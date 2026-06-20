Astros vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 20

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the Houston Astros taking on the Cleveland Guardians.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Astros vs Guardians Game Info

Houston Astros (36-41) vs. Cleveland Guardians (40-36)

Date: Saturday, June 20, 2026

Saturday, June 20, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: FOX

Astros vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-124) | CLE: (+106)

HOU: (-124) | CLE: (+106) Spread: HOU: +1.5 (-210) | CLE: -1.5 (+172)

HOU: +1.5 (-210) | CLE: -1.5 (+172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Astros vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 7-2, 2.57 ERA vs Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 5-3, 4.37 ERA

The probable starters are Spencer Arrighetti (7-2) for the Astros and Joey Cantillo (5-3) for the Guardians. Arrighetti and his team have a record of 8-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Arrighetti's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Guardians have an 11-4-0 ATS record in Cantillo's 15 starts with a set spread. The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Cantillo's starts this season, and they went 7-2 in those matchups.

Astros vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (53.9%)

Astros vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while Houston is a -124 favorite at home.

Astros vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Astros. The Guardians are +172 to cover, while the Astros are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Astros vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for the Astros versus Guardians contest on June 20 has been set at 8.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

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Astros vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in 11, or 44%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Houston has a record of 9-11 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -124 or more on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 41 of their 77 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Astros have an against the spread mark of 36-41-0 in 77 games with a line this season.

The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog 34 total times this season. They've finished 18-16 in those games.

Cleveland has a 14-11 record (winning 56% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

In the 72 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Guardians, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-36-0).

The Guardians have a 37-35-0 record against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.428), slugging percentage (.637) and total hits (90) this season. He has a .324 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is first in slugging.

Alvarez hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .366 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Christian Walker is batting .242 with 14 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 26 walks, while slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 98th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Isaac Paredes has collected 59 base hits, an OBP of .344 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Paredes heads into this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Jeremy Pena has been key for Houston with 44 hits, an OBP of .351 plus a slugging percentage of .461.

Pena takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .348 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs.

Guardians Player Leaders

Brayan Rocchio has an on-base percentage of .353 and a slugging percentage of .399. Both lead the Guardians. He's batting .273.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 47th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan has eight doubles, a home run and 37 walks while batting .210. He's slugging .256 with an on-base percentage of .319.

His batting average ranks 144th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 96th, and he is 156th in slugging.

Travis Bazzana is batting .256 with 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 24 walks.

Rhys Hoskins is batting .179 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks.

Astros vs Guardians Head to Head

6/19/2026: 9-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/22/2026: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/21/2026: 8-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/20/2026: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-2 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/9/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/8/2025: 10-6 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

10-6 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/7/2025: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/8/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/7/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/6/2025: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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