Mets vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 17

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the New York Mets facing the Cincinnati Reds.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Reds Game Info

New York Mets (32-40) vs. Cincinnati Reds (34-37)

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Time: 12:40 p.m. ET

12:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and SNY

Mets vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-136) | CIN: (+116)

NYM: (-136) | CIN: (+116) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+122) | CIN: +1.5 (-146)

NYM: -1.5 (+122) | CIN: +1.5 (-146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Mets vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean (Mets) - 3-4, 4.01 ERA vs Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 2-1, 5.21 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Nolan McLean (3-4) to the mound, while Nick Lodolo (2-1) will answer the bell for the Reds. McLean's team is 5-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. McLean's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-8). The Reds have a 4-3-0 record against the spread in Lodolo's starts. The Reds have been the moneyline underdog in four of Lodolo's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Mets vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (57.9%)

Mets vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Mets, Cincinnati is the underdog at +116, and New York is -136 playing on the road.

Mets vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the run line against the Mets. The Reds are -146 to cover, and the Mets are +122.

Mets vs Reds Over/Under

The Mets-Reds contest on June 17 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -106 and the under at -114.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Reds Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 25, or 51%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win 12 times in 29 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in 31 of their 71 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 71 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 29-42-0 against the spread.

The Reds have won 21 of the 44 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (47.7%).

Cincinnati has a 7-11 record (winning just 38.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Reds have had an over/under set by bookmakers 69 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 42 of those games (42-26-1).

The Reds have collected a 38-31-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.1% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York in OBP (.389) and total hits (58) this season. He's batting .290 batting average while slugging .555.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Bo Bichette has hit eight homers this season while driving in 40 runs. He's batting .245 this season and slugging .372 with an on-base percentage of .290.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 95th, his on-base percentage 134th, and his slugging percentage 115th.

Bichette has picked up a hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .476 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs.

Carson Benge has 64 hits this season and has a slash line of .256/.319/.384.

Benge brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with two walks.

Marcus Semien has nine home runs, 26 RBI and a batting average of .215 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has racked up a team-best .442 slugging percentage. He's batting .247 with an on-base percentage of .345.

He ranks 88th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.

JJ Bleday is batting .272 with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .586 with an on-base percentage of .367.

Spencer Steer has 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks while batting .248.

Matt McLain is batting .208 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks.

Mets vs Reds Head to Head

6/15/2026: 12-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/27/2026: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/26/2026: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/25/2026: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/7/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/6/2025: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/5/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/20/2025: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/19/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/18/2025: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

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