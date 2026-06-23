Jordan vs Algeria Prediction: Who Will Score The First Goal Tonight's World Cup Match?

Monday June 22, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇯🇴
Jordan ML
+500
Draw
+340
Algeria Win to Nil
+140
🇩🇿
Algeria ML
-195
⚠️ AMOURA INJURY DOUBT — Verify Before Placing His First Goal Props
Sports Mole: "Amoura suffered a training injury, which could rule him out for weeks." If absent, his +475 first goal slot shifts value to Mahrez +475 and Gouiri +475 who are confirmed starters. Check official lineup ~75 mins before kickoff before placing Amoura props.
⭐ Mahrez +475 first goal · 2.9× anytime return · set-piece primary · captain · fresh · opens scoring at his best💎 Gouiri +475 · confirmed starter · RotoWire "key" · most reliable +475 regardless of Amoura status💎 Aouar +750 value · ESPN FD · late arriving CM · if Algeria control & press high early
🎯 Why the First Goal Market Pays Here
Every first goalscorer on this board pays 2.9× more than the equivalent anytime price — Mahrez at +475 first goal vs +165 anytime is a massive return premium for the same underlying expectation. The key editorial angle for this match: Algeria are expected to press aggressively from the opening whistle, having registered zero shots on target vs Argentina (a clear motivational correction is coming). RotoWire: "Manager Petkovic will want his attackers to be sharper and more direct, because this is a game Algeria are expected to win and effectively cannot afford to lose." That urgency — Algeria going all out from minute one — means the first goal likely comes early and from Algeria. The first goalscorer market concentrates enormous returns on that single most-probable outcome.
📊 Why Algeria Score First — The Structural Case
Algeria are -195 to win and motivated to correct their shocking first-half vs Argentina (0 SOT). Racing Post: "they will be hoping to stage a similar recovery" to Brazil 2014 when they lost the opener then advanced to R16. Expect Petkovic's side to come out with intent from minute one.Jordan's GK Abulaila "struggled to deal with any physical contact" (Racing Post) — beaten 3 times by 11 Austrian attempts. Algeria's set-piece delivery via Mahrez (corners, FKs) directly exploits this weakness. An early set piece could produce the game's first goal.Jordan avg 36.83% possession vs Austria. Algeria controlled 52.23% possession vs ARGENTINA. Against Jordan, Algeria will have the ball from minute 1 and press high to create early chances. The first shot on target may come inside 10-15 minutes.Jordan counter-case: they equalised in the 47th minute vs Austria and held it for 22 minutes. A Jordan first goal on the counter is possible but requires Algeria to give possession away — the less likely scenario. Olwan/Al-Tamari first goal odds (+1000/~+900) reflect this low probability but massive return.
The first goal structure: Algeria press high, earn an early set piece or transition chance, and one of their forwards — Mahrez curling in a free kick, Gouiri arriving on the end of a Maza pass, or Amoura (if fit) running in behind — opens the scoring. The +475 odds on each confirm this is the market's expected outcome; the first goal market merely pays 2.9× more to identify the correct individual.
38 Algeria goals all-time · primary FK taker · late runs to back post · played only 26 mins vs ARG — fresh · $10→$57.50
First Goal · FD
+475
$10→$57.50 · 2.9× anytime
Anytime
+165
ESPN FD board confirms: Mahrez +475 first goal / +165 anytime / +1000 2+. The return math: $10 on Mahrez anytime at +165 returns $26.50. $10 on Mahrez first goal at +475 returns $57.50. If you believe Algeria score first (which -195 moneyline and Algeria's aggressive opener intentions both support) and you believe Mahrez is the likely opener (set-piece primary, all-time top scorer, fresh after 26 mins vs Argentina), then +475 is 2.9× better value than anytime for the same player.Squawka: "Riyad Mahrez: veteran captain priced at +160 to score. The Al-Ahli forward remains Algeria's chief creator — set-piece delivery, late runs to the back post, and the kind of game-management Algeria will lean on if they take an early lead." RotoWire confirms Mahrez as Algeria's primary set-piece taker. Racing Post: "Riyad Mahrez is pushing for a start after playing only 26 minutes from the bench in their opener." A first-half FK in the 25th minute = the exact Mahrez first goal scenario.
🎯 The Return Math: +475 First Goal vs +165 Anytime
$10 on Mahrez anytime at +165 → $26.50 total. $10 on Mahrez first goal at +475 → $57.50 total. If you believe Mahrez scores (which his Algeria captaincy, 38 career goals, and set-piece primary role all support), the first goal pays $31 more for the same underlying player-scoring expectation. The only added risk: Gouiri or Amoura scores Algeria's opener instead. With Algeria's full forward unit at the same +475 price, backing Mahrez as the specific opener is a reasonable concentration of value.
The Mahrez first goal case is the most compelling on the board because his set-piece delivery role means Algeria's first scored goal has a meaningful probability of coming from his direct shot or delivery. A free kick in a dangerous area — Algeria's most likely early-game scoring route — pays through Mahrez's foot. $10 at +475 returns $57.50.
💎 ESPN FD +475 CONFIRMED · CONFIRMED STARTER · ROTOWIRE "KEY" · MOST RELIABLE FIRST GOAL
Amine Gouiri · ST · Marseille
Confirmed starter · no injury concerns · Marseille top scorer last season · $10→$57.50
First Goal FD
+475
$10→$57.50
Anytime
+165
ESPN FD board confirms: Gouiri +475 first goal / +165 anytime / +1000 2+. He is the most reliable first goal pick on the board because he is a confirmed starter with no injury concerns and RotoWire's explicit identification as "the difference Algeria need against a deep Jordan block." His movement creates the opening chances in the first 20 minutes.The Gouiri first goal case: Algeria press high from kick-off, Maza or Aouar plays Gouiri in on the left channel of Jordan's back three. Gouiri finishes clinically past Abulaila (who "struggled to deal with any physical contact" per Racing Post). This is Algeria's most repeatable attacking pattern. $10 at +475 returns $57.50 — 2.9× his anytime price.
