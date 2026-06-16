Phillies vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 16

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the Miami Marlins.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Phillies vs Marlins Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (39-33) vs. Miami Marlins (36-37)

Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and Marlins.TV

Phillies vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-174) | MIA: (+146)

PHI: (-174) | MIA: (+146) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+122) | MIA: +1.5 (-146)

PHI: -1.5 (+122) | MIA: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Phillies vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 5-4, 4.35 ERA vs Tyler Phillips (Marlins) - 1-1, 1.86 ERA

The Phillies will give the ball to Jesus Luzardo (5-4, 4.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Tyler Phillips (1-1, 1.86 ERA). Luzardo's team is 7-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Luzardo's team has been victorious in 54.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-5. The Marlins are 2-1-0 ATS in Phillips' three starts that had a set spread. The Marlins were the underdog on the moneyline for one Phillips start this season -- they lost.

Phillies vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (57.7%)

Phillies vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is the underdog, +146 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -174 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Marlins Spread

The Phillies are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+122 to cover) on the runline. Miami is -146 to cover.

Phillies vs Marlins Over/Under

Phillies versus Marlins, on June 16, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 49 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (61.2%) in those contests.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious 13 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -174 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 30 of their 71 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 71 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 25-46-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline 39 total times this season. They've gone 12-27 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, Miami has gone 2-5 (28.6%).

The Marlins have played in 72 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-31-2).

The Marlins have a 35-37-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.6% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 45 walks while batting .253. He has an on-base percentage of .361 and a slugging percentage of .490.

He ranks 76th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies in OBP (.363) and total hits (65) this season. He's batting .247 while slugging .563.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 88th, his on-base percentage 34th, and his slugging percentage fifth.

Schwarber has picked up a hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .400 with a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Brandon Marsh has an OPS of .850, fueled by an OBP of .357 and a team-best slugging percentage of .494 this season.

Bryson Stott has been key for Philadelphia with 52 hits, an OBP of .289 plus a slugging percentage of .385.

Marlins Player Leaders

Liam Hicks has 66 hits, a team-high for the Marlins. He's batting .281 and slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .363.

He is 29th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.

Hicks hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .351 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Xavier Edwards leads his team with a .380 OBP. He has a batting average of .296 while slugging .434.

He ranks 15th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Otto Lopez has racked up a team-best .476 slugging percentage.

Jakob Marsee is hitting .201 with nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and 40 walks.

Phillies vs Marlins Head to Head

6/15/2026: 7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/4/2026: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/3/2026: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/2/2026: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/1/2026: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/25/2025: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/24/2025: 11-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

11-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/23/2025: 6-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/7/2025: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/6/2025: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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