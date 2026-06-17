Austria vs Jordan Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight World Cup Match

Arnautovic +370 the top pick, Gregoritsch +390 the value play, Sabitzer +500 the sleeper — full first goalscorer odds and expert picks for Group J at Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara.

Who Will Score the First Goal

🏆 Historic Nights: Austria's first World Cup in 28 years. Jordan's World Cup debut. Arnautovic: 47 goals in 133 caps — all-time Austria record. Jordan winless in last 5, conceded 2+ in each.

Austria return to the World Cup stage for the first time since 1998, facing Jordan on their historic debut. CBS Eimer (31-13-2 WC run) leans Over 2.5, Arnautovic +370 first scorer is the market's unanimous pick, Gregoritsch +390 is the outstanding value play, and Sabitzer +500 is the sleeper with the form data to back it up.

Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook via ESPN. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.

⚽ First Goalscorer — Full Board

Player 1st Any Marko Arnautovic ⭐ 🇦🇹 AUT · Red Star Belgrade · 47 AUT goals +370 +120 Michael Gregoritsch 💎 🇦🇹 AUT · SC Freiburg · 28% goal prob (Dimers) +390 +125 Sasa Kalajdzic 🇦🇹 AUT · Eintracht Frankfurt · Target man +425 +135 Marcel Sabitzer 🎯 🇦🇹 AUT · Borussia Dortmund · 3G+3A qualifying +500 +160 Romano Schmid 🇦🇹 AUT · Werder Bremen · Wide attacking mid +750 +260 Ali Olwan ⭐ 🇯🇴 JOR · Jordan's forward line leader ~+1400 +425 Musa Al-Taamari 🇯🇴 JOR · Rennes · Only JOR at major EU club ~+1400 +450

*Full board via ESPN FanDuel. Subject to change. Own goals don't count.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇦🇹 Austria — 4-2-3-1 (Rangnick) GK: A. Schlager | DEF: Posch, Danso/Lienhart, Alaba, Mwene | MID: Laimer, Seiwald | ATT: Schmid, Sabitzer, Gregoritsch/Wimmer | ST: Arnautovic Baumgartner OUT (missed selection). First WC since 1998. CBS Eimer: "22 goals in qualifying — extremely strong attack." Covers: "ruthless against weaker sides — beat San Marino 10-0, Ghana 5-1." 75% win probability. A. Schlager |Posch, Danso/Lienhart, Alaba, Mwene |Laimer, Seiwald |Schmid,, Gregoritsch/Wimmer | 🇯🇴 Jordan — 5-3-2 / 3-4-3 (Sellami) GK: Abulaila | DEF: Haddad, Nasib, Al-Arab, Al-Rashdan, Taha | MID: Al-Rawabdeh, Al-Mardi | ATT: Al-Taamari, Olwan; Fakhouri Al-Naimat OUT (injury). Jordan's World Cup debut. Winless in last 5, conceded 2+ goals in each. Switzerland scored 4 vs Jordan 3 weeks ago. Al-Taamari: only JOR player at a major European club (Rennes). Abulaila |Haddad, Nasib, Al-Arab, Al-Rashdan, Taha |Al-Rawabdeh, Al-Mardi |; Fakhouri

⭐ Pick #1: Marko Arnautovic — First Scorer +370

Marko Arnautovic Austria ST · Red Star Belgrade · AUT all-time record scorer 1st Goal +370 Anytime +120 Yahoo: "most logical first scorer candidate" Sports Interaction: anytime favourite +110 Dimers: 31% goal probability — highest on board 47 goals in 133 caps — AUT all-time record Jordan winless in 5 — conceded 2+ in each Yahoo Sports are unequivocal: "Arnautovic leads Austria's attack and is their focal point in the final third. As the primary striker against a Jordan defense that conceded 11 goals across five recent matches, Arnautovic's physical style and experience make him the most logical first scorer candidate in this fixture." Dimers project him with the highest individual goal probability at 31%, clear of every other player. Sports Interaction list him as the anytime favourite at +110. Covers make the matchup case: "Austria showed little mercy against weaker opponents — 10-0 vs San Marino, 5-1 vs Ghana. Jordan struggled against Switzerland who scored four goals three weeks ago." CBS Eimer (31-13-2 WC run) notes Austria's "extremely strong attack — 22 goals in qualifying." At +370 first / +120 anytime for Austria's all-time record scorer with 31% projected goal probability against a Jordan side winless in their last five, this is the clearest first scorer play on tonight's card.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Arnautovic First Scorer (+370)

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💎 Value Pick: Michael Gregoritsch — First Scorer +390

Michael Gregoritsch Austria FW · SC Freiburg · 28% goal probability (Dimers) 1st Goal +390 Anytime +125 Sports Interaction: "+115 — close behind Arnautovic" Dimers: 28% goal probability — 2nd highest on board "Scored multiple goals in recent undefeated run" Same penalty-box exposure as Arnautovic — better price Sports Interaction place Gregoritsch at +115 anytime — just behind Arnautovic — and note he "has scored multiple goals during this recent undefeated run" for Austria. Dimers project his individual goal probability at 28%, only marginally behind Arnautovic's 31%, making the price differential between the two extremely thin. The key value argument: Gregoritsch and Arnautovic operate in an interchangeable forward system under Rangnick, sharing nearly identical penalty-box exposure throughout matches. Yet Gregoritsch is priced at +390 first compared to Arnautovic's +370 — a minimal gap for a player with essentially the same goal probability. At +125 anytime for a confirmed Austria attacker with 28% projected goal probability against Jordan's injury-weakened defence, Gregoritsch is the outstanding value play on tonight's first scorer board. The same quality, nearly the same exposure, and a marginally better price.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Gregoritsch First Scorer (+390)

