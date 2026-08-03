Phillies vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 3

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies are among the MLB squads playing on Monday, versus the Washington Nationals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Nationals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (59-53) vs. Washington Nationals (55-58)

Date: Monday, August 3, 2026

Monday, August 3, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and Nationals.TV

Phillies vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-144) | WSH: (+134)

PHI: (-144) | WSH: (+134) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+134) | WSH: +1.5 (-162)

PHI: -1.5 (+134) | WSH: +1.5 (-162) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Phillies vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 3-9, 5.61 ERA vs TBA (Nationals)

The Phillies will look to Aaron Nola (3-9), while the Nationals' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. When Nola starts, his team is 6-16-0 against the spread this season. When Nola starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-8.

Phillies vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (51.9%)

Phillies vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Phillies, Washington is the underdog at +134, and Philadelphia is -144 playing at home.

Phillies vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the spread (-162 to cover), and Philadelphia is +134 to cover the runline.

Phillies vs Nationals Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Phillies-Nationals on Aug. 3, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 78 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (62.8%) in those contests.

Philadelphia has a record of 38-12 when favored by -144 or more this year.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 48 of their 109 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 109 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 42-67-0 against the spread.

The Nationals are 40-45 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.1% of those games).

Washington is 13-17 (winning 43.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 110 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-47-4).

The Nationals have collected a 63-47-0 record against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper is batting .255 with 21 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 68 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .360 while slugging .497.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 75th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Harper will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .222 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, six walks and six RBIs.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 97 hits and an OBP of .364 this season. He's batting .247 and slugging .534.

He ranks 91st in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Trea Turner has hit 16 homers with a team-high .404 SLG this season.

Turner enters this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a double, two home runs, a walk and two RBIs.

Bryson Stott has eight home runs, 50 RBI and a batting average of .252 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has a team-high .394 on-base percentage. He's batting .266 and slugging .538.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 55th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 12th in slugging.

CJ Abrams paces his team with 117 hits and has a club-high .554 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .287 with an on-base percentage of .363.

He is 16th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Daylen Lile has 22 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 28 walks while batting .248.

Jacob Young has 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 22 walks while hitting .234.

Phillies vs Nationals Head to Head

6/25/2026: 10-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

10-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/24/2026: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/23/2026: 14-9 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

14-9 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/1/2026: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 3/31/2026: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 3/30/2026: 13-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

13-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/24/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/23/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 8/22/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/17/2025: 11-9 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

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