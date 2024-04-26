Phillies vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

The Philadelphia Phillies are among the MLB squads playing on Friday, up against the San Diego Padres.

Phillies vs Padres Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (16-10) vs. San Diego Padres (14-14)

Date: Friday, April 26, 2024

Friday, April 26, 2024 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA

Phillies vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-112) | SD: (-104)

PHI: (-112) | SD: (-104) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+152) | SD: +1.5 (-184)

PHI: -1.5 (+152) | SD: +1.5 (-184) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Phillies vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 3-1, 3.16 ERA vs Joe Musgrove (Padres) - 3-2, 5.74 ERA

The probable pitchers are Aaron Nola (3-1) for the Phillies and Joe Musgrove (3-2) for the Padres. Nola and his team have a record of 2-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Nola and his team have won each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Padres have a 3-3-0 ATS record in Musgrove's six starts that had a set spread. The Padres were named the moneyline underdog for two Musgrove starts this season -- they won both.

Phillies vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (57.6%)

Phillies vs Padres Moneyline

Philadelphia is the favorite, -112 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -104 underdog despite being at home.

Phillies vs Padres Spread

The Padres are hosting the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Padres are +152 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -184.

Phillies vs Padres Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Phillies-Padres game on April 26, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Phillies vs Padres Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (70%) in those games.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 14 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 10 of their 25 opportunities.

The Phillies have an against the spread mark of 12-13-0 in 25 games with a line this season.

The Padres have won 45.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (5-6).

San Diego has gone 3-5 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (37.5%).

The Padres have played in 27 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-13-1).

The Padres have a 12-15-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.4% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia in OBP (.423) and total hits (30) this season. He's batting .333 batting average while slugging .556.

He ranks 10th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Bohm will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .486 with seven doubles, two home runs, four walks and 11 RBI.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .847, fueled by an OBP of .379 and a team-best slugging percentage of .467 this season. He's batting .327.

He ranks 13th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging in the majors.

Turner has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Bryce Harper has 21 hits this season and has a slash line of .256/.347/.488.

Harper has recorded at least one base hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and nine RBI.

Kyle Schwarber has six home runs, 13 RBI and a batting average of .194 this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Ha-Seong Kim is hitting .238 with four doubles, two triples, four home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 105th, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 67th in slugging.

Kim hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has racked up 28 hits while slugging .472. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .259 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Jurickson Profar a has .400 on-base percentage to pace the Padres.

Jake Cronenworth is batting .255 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks.

