate possession but struggle to break down Jordan's organized 3-back defensive structure (which frustrated Austria for 45 minutes). Amoura's potential absence removes their most clinical striker. Jordan's 0.05 xG per shot means even their counter-attacks rarely produce quality chances. Combined xG in openers was just 0.8 — the lowest of any Group J matchday 2 pairing. A 1-0 or 2-0 Algeria win is the most probable scoreline, both of which cash the Under.
The Under 2.5 at -110 is the conservative pairing with Algeria Win to Nil +140. If you take both — Algeria win without conceding + fewer than 3 total goals — you're backing a tightly contested 1-0 or 2-0 Algeria win, which is exactly what FOX Sports and CBS Eimer are predicting. $10 at -110 returns $19.09.
⚠️ SCORER PROPS — VERIFY AMOURA FITNESS · FOX SPORTS FD CONFIRMED +165 · GOUIRI IF AMOURA OUT
⚠️ CHECK LINEUP AT KICKOFF · Amoura injury doubt per Sports Mole · Gouiri confirmed starter
Amoura FD
+165 ⚠️
⚠️ CRITICAL: Sports Mole reports Amoura suffered a training injury potentially ruling him out for weeks. He was Algeria's 10-goal WC qualifying top scorer and is listed at +165 anytime by FOX Sports. DO NOT place this bet without confirming his lineup status at kickoff.FOX Sports (FD confirmed): "Mohamed Amoura: +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)." SI: "Fares Ghdjemis (Chaibi): +255 anytime · led all Algerian forwards in touches vs Argentina with 63 · had three shots throughout the game." If Amoura plays, he's the primary scorer pick at +165. If absent, Chaibi +255 is the next best option.Algeria's confirmed scorers regardless of Amoura: Amine Gouiri (Marseille, top scorer last season) · Riyad Mahrez (captain, 38 Algeria goals, set-piece primary) · Fares Chaibi / Maza (creative support). RotoWire: "Algeria need Amine Gouiri to be the difference against a deep Jordan block. His movement and link play are central to breaking down a packed defense." Gouiri is the scorer to watch if Amoura is absent.
Hold off on scorer prop bets until the official lineup drops (~75 mins before kickoff). If Amoura plays, he's the primary scorer pick. If absent, pivot to Gouiri or Chaibi who are both confirmed starters regardless.
📋 Predicted Lineups — Jordan & Algeria
🇯🇴 JORDAN 3-4-1-2 · Sources: Covers/Yahoo/Sports Mole consensus · No injuries · First-ever WC appearance
OLWAN
ST · 1st WC goal
AL-TAMARI
ST · counter weapon
FAKHOURY
AM · link play
HADDAD
WB-R
AL-RASHDAN
CM
AL-RAWABDEH
CM
ABU TAHA
WB-L
NASIB
CB
AL-ARAB
CB
ABUALNADI
CB
ABULAILA
GK
Set pieces: Al-Tamari (FK) · Fakhoury (2) · Al-Rawabdeh · Abu Taha (1) — RotoWire confirmed
🇩🇿 ALGERIA 4-3-3 · Sources: CBS Sports/Oddschecker/SI/RotoWire · ⚠️ Amoura injury doubt — may be replaced by Maza or Chaibi
MAHREZ
RW · captain · 38 goals
GOUIRI
ST · Marseille
AMOURA ⚠️
LW · DOUBT
MAZA / CHAIBI
CM · creative
AOUAR / BENTALEB
CM · midfield
BOUDAOUI
DM · anchor
AÏT-NOURI
LB · Man City
MANDI
CB · 117 caps
BENSEBAINI
CB · Dortmund
BELGHALI
RB
L. ZIDANE
GK · son of Zinedine
⚠️ Amoura doubt — if absent Chaibi or Maza starts LWSet pieces: Mahrez (primary) · Aouar · Chaibi (1) · Gouiri — RotoWire
📊 Key Stats — Why Algeria Win and Why Jordan Might Surprise
🇩🇿 Algeria won 7 of last 10 matches (70% win rate, Oddschecker) · Beat Netherlands 1-0 and Guatemala 7-0 pre-tournament · Pass accuracy 92.45% vs Argentina · Algeria 52.23% possession vs world champions🇩🇿 Mahrez (38 Algeria career goals, all-time record) · Gouiri (Marseille top scorer last season) · Amoura (10 qualifying goals, most in WC qualifying by any Algerian — ⚠️ DOUBT) · Chaibi had goal disallowed vs Argentina (offside)🇯🇴 Jordan matched Austria in shots 11-11 · Ali Olwan scored Jordan's first-ever WC goal · Al-Tamari is a genuine counter-attack threat · Jordan held Austria 1-1 until 69th minute before conceding twice late🇯🇴 Jordan 0 wins in last 9 · No clean sheet in 6 consecutive · 0.05 xG per shot (lowest in opener round) · conceded 13 goals in those 6 winless games — but scored 1 goal vs Austria showing they're not toothless
RotoWire: "Algeria will have the ball and need to break down a Jordan side that is comfortable defending deep and in numbers. The concern is the same one that showed against Argentina: if the final ball is not sharp, Algeria can dominate possession without creating much, and a low block is exactly the kind of test that exposes that." Jordan will sit in, stay organised, and look to spring Al-Tamari on the counter. Algeria's creative superiority should eventually tell, but this may not be the goalfest the -1.5 price implies.
📋 Best Bets Ranked · Jordan vs Algeria · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
⭐ #1 — Algeria Win to Nil (FOX Sports explicit primary · Jordan 0 clean sheets in 6 · low xG attack)
+140 · $10→$24 · primary pick · Algeria win + Jordan fail to score
+140
💎 #2 — Under 2.5 Goals (CBS Eimer FD confirmed · Algeria 0 SOT vs Argentina · tense low-scoring)
-110 · $10→$19.09 · pairs with Win to Nil · both point to tight Algeria 1-0 or 2-0
-110
⭐ #3 — Algeria -1.5 (Lineups.com confirmed +165 · JOR conceded 2+ in each of last 6 games · bold)
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Algeria -195/Jordan +500/Draw +340 confirmed CBS Sports · Win to Nil +140 confirmed FOX Sports · Under 2.5 -110 confirmed CBS Eimer · Algeria -1.5 +165 confirmed Lineups.com · Amoura +165 confirmed FOX Sports · ⚠️ Amoura injury doubt per Sports Mole — verify lineup at kickoff · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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