Jordan vs Algeria Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets With Odds for World Cup 2026

Monday June 22, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇯🇴
Jordan ML
+500
Draw
+340
Algeria Win to Nil
+140
🇩🇿
Algeria ML
-195
⚠️ AMOURA INJURY DOUBT — Verify Before Placing His Props
Sports Mole: "Amoura suffered a training injury, which could rule him out for weeks." FOX Sports lists him at +165 anytime. If he starts, he's the primary Algeria scorer pick. If absent, Mahrez +165 and Gouiri +165 are the direct pivots. Check official lineup ~75 mins before kickoff.
⭐ Mahrez +165 (ESPN FD confirmed) · primary if Amoura out · 38 Algeria goals · set pieces · captain💎 Gouiri +165 (ESPN FD) · Marseille top scorer last season · RotoWire: "key to breaking Jordan's block"🇯🇴 Olwan +380 · Al-Tamari ~+333 · Jordan's only scoring threat · counter-attack only
⚽ Why the Anytime Board Favours Algeria's Forwards
Jordan have failed to keep a clean sheet in six consecutive matches, conceding 13 goals in that run. Only one of Algeria's previous 14 World Cup matches has finished goalless. The structural math is straightforward: Algeria's three-forward attack — whichever combination of Mahrez, Gouiri, Amoura, and Chaibi Petkovic selects — faces a Jordan defensive structure that conceded 3 to Austria (a side that didn't go beyond third gear). RotoWire: "Algeria need Amine Gouiri to be the difference against a deep Jordan block." Squawka agrees: "The match itself looks too close to predict but we like the price available on the goalscorer market." With Algeria expected to dominate possession and create the majority of chances, multiple Algerian forwards at +165 on the anytime board offer genuine value.
📊 Jordan's Defence — Why Every Algerian Anytime Pick Has Structural Value
No clean sheet in 6 consecutive matches · conceded 13 goals in that run (Sports Mole confirmed)Jordan GK Abulaila described as struggling with physical contact (Racing Post) — "beaten three times by 11 Austrian goal attempts and his weaknesses are sure to have been noted by Algeria"Algeria won 7 of last 10 matches · beat Guatemala 7-0 and Bolivia 4-0 pre-tournament against comparable opposition · only 1 of their 14 WC matches has been goalless (Covers)Jordan counter-argument: matched Austria in shots 11-11 · Olwan scored · Al-Tamari is genuinely dangerous on the break. But 0.05 xG per shot (FOX) = lowest quality in the tournament's opening round — chances created, not converted.
Algeria will dominate possession against a Jordan side that averaged just 36.83% possession in their opener. With the ball constantly, Algeria's forwards will generate volume. Even with the Amoura doubt, Mahrez, Gouiri, and Chaibi/Maza represent a potent enough attacking trio to break down Jordan's 3-back defensive structure.
Algeria all-time top scorer (38 goals) · set-piece primary · played only 26 mins vs Argentina — fresh · $10→$26.50
Anytime · FD
+165
$10→$26.50
First Goal
+475
ESPN FD board confirms: Mahrez +165 anytime / +475 first / +1000 2+ goals. Squawka: "Riyad Mahrez: veteran captain priced at +160 to score. The Al-Ahli forward remains Algeria's chief creator — set-piece delivery, late runs to the back post, and the kind of game-management Algeria will lean on if they take an early lead." He played just 26 minutes vs Argentina — he's expected to start today fully fresh.Racing Post: "Riyad Mahrez is pushing for a start after playing only 26 minutes from the bench in their opener." RotoWire confirms Mahrez as Algeria's primary set-piece taker — corners, free kicks, and dead ball situations all run through him. With Algeria winning an expected 5-6 corners per game, his late arrivals from the right are a live scoring route. At +165 he's the safest scorer pick regardless of Amoura's fitness status.
Mahrez at +165 is the primary pick precisely because his value doesn't depend on Amoura's fitness. He is Algeria's captain, their all-time top scorer (38 international goals), and their set-piece delivery primary. Even if Amoura starts, Mahrez operates in a completely different zone — right wing, set pieces, late runs — and both props are valid simultaneously. Against a Jordan GK described by Racing Post as struggling with physical contact, Mahrez's late-arriving deliveries and curled shots from the right side are a genuine threat. $10 at +165 returns $26.50.
⚠️ FOX SPORTS FD +165 CONFIRMED · BUT INJURY DOUBT · 10 WC QUALIFYING GOALS · VERIFY LINEUP FIRST
Mohamed Amoura · LW · Wolfsburg
Algeria's 10-goal WC qualifying top scorer · ⚠️ Sports Mole training injury · IF he plays: primary scorer · $10→$26.50
Anytime FD ⚠️
+165
⚠️ VERIFY BEFORE PLACING: Sports Mole reports Amoura suffered a training injury that "could rule him out for weeks." FOX Sports (FD June 22 confirmed): "Mohamed Amoura: +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)." Sports Interaction: "Mohamed El Amine Amoura leads the night in potential to score anytime at +165." He is Algeria's 10-goal WC qualifying top scorer — the most by any Algerian player in qualifying.IF Amoura plays: he is the co-primary pick at +165 alongside Mahrez. Squawka: "Mohammed Amoura: the Wolfsburg winger is priced at +175 to score and offers the runner from the left side that Algeria need against a Jordanian back five. The kind of front-three player who can take any half-chance against a packed back line." IF he's ruled out: pivot immediately to Gouiri +165.
The Amoura/Mahrez/Gouiri triple at +165 — all confirmed on FanDuel's board — reflects the fact that Algeria's forward unit is collectively dangerous, not just individually. If the match unfolds as expected (Algeria controlling possession, Jordan sitting deep), the goal will come from one of their forwards. At +165 for each, backing multiple picks across the three is a legitimate strategy.
