Dodgers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 21

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Nationals.

Dodgers vs Nationals Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (47-30) vs. Washington Nationals (31-45)

Date: Saturday, June 21, 2025

Date: Saturday, June 21, 2025

Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet LA, and MASN

Dodgers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-270) | WSH: (+220)

LAD: (-270) | WSH: (+220) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-132) | WSH: +1.5 (+110)

LAD: -1.5 (-132) | WSH: +1.5 (+110) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Dodgers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dustin May (Dodgers) - 4-4, 4.46 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 5-3, 4.23 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Dustin May (4-4) to the mound, while Jake Irvin (5-3) will get the nod for the Nationals. May and his team are 4-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. May's team is 7-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals have an 8-7-0 record against the spread in Irvin's starts. The Nationals are 7-7 in Irvin's 14 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (67.4%)

Dodgers vs Nationals Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -270 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +220 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Nationals are +110 to cover, and the Dodgers are -132.

Dodgers vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Dodgers-Nationals on June 21, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Dodgers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 64 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (64.1%) in those games.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win seven times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -270 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 44 of their 76 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers are 33-43-0 against the spread in their 76 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals are 27-28 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 49.1% of those games).

Washington has played as a moneyline underdog of +220 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

In the 72 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-36-1).

The Nationals have collected a 37-35-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.4% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.617) and total hits (87) this season. He's batting .292 with an on-base percentage of .391.

Among qualified hitters, he is 21st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is third in slugging.

Ohtani hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double, three walks and three RBIs.

Mookie Betts is batting .255 with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 35 walks, while slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Among qualifiers, he is 80th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging percentage.

Andy Pages has 80 hits this season and has a slash line of .293/.332/.509.

Freddie Freeman is batting .332 with a .401 OBP and 41 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has totaled 80 hits with a .374 on-base percentage and a .554 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Nationals. He's batting .279.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 39th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .279 with 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .354.

His batting average is 39th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Luis Garcia is batting .270 with 18 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe has 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .225.

Dodgers vs Nationals Head to Head

6/20/2025: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/9/2025: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/8/2025: 8-2 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

8-2 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/7/2025: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

6-4 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/25/2024: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/24/2024: 11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/23/2024: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/17/2024: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 4/16/2024: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 4/15/2024: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

