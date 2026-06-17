Austria vs Jordan Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight World Cup Match
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Austria vs Jordan: Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight?
Arnautovic +370 the top pick, Gregoritsch +390 the value play, Sabitzer +500 the sleeper — full first goalscorer odds and expert picks for Group J at Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara.
Austria return to the World Cup stage for the first time since 1998, facing Jordan on their historic debut. CBS Eimer (31-13-2 WC run) leans Over 2.5, Arnautovic +370 first scorer is the market's unanimous pick, Gregoritsch +390 is the outstanding value play, and Sabitzer +500 is the sleeper with the form data to back it up.
Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook via ESPN. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.
⚽ First Goalscorer — Full Board
*Full board via ESPN FanDuel. Subject to change. Own goals don't count.
📋 Predicted Lineups
⭐ Pick #1: Marko Arnautovic — First Scorer +370
Yahoo Sports are unequivocal: "Arnautovic leads Austria's attack and is their focal point in the final third. As the primary striker against a Jordan defense that conceded 11 goals across five recent matches, Arnautovic's physical style and experience make him the most logical first scorer candidate in this fixture."
Dimers project him with the highest individual goal probability at 31%, clear of every other player. Sports Interaction list him as the anytime favourite at +110. Covers make the matchup case: "Austria showed little mercy against weaker opponents — 10-0 vs San Marino, 5-1 vs Ghana. Jordan struggled against Switzerland who scored four goals three weeks ago." CBS Eimer (31-13-2 WC run) notes Austria's "extremely strong attack — 22 goals in qualifying." At +370 first / +120 anytime for Austria's all-time record scorer with 31% projected goal probability against a Jordan side winless in their last five, this is the clearest first scorer play on tonight's card.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
💎 Value Pick: Michael Gregoritsch — First Scorer +390
Sports Interaction place Gregoritsch at +115 anytime — just behind Arnautovic — and note he "has scored multiple goals during this recent undefeated run" for Austria. Dimers project his individual goal probability at 28%, only marginally behind Arnautovic's 31%, making the price differential between the two extremely thin.
The key value argument: Gregoritsch and Arnautovic operate in an interchangeable forward system under Rangnick, sharing nearly identical penalty-box exposure throughout matches. Yet Gregoritsch is priced at +390 first compared to Arnautovic's +370 — a minimal gap for a player with essentially the same goal probability. At +125 anytime for a confirmed Austria attacker with 28% projected goal probability against Jordan's injury-weakened defence, Gregoritsch is the outstanding value play on tonight's first scorer board. The same quality, nearly the same exposure, and a marginally better price.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎯 Sleeper Pick: Marcel Sabitzer — First Scorer +500
Racing Post deliver the most compelling Sabitzer case: "Marcel Sabitzer has been in fine form for Austria, with three goals and three assists in qualifying. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder chipped in with three more goals and two assists in their warm-up friendlies." Sports Interaction go further: "Sabitzer, Rangnick's most consistent scorer of late, is +150 to score anytime."
WhoScored note Sabitzer has "registered at least one shot on target in seven of his last eight appearances." Dimers project his goal probability at 25.5% — third highest on the entire board behind only Arnautovic and Gregoritsch. He scored in Austria's 1-0 friendly wins over both Tunisia and South Korea, confirming peak tournament preparation form. Playing as the central attacking midfielder in Rangnick's high-press system, he arrives into shooting positions constantly. At +500 first / +160 anytime for Austria's form goalscorer with six goals across qualifying and warm-ups, this is the best-priced sleeper on tonight's board.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
📋 Other Contenders
Best Value · Arnautovic +370 the top structural pick
Arnautovic +370 is the unanimous top pick — 31% goal probability, Austria's all-time record scorer, "most logical first scorer" per Yahoo Sports. But Gregoritsch +390 is where the value lives: 28% probability, nearly the same price, same penalty-box exposure. Sleeper: Sabitzer +500 — Racing Post confirm 6 combined goals in qualifying and warm-ups, Rangnick's "most consistent scorer," SOT in 7 of last 8 matches.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
FAQ: First Goalscorer — Austria vs Jordan
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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