Gouiri at +475 is the safest first goal pick on the board because of lineup certainty. Unlike Amoura (doubt) and Mahrez (was a bench sub vs Argentina but pushing for start), Gouiri is the confirmed, unambiguous Algeria starter leading the line. In a match where Algeria dominate and score, he is the most logical opener at $10→$57.50.
⚠️ FOX SPORTS FD +475 · INJURY DOUBT · IF STARTS: CO-PRIMARY · VERIFY FIRST
Mohamed Amoura · LW · Wolfsburg ⚠️
10 WC qualifying goals · pace from left · IF he starts: legitimate first goal threat · DO NOT place without confirming
First Goal ⚠️
+475
⚠️ DO NOT PLACE without confirming Amoura is in the starting XI. Sports Mole: "Amoura suffered a training injury, which could rule him out for weeks." If he starts, he's a co-primary first goal pick at +475 alongside Mahrez — his pace running in behind Jordan's back three from the left creates early first-half chances that can produce the opening goal. Squawka notes his anytime price precisely because "he can take any half-chance against a packed back line."
If Amoura starts, back him alongside Mahrez and Gouiri as a portfolio at +475 each — three darts on Algeria's most likely first-goal scorers at the same price. If he doesn't start, the two-player Mahrez+Gouiri portfolio still covers Algeria's most reliable opening-goal sources. $10 at +475 returns $57.50.
💎 Value Pick: Aouar First Goalscorer +750
💎 ESPN FD CONFIRMED +750 · 2.8× ANYTIME RETURN · LATE RUNS FROM CM · BEST NON-FORWARD VALUE
Houssem Aouar · CM · OGC Nice
Algeria creative CM · set piece contributor · late box runs · $10→$85
First Goal FD
+750
$10→$85
Anytime
+270
ESPN FD board confirms: Aouar +750 first goal / +270 anytime / +2000 2+. Return math: 2.8× his anytime price. Sportytrader: "If he wants his players to get on the front foot and really push for the win, he could turn to creative midfielder Houssem Aouar." He's Algeria's most progressive CM whose late runs into the penalty area create the surprise first-goal opportunity. In a match where Algeria press aggressively from kick-off, an Aouar late run from midfield catching Jordan's deep block on the break can produce the game's first goal.The Aouar first goal case: Algeria win an early corner or free kick, Mahrez delivers, Aouar arrives at the back post unmarked (Jordan's GK struggles with physical contact per Racing Post). An Aouar header from 8 yards = +750 for $10 → $85 return. Alternative: Algeria break quickly, Maza plays Aouar into space, Aouar drives and finishes past Abulaila. Both are genuine scenarios.
Aouar at +750 is the best-value first goal pick on the non-forward side of the board. His creative CM role and late runs into the box make him a live opener threat that the market underprices at 2.8× his anytime odds. $10 at +750 returns $85.
🎯 DARTS · HADJ MOUSSA +850 · MAZA +900 · YOUNG CREATIVE THREATS · $5 EACH
Hadj Moussa +850 · Maza +900
Algeria wide depth · Maza (Leverkusen) had goal contribution disallowed vs Argentina · pure darts
First Goal FD
+850/+900
ESPN confirms: Hadj Moussa +850 first goal / +295 anytime. Maza (Ibrahim) +900 first goal / +320 anytime. Racing Post: "20-year-old Ibrahim Maza supplied a clever pass for Chaibi's offside goal against Argentina and his first World Cup assist may not be too far away." If Petkovic asks Maza to play with more directness in the No.8 role and Algeria score their first goal via a Maza run, that's $5 returning $50. Pure $5 entertainment darts — not primary recommendations.
🇯🇴 Jordan First Goal Longshots: Olwan +1000 · Al-Tamari ~+900
🇯🇴 LONGSHOTS · REQUIRES JORDAN TO SCORE FIRST · FOX WIN TO NIL +140 PRIMARY · $1-$2 ONLY
Ali Olwan +1000 · Mousa Al-Tamari ~+900
Jordan's only realistic scorers · extreme longshots · $1→$11 / $2→$22 maximum stake
First Goal FD
+1000/~+900
ESPN FD board confirms: Olwan +1000 first goal / +380 anytime. Al-Tamari estimated ~+900 first (vs +333 anytime per Squawka). For either to score first, Jordan would need to score before Algeria — requiring Algeria to give away possession in the opening exchanges. Jordan scored their first WC goal vs Austria in the 47th minute (not early). Chances of Jordan scoring first are very low.Squawka: "Mousa Al Tamari: Jordan's standout name and Rennes forward, priced at +333 [anytime]. A counter-attacking lift on the break is realistically Jordan's best play." The viable first-goal scenario: Algeria press too high in the first 10 minutes, Jordan spring a perfect counter, Al-Tamari finishes before Algeria recover. Unlikely but pays ~+900 first goal for a $1 dart → ~$10. Maximum $1-$2 entertainment bet only.
These are extreme longshot propositions — $1-$2 maximum. FOX Sports' primary bet is Algeria Win to Nil (+140), which means Jordan don't score at all. Backing Jordan to score first runs directly against the consensus. Place only for pure entertainment at minimal stake.
📋 Full First Goalscorer Board — FanDuel Sportsbook
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Want more stories like this?
Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.