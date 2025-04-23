Phillies vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are up against the New York Mets.

Phillies vs Mets Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (13-10) vs. New York Mets (16-7)

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Coverage: MLB Network, SNY, and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-120) | NYM: (+102)

PHI: (-120) | NYM: (+102) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+142) | NYM: +1.5 (-172)

PHI: -1.5 (+142) | NYM: +1.5 (-172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Phillies vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 2-1, 3.73 ERA vs David Peterson (Mets) - 1-1, 3.27 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (2-1) to the mound, while David Peterson (1-1) will answer the bell for the Mets. When Wheeler starts, his team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season. Wheeler's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-1. The Mets have a 1-3-0 ATS record in Peterson's four starts with a set spread. The Mets have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Peterson starts this season.

Phillies vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (50.6%)

Phillies vs Mets Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Phillies vs. Mets reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-120) and New York as the underdog (+102) despite being the home team.

Phillies vs Mets Spread

The Mets are +1.5 on the spread (-172 to cover), and Philadelphia is +142 to cover the runline.

Phillies vs Mets Over/Under

The Phillies-Mets contest on April 23 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -108 and the under at -112.

Phillies vs Mets Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 17 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (58.8%) in those contests.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 10 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 12 of their 23 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 23 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 13-10-0 against the spread.

The Mets have won two of the five games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (40%).

New York has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Mets have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total eight times this season for an 8-15-0 record against the over/under.

The Mets have gone 12-11-0 against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 22 hits and an OBP of .417 this season. He has a .268 batting average and a slugging percentage of .561.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Bryce Harper is batting .262 with four doubles, five home runs and 20 walks, while slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .404.

He is 72nd in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging among qualifying batters.

Nicholas Alexander Castellanos leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.470) powered by nine extra-base hits.

Bryson Stott is batting .295 with a .356 OBP and 13 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Stott has hit safely in eight straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .310 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and eight RBI.

Mets Player Leaders

Peter Morgan Alonso has accumulated 28 hits with a .444 on-base percentage and a .695 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Mets. He's batting .341.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks eighth in batting average, third in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Alonso heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Juan Soto is hitting .244 with five doubles, three home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .370.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging percentage.

Francisco Lindor is batting .284 with four doubles, five home runs and seven walks.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .205 with three doubles, four home runs and six walks.

Phillies vs Mets Head to Head

4/21/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 10/9/2024: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/8/2024: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-2 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 10/6/2024: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 10/5/2024: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/22/2024: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2024: 6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/20/2024: 12-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

12-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/19/2024: 10-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/15/2024: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

