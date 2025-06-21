Thunder vs. Pacers NBA Finals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for June 22

Thunder vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Sunday, June 22, 2025

Sunday, June 22, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: ABC

The Indiana Pacers are 7.5-point underdogs for a decisive Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on Sunday, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The series is tied 3-3. The point total for the matchup is set at 215.

Thunder vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -7.5 215 -290 +235

Thunder vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (78.2%)

Thunder vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread in a matchup 54 times this season (54-26-2).

Against the spread, the Pacers are 37-43-2 this year.

Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 44 times this season.

Pacers games this season have hit the over on 44 of 82 set point totals (53.7%).

Oklahoma City has a better record against the spread at home (29-12-1) than it does in road games (25-14-1).

The Thunder have hit the over on the total in 25 of 42 home games (59.5%), compared to 19 of 40 road games (47.5%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.463, 19-21-1 record) than away (.439, 18-22-1).

Pacers games have finished above the over/under 53.7% of the time both at home (22 of 41) and away (22 of 41) this season.

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.7 points, 5 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

Jalen Williams' numbers on the season are 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 36.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 11.2 points, 10.7 boards and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 12 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Luguentz Dort averages 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 41.2% from downtown, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton's numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 9.2 assists per contest. He is also draining 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 triples.

The Pacers receive 20.2 points per game from Pascal Siakam, plus 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

The Pacers are getting 15.6 points, 6.5 boards and 1.5 assists per game from Myles Turner.

The Pacers receive 16.1 points per game from Bennedict Mathurin, plus 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

T.J. McConnell averages 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He is making 51.9% of his shots from the floor.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.