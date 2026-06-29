Phillies vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 29

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The MLB slate on Monday includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup.

Phillies vs Pirates Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (47-37) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (42-42)

Date: Monday, June 29, 2026

Monday, June 29, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and SportsNet PT

Phillies vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-110) | PIT: (-106)

PHI: (-110) | PIT: (-106) Spread: PHI: +1.5 (-184) | PIT: -1.5 (+152)

PHI: +1.5 (-184) | PIT: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Phillies vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 3-4, 5.58 ERA vs Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates) - 7-3, 3.07 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Aaron Nola (3-4, 5.58 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Braxton Ashcraft (7-3, 3.07 ERA). Nola's team is 5-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Nola's team is 5-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Ashcraft starts, the Pirates are 9-7-0 against the spread. The Pirates are 1-2 in Ashcraft's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (56%)

Phillies vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Phillies, Pittsburgh is the underdog at -106, and Philadelphia is -110 playing at home.

Phillies vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Phillies. The Pirates are +152 to cover, while the Phillies are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Phillies vs Pirates Over/Under

Phillies versus Pirates, on June 29, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

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Phillies vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 38, or 64.4%, of the 59 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious 38 times in 59 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 37 of 82 chances this season.

In 82 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 30-52-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have won 41.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (14-20).

Pittsburgh is 13-18 (winning 41.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Pirates have played in 83 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-33-2).

The Pirates have a 41-42-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49.4% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with an OBP of .374 this season while batting .276 with 50 walks and 55 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .531.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 12th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in total hits (77) this season while batting .256 with 40 extra-base hits. He's slugging .591 with an on-base percentage of .371.

His batting average ranks 74th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 24th, and his slugging percentage second.

Brandon Marsh has an OPS of .863, fueled by an OBP of .353 and a team-best slugging percentage of .510 this season.

Marsh has recorded a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Bryson Stott has seven home runs, 40 RBI and a batting average of .236 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has racked up an on-base percentage of .402 and a slugging percentage of .472. Both lead the Pirates. He's batting .286.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 41st in slugging.

Brandon Lowe leads his team with 74 hits. He has a batting average of .243 while slugging .508 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 98th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Ryan O'Hearn has 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 21 walks while batting .286.

Nick Gonzales' .372 slugging percentage leads his team.

Phillies vs Pirates Head to Head

5/17/2026: 6-0 PHI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-0 PHI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/16/2026: 6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/15/2026: 11-9 PHI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

11-9 PHI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/8/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/7/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/18/2025: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/17/2025: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 7/21/2024: 6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/20/2024: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-1 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/19/2024: 8-7 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

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