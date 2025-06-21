Astros vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 21

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Houston Astros taking on the Los Angeles Angels.

Astros vs Angels Game Info

Houston Astros (44-32) vs. Los Angeles Angels (36-39)

Date: Saturday, June 21, 2025

Saturday, June 21, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and SCHN

Astros vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-118) | LAA: (-100)

HOU: (-118) | LAA: (-100) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+134) | LAA: +1.5 (-162)

HOU: -1.5 (+134) | LAA: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Astros vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Walter (Astros) - 0-0, 1.53 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 4-5, 3.54 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to Brandon Walter and the Angels will counter with Jose Soriano (4-5, 3.54 ERA). Walter and his team have a record of 2-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Walter's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Angels have a 4-11-0 ATS record in Soriano's 15 starts with a set spread. The Angels have been the moneyline underdog in 10 of Soriano's starts this season, and they went 4-6 in those matchups.

Astros vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (55.4%)

Astros vs Angels Moneyline

Houston is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -100 underdog at home.

Astros vs Angels Spread

The Angels are hosting the Astros, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are +134 to cover the spread, and the Astros are -162.

Astros vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Astros versus Angels game on June 21 has been set at 8.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Astros vs Angels Betting Trends

The Astros have come away with 30 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Houston has a record of 28-18 when favored by -118 or more this year.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 29 of their 75 opportunities.

The Astros have posted a record of 40-35-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have won 46.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (28-32).

Los Angeles is 24-30 (winning 44.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

The Angels have played in 74 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-35-2).

The Angels have put together a 38-36-0 record ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena leads Houston with 97 hits and an OBP of .383, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .486. He's batting .328.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks fourth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

Pena hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Isaac Paredes is hitting .253 with 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Among qualifying batters, he is 87th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Jose Altuve is batting .269 with a .430 slugging percentage and 34 RBI this year.

Jake Meyers has been key for Houston with 74 hits, an OBP of .368 plus a slugging percentage of .407.

Meyers enters this matchup on an eight-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .342 with two doubles, four walks and three RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Nolan Schanuel has racked up a team-high OBP (.363) and slugging percentage (.390). He's batting .273.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 116th in slugging.

Taylor Ward has 13 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .209. He's slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .269.

He ranks 151st in batting average, 154th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Zach Neto is hitting .263 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 11 walks.

Jo Adell has collected 47 hits to pace his team.

Astros vs Angels Head to Head

6/20/2025: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/13/2025: 7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/12/2025: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/11/2025: 14-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

14-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/22/2024: 9-8 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

9-8 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/21/2024: 10-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

10-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/20/2024: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/19/2024: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/15/2024: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/14/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