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🎯 Sleeper Pick: Marcel Sabitzer — First Scorer +500

Marcel Sabitzer Austria AM · Borussia Dortmund · 6 goals in qualifying + warm-ups 1st Goal +500 Anytime +160 Racing Post: "3G+3A qualifying, 3G+2A warm-ups" WhoScored: "SOT in 7 of last 8 appearances" Dimers: 25.5% goal probability — 3rd highest Sports Interaction: Rangnick's "most consistent scorer" Scored vs Tunisia AND South Korea in friendlies Racing Post deliver the most compelling Sabitzer case: "Marcel Sabitzer has been in fine form for Austria, with three goals and three assists in qualifying. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder chipped in with three more goals and two assists in their warm-up friendlies." Sports Interaction go further: "Sabitzer, Rangnick's most consistent scorer of late, is +150 to score anytime." WhoScored note Sabitzer has "registered at least one shot on target in seven of his last eight appearances." Dimers project his goal probability at 25.5% — third highest on the entire board behind only Arnautovic and Gregoritsch. He scored in Austria's 1-0 friendly wins over both Tunisia and South Korea, confirming peak tournament preparation form. Playing as the central attacking midfielder in Rangnick's high-press system, he arrives into shooting positions constantly. At +500 first / +160 anytime for Austria's form goalscorer with six goals across qualifying and warm-ups, this is the best-priced sleeper on tonight's board.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Sabitzer First Scorer (+500)

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📋 Other Contenders

Sasa Kalajdzic +425 1st / +135 Any AUT FW · Eintracht Frankfurt · Physical target man option +425 Physical Frankfurt striker — Dimers project him with goal probability in the same range as Gregoritsch. If Arnautovic is managed for workload early in the tournament, Kalajdzic could start or come on early. At +135 anytime for a confirmed Austria attacker, the floor is solid. Musa Al-Taamari ~+1400 1st / +450 Any JOR · Rennes · Sports Interaction: "safer bet" for Jordan +450 Sports Interaction: "Al-Taamari, at +450, is the safer bet" for Jordan. The only Jordan player at a major European club (Rennes) and their most dangerous attacker in transition. CBS Eimer backs Jordan to score in this match — if they do, Al-Taamari is the most likely finisher.

🔮 Prediction: Austria 3-0 Jordan — Arnautovic and Sabitzer both score First Goal: Gregoritsch +390 🇦🇹

Best Value · Arnautovic +370 the top structural pick Arnautovic +370 is the unanimous top pick — 31% goal probability, Austria's all-time record scorer, "most logical first scorer" per Yahoo Sports. But Gregoritsch +390 is where the value lives: 28% probability, nearly the same price, same penalty-box exposure. Sleeper: Sabitzer +500 — Racing Post confirm 6 combined goals in qualifying and warm-ups, Rangnick's "most consistent scorer," SOT in 7 of last 8 matches.

Austria vs Jordan · Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara · 9 PM PT / Midnight ET ⭐ Arnautovic First Top pick · 31% goal prob · All-time AUT scorer +370 💎 Gregoritsch First Best value · 28% goal prob · Same exposure, better price +390 🎯 Sabitzer First Sleeper · 25.5% goal prob · Form scorer · 6 goals recent +500 🎲 Al-Taamari First Jordan longshot · Rennes · Sports Interaction pick ~+1400

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet First Goalscorer Props — Austria vs Jordan Arnautovic +370 · Gregoritsch +390 · Sabitzer +500 · Al-Taamari ~+1400

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FAQ: First Goalscorer — Austria vs Jordan

Who is most likely to score first in Austria vs Jordan? Arnautovic at +370 first / +120 anytime is the market's unanimous pick. Yahoo Sports call him "the most logical first scorer candidate" and Dimers project a 31% goal probability. Sports Interaction list him as anytime favourite at +110. But Gregoritsch at +390 first is the outstanding value — Dimers project 28% goal probability at nearly the same price, same penalty-box exposure, just a tiny price gap. At essentially the same odds for nearly the same probability, Gregoritsch represents superior expected value.

Why is Sabitzer +500 first scorer worth considering? Racing Post confirm Sabitzer had "three goals and three assists in qualifying plus three more goals and two assists in warm-up friendlies" — six goals across Austria's recent campaign. Sports Interaction identify him as "Rangnick's most consistent scorer of late." WhoScored note he has "registered at least one shot on target in seven of his last eight appearances." Dimers project his goal probability at 25.5% — third on the board. At +500 first / +160 anytime, this is excellent value for Austria's form scorer in the tournament's opening stages.

What are the Austria vs Jordan FanDuel odds tonight? CBS Sports confirm Austria at -280 on the FanDuel money line, Jordan at +800, draw at +410. Over/under 2.5 goals. CBS Eimer (31-13-2 WC run) leans Over 2.5 at -156: "Austria scored 22 goals in qualifying — an extremely strong attack." Jordan are winless in their last five matches, conceding at least two goals in each, with striker Al-Naimat also ruled out injured.