Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 21

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (38-37) vs. Colorado Rockies (17-59)

Date: Saturday, June 21, 2025

Saturday, June 21, 2025 Time: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and ARID

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-205) | COL: (+172)

ARI: (-205) | COL: (+172) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (-142) | COL: +1.5 (+118)

ARI: -1.5 (-142) | COL: +1.5 (+118) Total: 12.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 6-3, 3.41 ERA vs Carson Palmquist (Rockies) - 0-4, 7.76 ERA

The Diamondbacks will call on Merrill Kelly (6-3) against the Rockies and Carson Palmquist (0-4). Kelly and his team have a record of 5-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Kelly's team has a record of 5-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rockies have gone 2-4-0 against the spread when Palmquist starts. The Rockies are 1-5 in Palmquist's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (67.7%)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Diamondbacks, Colorado is the underdog at +172, and Arizona is -205 playing on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are hosting the Diamondbacks, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are -142 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are +118.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 12.5 runs has been set for the Diamondbacks-Rockies game on June 21, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have won in 25, or 53.2%, of the 47 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Arizona has a record of 3-3 when favored by -205 or more this year.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 37 of their 72 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks are 34-38-0 against the spread in their 72 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog 71 total times this season. They've finished 15-56 in those games.

Colorado has a 6-34 record (winning just 15% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +172 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 74 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-40-3).

The Rockies are 29-45-0 ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with 73 hits, batting .255 this season with 42 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .341 and a slugging percentage of .573.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he is 80th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Carroll hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with a double, a triple, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Josh Naylor leads the Diamondbacks with an OPS of .822. He has a slash line of .302/.356/.466 this season.

He ranks 14th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging in the majors.

Naylor has picked up at least one hit in 10 straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .415 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and 10 RBIs.

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .257 with a .401 slugging percentage and 49 RBI this year.

Perdomo has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .091 with two walks.

Eugenio Suarez has 24 home runs, 65 RBI and a batting average of .246 this season.

Suarez takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .429 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has accumulated a slugging percentage of .516 and has 79 hits, both team-high marks for the Rockies. He's batting .283 and with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 84th and he is 16th in slugging.

Goodman heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .217 with a double, three home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.

Jordan Beck has 14 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 18 walks while hitting .262. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He is 68th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Ryan McMahon a has .332 on-base percentage to pace the Rockies.

Mickey Moniak has five doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 13 walks while hitting .245.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Head to Head

6/20/2025: 14-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

14-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/18/2025: 1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 5/17/2025: 14-12 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

14-12 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 5/16/2025: 8-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

8-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310) 9/18/2024: 9-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

9-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/17/2024: 8-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/16/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/14/2024: 11-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

11-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/13/2024: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/12/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!