Phillies vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Washington Nationals in MLB action on Tuesday.

Phillies vs Nationals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (15-13) vs. Washington Nationals (13-16)

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and MASN2

Phillies vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-198) | WSH: (+166)

PHI: (-198) | WSH: (+166) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+104) | WSH: +1.5 (-125)

PHI: -1.5 (+104) | WSH: +1.5 (-125) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Phillies vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 2-1, 3.62 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 2-3, 3.34 ERA

The Phillies will give the ball to Zack Wheeler (2-1, 3.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to MacKenzie Gore (2-3, 3.34 ERA). Wheeler and his team are 3-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Wheeler's team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-2. The Nationals are 2-4-0 ATS in Gore's six starts that had a set spread. The Nationals were the underdog on the moneyline for two Gore starts this season -- they split the games.

Phillies vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (65.2%)

Phillies vs Nationals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Phillies vs. Nationals reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-198) and Washington as the underdog (+166) on the road.

Phillies vs Nationals Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Phillies are +104 to cover, and the Nationals are -125.

Phillies vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Phillies-Nationals on April 29 is 8. The over is -122, and the under is -100.

Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 20 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (55%) in those contests.

Philadelphia has a record of 6-1 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -198 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 13 of their 27 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies have an against the spread record of 15-12-0 in 27 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline 22 total times this season. They've finished 11-11 in those games.

Washington has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +166 or longer.

In the 28 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-14-0).

The Nationals have a 15-13-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.6% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 24 hits and an OBP of .400 this season. He has a .242 batting average and a slugging percentage of .495.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 88th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Bryce Harper is batting .231 with five doubles, five home runs and 23 walks, while slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .370.

He is 102nd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging in MLB.

Bryson Stott is batting .292 with a .438 slugging percentage and 14 RBI this year.

Stott enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a triple, three walks and an RBI.

Nicholas Alexander Castellanos leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.447) thanks to 11 extra-base hits.

Castellanos heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has put up 28 hits, a team-high for the Nationals. He's batting .257 and slugging .560 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is eighth in slugging.

Wood hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Keibert Ruiz paces his team with a .363 OBP, and has a club-high .415 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .309.

He is 17th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Nate Lowe has five doubles, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .248.

Alex Call is batting .340 with three doubles, a triple and 11 walks.

Phillies vs Nationals Head to Head

3/30/2025: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 3/29/2025: 11-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

11-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 3/27/2025: 7-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/29/2024: 6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/28/2024: 6-3 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-3 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/27/2024: 9-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/18/2024: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/17/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 8/16/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/15/2024: 13-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

