Phillies vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 30

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Philadelphia Phillies playing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Phillies vs Pirates Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (47-38) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (43-42)

Date: Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Tuesday, June 30, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and SportsNet PT

Phillies vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-215) | PIT: (+180)

PHI: (-215) | PIT: (+180) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-104) | PIT: +1.5 (-115)

PHI: -1.5 (-104) | PIT: +1.5 (-115) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Phillies vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 9-3, 2.13 ERA vs Bubba Chandler (Pirates) - 3-7, 4.42 ERA

The probable pitchers are Cristopher Sanchez (9-3) for the Phillies and Bubba Chandler (3-7) for the Pirates. Sanchez's team is 9-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Sanchez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 12-5. When Chandler starts, the Pirates have gone 7-8-0 against the spread. The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Chandler's starts this season, and they went 2-6 in those matchups.

Phillies vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (56.7%)

Phillies vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Phillies, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +180, and Philadelphia is -215 playing at home.

Phillies vs Pirates Spread

The Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Pirates. The Phillies are -104 to cover the spread, while the Pirates are -115.

Phillies vs Pirates Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Phillies-Pirates contest on June 30, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 38, or 63.3%, of the 60 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious six times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -215 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 38 of their 83 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 83 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 30-53-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have compiled a 15-20 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.9% of those games).

Pittsburgh has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +180 or longer.

The Pirates have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times this season for a 49-33-2 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have put together a 42-42-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has 82 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .375. He has a .275 batting average and a slugging percentage of .537.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in total hits (77) this season while batting .253 with 40 extra-base hits. He's slugging .586 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 82nd, his on-base percentage 27th, and his slugging percentage second.

Brandon Marsh has an OPS of .882, fueled by an OBP of .354 and a team-best slugging percentage of .529 this season.

Marsh enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, three home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Bryson Stott has been key for Philadelphia with 65 hits, an OBP of .297 plus a slugging percentage of .389.

Stott takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .167 with three walks.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has racked up an on-base percentage of .402 and a slugging percentage of .472. Both lead the Pirates. He's batting .285.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 25th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe leads his team with 74 hits. He has a batting average of .239 while slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .313.

His batting average ranks 109th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 113th, and he is 25th in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn is hitting .288 with 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 21 walks.

Nick Gonzales is batting .295 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 walks.

Phillies vs Pirates Head to Head

6/29/2026: 11-7 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

11-7 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/17/2026: 6-0 PHI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-0 PHI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/16/2026: 6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/15/2026: 11-9 PHI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

11-9 PHI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/8/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/7/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/18/2025: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/17/2025: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 7/21/2024: 6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/20/2024: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

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