Jordan vs Algeria Prediction: Who Will Score The First Goal Tonight's World Cup Match?

📊 Why Algeria Score First — The Structural Case

Algeria are -195 to win and motivated to correct their shocking first-half vs Argentina (0 SOT). Racing Post: "they will be hoping to stage a similar recovery" to Brazil 2014 when they lost the opener then advanced to R16. Expect Petkovic's side to come out with intent from minute one. Jordan's GK Abulaila "struggled to deal with any physical contact" (Racing Post) — beaten 3 times by 11 Austrian attempts. Algeria's set-piece delivery via Mahrez (corners, FKs) directly exploits this weakness. An early set piece could produce the game's first goal. Jordan avg 36.83% possession vs Austria. Algeria controlled 52.23% possession vs ARGENTINA. Against Jordan, Algeria will have the ball from minute 1 and press high to create early chances. The first shot on target may come inside 10-15 minutes. Jordan counter-case: they equalised in the 47th minute vs Austria and held it for 22 minutes. A Jordan first goal on the counter is possible but requires Algeria to give possession away — the less likely scenario. Olwan/Al-Tamari first goal odds (+1000/~+900) reflect this low probability but massive return.

The first goal structure: Algeria press high, earn an early set piece or transition chance, and one of their forwards — Mahrez curling in a free kick, Gouiri arriving on the end of a Maza pass, or Amoura (if fit) running in behind — opens the scoring. The +475 odds on each confirm this is the market's expected outcome; the first goal market merely pays 2.9× more to identify the correct individual.