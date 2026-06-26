Phillies vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 26

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The MLB's Friday slate includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the New York Mets.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Phillies vs Mets Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (45-36) vs. New York Mets (34-47)

Date: Friday, June 26, 2026

Friday, June 26, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: WPIX and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-156) | NYM: (+132)

PHI: (-156) | NYM: (+132) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+105) | NYM: +1.5 (-126)

PHI: -1.5 (+105) | NYM: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Phillies vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 7-1, 2.11 ERA vs Zach Thornton (Mets) - 0-1, 8.31 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Zack Wheeler (7-1, 2.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Mets will turn to Zach Thornton (0-1, 8.31 ERA). Wheeler's team is 6-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Wheeler and his team have won each of the six games he's started as the moneyline favorite. Thornton has started only one game with a set spread, which the Mets failed to cover. The Mets have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Thornton starts this season.

Phillies vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (55.8%)

Phillies vs Mets Moneyline

The Phillies vs Mets moneyline has Philadelphia as a -156 favorite, while New York is a +132 underdog at home.

Phillies vs Mets Spread

The Mets are hosting the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Mets are +105 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -126.

Phillies vs Mets Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Phillies-Mets game on June 26, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Mets Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 36, or 63.2%, of the 57 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Philadelphia has won 23 of 30 games when listed as at least -156 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 36 of their 79 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies are 30-49-0 against the spread in their 79 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mets have put together a 6-19 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 24% of those games).

New York has played in five games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer without winning.

The Mets have played in 80 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-37-6).

The Mets have gone 32-48-0 against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in OBP (.373) this season, fueled by 76 hits. He has a .269 batting average and a slugging percentage of .523.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 14th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 74 hits. He is batting .255 this season and has 39 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .593 with an on-base percentage of .370.

Among qualified hitters, he is 77th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Brandon Marsh has hit 12 homers with a team-high .518 SLG this season.

Marsh enters this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with a double, three home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Bryson Stott is batting .238 with a .296 OBP and 40 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has accumulated 67 hits with a .399 on-base percentage, leading the Mets in both statistics. He's batting .299 and slugging .567.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 10th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Bo Bichette is slugging .388 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .254 with an on-base percentage of .299.

He is currently 79th in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Carson Benge is hitting .256 with 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 23 walks.

Mark Vientos is batting .217 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks.

Phillies vs Mets Head to Head

6/21/2026: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/20/2026: 15-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

15-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/18/2026: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/11/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/10/2025: 11-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/9/2025: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/8/2025: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/27/2025: 6-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/26/2025: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/25/2025: 13-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

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