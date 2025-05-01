Phillies vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 1

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The MLB's Thursday slate includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Washington Nationals.

Phillies vs Nationals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (17-13) vs. Washington Nationals (13-18)

Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Thursday, May 1, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-PH, and MASN

Phillies vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-174) | WSH: (+146)

PHI: (-174) | WSH: (+146) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+114) | WSH: +1.5 (-137)

PHI: -1.5 (+114) | WSH: +1.5 (-137) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Phillies vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 1-2, 2.78 ERA vs Brad Lord (Nationals) - 0-3, 4.67 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Taijuan Walker (1-2, 2.78 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Brad Lord (0-3, 4.67 ERA). When Walker starts, his team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season. Walker's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-1. When Lord starts, the Nationals are 1-2-0 against the spread. The Nationals were the moneyline underdog for two Lord starts this season -- they split the games.

Phillies vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (60.6%)

Phillies vs Nationals Moneyline

Philadelphia is the favorite, -174 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +146 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Nationals are -137 to cover, and the Phillies are +114.

Phillies vs Nationals Over/Under

The Phillies-Nationals game on May 1 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (59.1%) in those games.

Philadelphia has a record of 9-1 when favored by -174 or more this year.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 15 of 29 chances this season.

The Phillies are 16-13-0 against the spread in their 29 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have won 11 of the 24 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (45.8%).

Washington has gone 4-5 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer (44.4%).

The Nationals have played in 30 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-14-0).

The Nationals have gone 16-14-0 ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 26 hits and an OBP of .398, both of which are best among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .245 batting average and a slugging percentage of .538.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 88th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Schwarber has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with a double, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Bryce Harper has six doubles, five home runs and 24 walks. He's batting .234 and slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .370.

He is 103rd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging in the major leagues.

Harper enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with two doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Bryson Stott is batting .297 with a .436 slugging percentage and 15 RBI this year.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.355) thanks to six extra-base hits.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has racked up an on-base percentage of .360 and has 29 hits, both team-high numbers for the Nationals. He's batting .250 and slugging .543.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 81st in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Nathaniel Lowe has six doubles, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .248. He's slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He is 85th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Keibert Ruiz has put up a slugging percentage of .398, a team-best for the Nationals.

Luis Garcia is batting .242 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

Phillies vs Nationals Head to Head

4/30/2025: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/29/2025: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 3/30/2025: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 3/29/2025: 11-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

11-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 3/27/2025: 7-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/29/2024: 6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/28/2024: 6-3 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-3 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/27/2024: 9-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/18/2024: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/17/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