💎 ESPN FD CONFIRMED +165 · ROTOWIRE "KEY TO BREAKING DOWN JORDAN'S BLOCK" · MARSEILLE TOP SCORER
Amine Gouiri · ST · Marseille
Marseille top scorer last season · link play central to Algeria's attack · $10→$26.50
Anytime FD
+165
ESPN FD board confirms: Gouiri +165 anytime / +475 first / +1000 2+. RotoWire: "Algeria need Amine Gouiri to be the difference against a deep Jordan block. His movement and link play are central to breaking down a packed defense, and how Jordan's three center-backs handle him, and the runners arriving around him, will go a long way toward deciding whether Algeria turn possession into goals." He is the guaranteed-starter striker regardless of Amoura's fitness.Covers: "Amine Gouiri, Marseille's top scorer last season" is specifically identified as one of the three Algerian forwards who "could prove too much for the World Cup debutants from Jordan to handle." Unlike Amoura (injury doubt) and Mahrez (was a bench sub vs Argentina), Gouiri is confirmed to start — making him the most reliable +165 scorer pick on the board regardless of team selection uncertainty.
Gouiri at +165 is the most reliable scorer pick on the board: confirmed to start (no injury concerns), Algeria's best performer vs Argentina, explicitly named by RotoWire as the key to breaking Jordan down. $10 at +165 returns $26.50.
💎 Value Pick: Aouar Anytime +270
💎 ESPN FD CONFIRMED +270 · CREATIVE CM · ARRIVES LATE INTO BOX · BEST NON-FORWARD VALUE
Houssem Aouar · CM · OGC Nice
Algeria creative midfielder · set piece contributor · late box arrivals · $10→$37
Anytime FD
+270
$10→$37
ESPN FD board confirms: Aouar +270 anytime / +750 first / +2000 2+. He's Algeria's creative midfielder who controls tempo and arrives late into the penalty area — the type of player who scores from distance or arrives at the back post from a Mahrez delivery. Sportytrader: "If he wants his players to get on the front foot and really push for the win, he could turn to creative midfielder Houssem Aouar." He's the non-forward scorer value pick on the board at $10→$37.
In a match where Algeria dominate possession and create multiple chances, Aouar arriving late from midfield is Algeria's secondary scoring route. When Jordan's block collapses under sustained pressure in the second half, Aouar's runs from deep become dangerous. $10 at +270 returns $37.
🎯 DARTS · ESPN CONFIRMED · HADJ MOUSSA +295 · MAZA +320 · YOUNG CREATIVE THREATS
Hadj Moussa +295 · Maza +320
Algeria wide/creative depth · Maza (Leverkusen, 20yrs) had assist disallowed vs Argentina · $5 darts
Anytime FD
+295/+320
ESPN confirms: Hadj Moussa +295 / +850 first. Maza (Ibrahim) +320 / +900 first. Racing Post: "One of the Algerian players to catch the eye against Argentina was 20-year-old Ibrahim Maza. The Leverkusen midfielder supplied a clever pass for Chaibi's offside goal against Argentina and his first World Cup assist may not be too far away." If Algeria dominate and the ball flows through Maza in the No.8 role, his late runs into the box are a live dart. $5 on Hadj Moussa returns $19.75. $5 on Maza returns $21.
🇯🇴 Jordan Scorers: Olwan +380 · Al-Tamari ~+333
🇯🇴 JORDAN SCORER OPTIONS · COUNTER-ATTACK ONLY · OLWAN +380 ESPN · AL-TAMARI ~+333 SQUAWKA
Ali Olwan +380 · Mousa Al-Tamari ~+333
Jordan's only scoring threats · BTS No is FOX/CBS primary · only bet if you expect Jordan to score
Anytime FD
+380/~+333
ESPN FD board confirms: Olwan +380 anytime / +1000 first / +3000 2+. Sports Interaction: "Ali Owan [Olwan] leads his team with the highest chance to score at +360." Squawka: "Ali Olwan scored Jordan's consolation against Austria and is priced at +300 to find the net again." He scored Jordan's first-ever WC goal and is confirmed as their primary striker. If Jordan score (the less-favoured scenario), Olwan is the instrument.Squawka: "Mousa Al Tamari: Jordan's standout name and Rennes forward, priced at +333 to score. Played 88 minutes against Austria and is the most likely source of a Jordanian goal — a counter-attacking lift on the break is realistically Jordan's best play." Al-Tamari's pace creates the counter-attack scenario; Olwan is the target in the box. Both are $5-maximum darts only.
Context: FOX Sports' primary pick is Algeria Win to Nil (+140) — meaning Jordan don't score at all. The Olwan/Al-Tamari scorer props only cash if you believe Jordan will find the net despite this. Jordan held Austria 1-1 until 69 minutes, so a goal isn't impossible. But the 0.05 xG per shot from their opener confirms the shot quality is poor. $5 maximum on either Jordanian option.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel Sportsbook
Player · Team · Role
Anytime FD
First Goal FD
⭐ Mahrez · ALG RW (PRIMARY · 38 ALG goals · set-piece · captain · fresh after 26 mins vs ARG)
ESPN FD confirmed +165 · pushing for start · $10→$26.50
+165
+475
💎 Gouiri · ALG ST · Marseille (CONFIRMED STARTER · RotoWire "key" · most reliable +165)
ESPN FD confirmed +165 · no injury concerns · $10→$26.50
+165
+475
⚠️ Amoura · ALG LW (INJURY DOUBT · co-primary IF he plays · 10 qualifying goals · verify)
FOX FD confirmed +165 · ⚠️ DO NOT place without confirming he starts
+165 ⚠️
+475
Boulbina / Benbouali · ALG W (depth wide options · +165 each · check lineup)
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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