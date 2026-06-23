Jordan vs Algeria Prediction: Lineups, Picks & Best Bets For World Cup 2026 Group J

FOX Sports: "I believe Algeria is better. Take Algeria Win to Nil (+140)." · CBS Eimer: "Going Under 2.5 total goals (-110)" — low-scoring, Algeria grind out a clean sheet win. · Lineups.com: Algeria 3-0 · SI: "Algeria to win by at least two goals." · Oddschecker: Algeria 2-1 with 61% win probability. The key split in predictions: FOX and CBS Eimer lean Under (low-scoring Algeria win, possibly 1-0 or 2-0) while Lineups.com and SI lean 3-0. The ⚠️ Amoura injury doubt is the critical unknown — without their 10-goal qualifying top scorer, Algeria's attack loses its most clinical finisher. Predicting Algeria 2-0 as the base case: dominant without being prolific. RotoWire: "Algeria have the better players and, after a flat opener, the greater motivation to put things right. Jordan will defend well and carry a counter threat through Tamari, which makes a nervy night likely, but Algeria's quality should eventually tell in a game they cannot afford to drop." The 3-0 Argentina scoreline is misleading — Algeria were competitive until Messi took over. Against Jordan, they should be dominant.

The CBS Under 2.5 call is the significant outlier pick to be aware of — it acknowledges that Jordan's defensive organisation and Algeria's misfiring attack (0 shots on target vs Argentina) could produce a tighter result than the -195 moneyline implies.