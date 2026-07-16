Phillies vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 16

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies versus the New York Mets is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game.

Phillies vs Mets Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (54-43) vs. New York Mets (40-57)

Date: Thursday, July 16, 2026

Thursday, July 16, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN

Phillies vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-124) | NYM: (+106)

PHI: (-124) | NYM: (+106) Spread: PHI: +1.5 (-192) | NYM: -1.5 (+158)

PHI: +1.5 (-192) | NYM: -1.5 (+158) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Phillies vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 3-6, 5.75 ERA vs Christian Scott (Mets) - 2-1, 3.17 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Aaron Nola (3-6) to the mound, while Christian Scott (2-1) will get the nod for the Mets. Nola and his team are 5-14-0 ATS this season when he starts. Nola's team has won 41.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-7). When Scott starts, the Mets are 7-5-0 against the spread. The Mets were the underdog on the moneyline for two Scott starts this season -- they split the games.

Phillies vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (53.7%)

Phillies vs Mets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Mets, Philadelphia is the favorite at -124, and New York is +106 playing on the road.

Phillies vs Mets Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Phillies. The Mets are +158 to cover, while the Phillies are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Phillies vs Mets Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Phillies-Mets on July 16, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Mets Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 44 wins in the 69 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 41-22 when favored by -124 or more this year.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 42 of their 95 opportunities.

The Phillies are 36-59-0 against the spread in their 95 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets are 7-25 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 21.9% of those games).

New York has a 3-14 record (winning only 17.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Mets have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 94 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 43 of those games (43-45-6).

The Mets are 41-53-0 against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 60 walks while hitting .260. He has an on-base percentage of .365 and a slugging percentage of .497.

He is 63rd in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Harper hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with a double and three walks.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies in OBP (.367) and total hits (89) this season. He's batting .254 while slugging .560.

Among qualifiers, he is 76th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Schwarber has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Brandon Marsh has hit 15 homers with a team-high .490 SLG this season.

Bryson Stott has been key for Philadelphia with 80 hits, an OBP of .308 plus a slugging percentage of .393.

Stott has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has accumulated 80 hits with a .405 on-base percentage, leading the Mets in both categories. He's batting .290 and slugging .562.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 19th in batting average, third in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Bo Bichette paces his team with a .376 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .255 with an on-base percentage of .300.

He is currently 74th in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and 117th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Carson Benge is hitting .263 with 12 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks.

A.J. Ewing is batting .276 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 22 walks.

Phillies vs Mets Head to Head

6/28/2026: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/27/2026: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/26/2026: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/21/2026: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/20/2026: 15-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

15-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/18/2026: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/11/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/10/2025: 11-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/9/2025: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/8/2025: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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