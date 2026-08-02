Phillies vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 2

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Baltimore Orioles.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Phillies vs Orioles Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (58-53) vs. Baltimore Orioles (54-57)

Date: Sunday, August 2, 2026

Sunday, August 2, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-136) | BAL: (+126)

PHI: (-136) | BAL: (+126) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+116) | BAL: +1.5 (-140)

PHI: -1.5 (+116) | BAL: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Phillies vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 10-2, 2.53 ERA vs Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 7-9, 3.74 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Zack Wheeler (10-2, 2.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Kyle Bradish (7-9, 3.74 ERA). When Wheeler starts, his team is 9-6-0 against the spread this season. Wheeler's team is 9-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Bradish starts, the Orioles are 11-10-0 against the spread. The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline in eight of Bradish's starts this season, and they went 6-2 in those games.

Phillies vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (52.8%)

Phillies vs Orioles Moneyline

The Phillies vs Orioles moneyline has Philadelphia as a -136 favorite, while Baltimore is a +126 underdog at home.

Phillies vs Orioles Spread

The Phillies are at the Orioles and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Phillies are +116 to cover the runline, with the Orioles being -140.

Phillies vs Orioles Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Phillies-Orioles on Aug. 2, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 48 wins in the 77 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 41-16 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -136 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 48 of their 108 opportunities.

The Phillies have posted a record of 41-67-0 against the spread this season.

The Orioles have a 25-29 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.3% of those games).

Baltimore has gone 5-9 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer (35.7%).

The Orioles have played in 110 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-48-3).

The Orioles have put together a 57-53-0 record ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has 21 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 67 walks while batting .254. He has an on-base percentage of .359 and a slugging percentage of .491.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 78th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Harper has recorded a base hit in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .216 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and five RBIs.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 97 hits and an OBP of .365 this season. He's batting .248 and slugging .537.

He ranks 91st in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging in the major leagues.

Trea Turner has hit 16 homers with a team-high .404 SLG this season.

Turner heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .348 with a double, two home runs and two RBIs.

Bryson Stott is batting .253 with a .314 OBP and 49 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has totaled 104 hits with a .465 slugging percentage, both team-best figures for the Orioles. He's batting .249 and with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 40th in slugging.

Taylor Ward's .383 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .245 while slugging .346.

He ranks 95th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 141st in slugging percentage in the majors.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .220 with 19 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 39 walks.

Leody Taveras is batting .220 with 10 doubles, five triples, five home runs and 34 walks.

Phillies vs Orioles Head to Head

8/1/2026: 5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/31/2026: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/6/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/5/2025: 5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/4/2025: 13-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

13-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/16/2024: 8-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/15/2024: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/14/2024: 5-3 PHI (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-3 PHI (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/26/2023: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/25/2023: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

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