Jordan vs Algeria Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets With Odds for World Cup 2026

📊 Jordan's Defence — Why Every Algerian Anytime Pick Has Structural Value

No clean sheet in 6 consecutive matches · conceded 13 goals in that run (Sports Mole confirmed) Jordan GK Abulaila described as struggling with physical contact (Racing Post) — "beaten three times by 11 Austrian goal attempts and his weaknesses are sure to have been noted by Algeria" Algeria won 7 of last 10 matches · beat Guatemala 7-0 and Bolivia 4-0 pre-tournament against comparable opposition · only 1 of their 14 WC matches has been goalless (Covers) Jordan counter-argument: matched Austria in shots 11-11 · Olwan scored · Al-Tamari is genuinely dangerous on the break. But 0.05 xG per shot (FOX) = lowest quality in the tournament's opening round — chances created, not converted.

Algeria will dominate possession against a Jordan side that averaged just 36.83% possession in their opener. With the ball constantly, Algeria's forwards will generate volume. Even with the Amoura doubt, Mahrez, Gouiri, and Chaibi/Maza represent a potent enough attacking trio to break down Jordan's 3-back defensive structure.