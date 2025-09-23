Phillies vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 23

Odds updated as of 2:14 a.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Miami Marlins.

Phillies vs Marlins Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (92-64) vs. Miami Marlins (76-80)

Date: Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Tuesday, September 23, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSFL

Phillies vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-215) | MIA: (+180)

PHI: (-215) | MIA: (+180) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-105) | MIA: +1.5 (-114)

PHI: -1.5 (-105) | MIA: +1.5 (-114) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Phillies vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 13-5, 2.66 ERA vs Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 7-7, 3.57 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Cristopher Sanchez (13-5) versus the Marlins and Edward Cabrera (7-7). Sanchez's team is 18-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Sanchez's team has been victorious in 76.9% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 20-6. The Marlins have a 16-8-0 record against the spread in Cabrera's starts. The Marlins have a 10-9 record in Cabrera's 19 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (66%)

Phillies vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Marlins, Philadelphia is the favorite at -215, and Miami is +180 playing on the road.

Phillies vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Marlins are -114 to cover, and the Phillies are -105.

Phillies vs Marlins Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Phillies-Marlins on Sept. 23, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Phillies vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 116 games this season and have come away with the win 75 times (64.7%) in those contests.

This year Philadelphia has won 16 of 18 games when listed as at least -215 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 63 of their 149 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies are 77-72-0 against the spread in their 149 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have compiled a 59-63 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48.4% of those games).

Miami is 8-12 (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +180 or longer.

The Marlins have played in 151 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-75-1).

The Marlins have put together an 87-64-0 record ATS this season (covering 57.6% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 140 hits and an OBP of .367 this season. He has a .241 batting average and a slugging percentage of .559.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 109th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Bryce Harper has 32 doubles, 27 home runs and 68 walks. He's batting .263 and slugging .495 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 57th, his on-base percentage 24th, and his slugging percentage 18th.

Bryson Stott has 123 hits this season and has a slash line of .257/.331/.391.

Stott heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .235 with two doubles and three walks.

Nick Castellanos has 17 home runs, 70 RBI and a batting average of .254 this season.

Castellanos enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is hitting .248 with 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .373 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 94th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 112th and he is 130th in slugging.

Lopez heads into this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs.

Agustin Ramirez has 121 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .234 while slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .291.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 126th, his on-base percentage ranks 132nd, and he is 77th in slugging.

Xavier Edwards has put up a .338 on-base percentage and a .353 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Marlins.

Eric Wagaman has 27 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 32 walks while hitting .248.

Phillies vs Marlins Head to Head

9/7/2025: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/6/2025: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/5/2025: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/19/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/18/2025: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/16/2025: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/20/2025: 7-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

7-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 4/19/2025: 11-10 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

11-10 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/18/2025: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/8/2024: 10-1 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

