Padres vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 21

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

The San Diego Padres are among the MLB teams busy on Saturday, up against the Kansas City Royals.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Padres vs Royals Game Info

San Diego Padres (40-35) vs. Kansas City Royals (38-38)

Date: Saturday, June 21, 2025

Saturday, June 21, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: FOX

Padres vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-166) | KC: (+140)

SD: (-166) | KC: (+140) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+128) | KC: +1.5 (-154)

SD: -1.5 (+128) | KC: +1.5 (-154) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Padres vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 2-6, 4.69 ERA vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 2-2, 1.91 ERA

The Padres will call on Dylan Cease (2-6) against the Royals and Noah Cameron (2-2). Cease and his team are 7-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Cease's team is 6-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Royals have a 4-3-0 record against the spread in Cameron's starts. The Royals have a 2-3 record in Cameron's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (57.9%)

Padres vs Royals Moneyline

San Diego is a -166 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +140 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Padres. The Royals are -154 to cover the spread, and the Padres are +128.

Padres vs Royals Over/Under

Padres versus Royals on June 21 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Royals Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (60%) in those games.

San Diego has a record of 9-6 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -166 or more on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in 32 of their 74 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Padres have an against the spread record of 40-34-0 in 74 games with a line this season.

The Royals have won 51.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (23-22).

Kansas City has a 3-3 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +140 or longer.

The Royals have played in 76 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-44-2).

The Royals have gone 41-35-0 ATS this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado leads San Diego with 89 hits and an OBP of .371, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .507. He's batting .311.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Machado has recorded a base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .267 with 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 35 walks, while slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .355.

His batting average is 56th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 42nd, and his slugging percentage 54th.

Luis Arraez has 79 hits this season and has a slash line of .280/.311/.397.

Arraez brings a seven-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .311 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and four RBIs.

Gavin Sheets has 12 home runs, 45 RBI and a batting average of .266 this season.

Sheets heads into this game on an 11-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .361 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. is hitting .284 with 25 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .342.

He is 31st in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Witt hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .400 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Maikel Garcia's 87 hits, .375 on-base percentage and .498 slugging percentage are all team-highs. He has a batting average of .319.

Including all qualified hitters, he is seventh in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .271 with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Jonathan India has 13 doubles, four home runs and 28 walks while hitting .245.

Padres vs Royals Head to Head

6/20/2025: 6-5 KC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-5 KC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/2/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/1/2024: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/31/2024: 11-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

11-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/17/2023: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 5/16/2023: 5-4 KC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-4 KC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/15/2023: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 8/28/2022: 15-7 KC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

15-7 KC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/27/2022: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/26/2022: 13-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!