Guardians vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 21

The Cleveland Guardians will take on the Athletics in MLB action on Saturday.

Guardians vs Athletics Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (37-37) vs. Athletics (32-46)

Date: Saturday, June 21, 2025

Saturday, June 21, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and CLEG

Guardians vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-118) | OAK: (-100)

CLE: (-118) | OAK: (-100) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+132) | OAK: +1.5 (-160)

CLE: -1.5 (+132) | OAK: +1.5 (-160) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Guardians vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen (Guardians) - 5-4, 4.21 ERA vs Mitch Spence (Athletics) - 2-1, 3.50 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Logan Allen (5-4) to the mound, while Mitch Spence (2-1) will answer the bell for the Athletics. Allen and his team have a record of 5-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Allen has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The Athletics covered in each of the three games Spence started that had a spread set by bookmakers. The Athletics are 2-1 in Spence's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (53.2%)

Guardians vs Athletics Moneyline

The Guardians vs Athletics moneyline has the Guardians as a -118 favorite, while the Athletics are a -100 underdog at home.

Guardians vs Athletics Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Guardians are +132 to cover, while the Athletics are -160 to cover.

Guardians vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Guardians-Athletics on June 21 is 9.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Guardians vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Guardians have come away with 14 wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season, the Guardians have come away with a win 11 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 31 of their 72 games with a total this season.

In 72 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 36-36-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have won 36.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (21-37).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, the Athletics have gone 19-37 (33.9%).

The Athletics have played in 78 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-32-3).

The Athletics are 38-40-0 against the spread this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 86 hits and an OBP of .378, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .528. He's batting .317.

He is eighth in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Ramirez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Steven Kwan has 15 doubles, six home runs and 25 walks. He's batting .299 and slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Among qualified batters, he is 16th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage.

Kwan has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double and two walks.

Carlos Santana has collected 59 base hits, an OBP of .335 and a slugging percentage of .363 this season.

Kyle Manzardo has been key for Cleveland with 45 hits, an OBP of .295 plus a slugging percentage of .434.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has totaled 102 hits with a .397 on-base percentage and a .505 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Athletics. He's batting .358.

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average puts him second, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 20th in slugging.

Wilson hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Brent Rooker has 16 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 34 walks while batting .271. He's slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .348.

He is currently 49th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .249 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

Lawrence Butler is batting .264 with 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks.

Guardians vs Athletics Head to Head

6/20/2025: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/21/2024: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/20/2024: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/19/2024: 10-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 3/31/2024: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 3/30/2024: 12-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

12-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 3/29/2024: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 3/28/2024: 8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/22/2023: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/21/2023: 7-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

