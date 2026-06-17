Mets vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 17
Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.
The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the New York Mets facing the Cincinnati Reds.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mets vs Reds Game Info
- New York Mets (32-40) vs. Cincinnati Reds (34-37)
- Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026
- Time: 12:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Coverage: Reds.TV and SNY
Mets vs Reds Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: NYM: (-136) | CIN: (+116)
- Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+122) | CIN: +1.5 (-146)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Mets vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean (Mets) - 3-4, 4.01 ERA vs Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 2-1, 5.21 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Nolan McLean (3-4) to the mound, while Nick Lodolo (2-1) will answer the bell for the Reds. McLean's team is 5-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. McLean's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-8). The Reds have a 4-3-0 record against the spread in Lodolo's starts. The Reds have been the moneyline underdog in four of Lodolo's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.
Mets vs Reds Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mets win (57.9%)
Mets vs Reds Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Mets, Cincinnati is the underdog at +116, and New York is -136 playing on the road.
Mets vs Reds Spread
- The Reds are +1.5 on the run line against the Mets. The Reds are -146 to cover, and the Mets are +122.
Mets vs Reds Over/Under
- The Mets-Reds contest on June 17 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -106 and the under at -114.
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Mets vs Reds Betting Trends
- The Mets have been victorious in 25, or 51%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season New York has come away with a win 12 times in 29 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.
- The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in 31 of their 71 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- In 71 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 29-42-0 against the spread.
- The Reds have won 21 of the 44 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (47.7%).
- Cincinnati has a 7-11 record (winning just 38.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.
- The Reds have had an over/under set by bookmakers 69 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 42 of those games (42-26-1).
- The Reds have collected a 38-31-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.1% of the time).
Mets Player Leaders
- Juan Soto leads New York in OBP (.389) and total hits (58) this season. He's batting .290 batting average while slugging .555.
- He ranks 21st in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.
- Bo Bichette has hit eight homers this season while driving in 40 runs. He's batting .245 this season and slugging .372 with an on-base percentage of .290.
- Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 95th, his on-base percentage 134th, and his slugging percentage 115th.
- Bichette has picked up a hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .476 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs.
- Carson Benge has 64 hits this season and has a slash line of .256/.319/.384.
- Benge brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with two walks.
- Marcus Semien has nine home runs, 26 RBI and a batting average of .215 this season.
Reds Player Leaders
- Sal Stewart has racked up a team-best .442 slugging percentage. He's batting .247 with an on-base percentage of .345.
- He ranks 88th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.
- JJ Bleday is batting .272 with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .586 with an on-base percentage of .367.
- Spencer Steer has 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks while batting .248.
- Matt McLain is batting .208 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks.
Mets vs Reds Head to Head
- 6/15/2026: 12-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 5/27/2026: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 5/26/2026: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 5/25/2026: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 9/7/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 9/6/2025: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 9/5/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 7/20/2025: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 7/19/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 7/18/2025: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
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