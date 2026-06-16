Nationals vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 16

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Washington Nationals will take on the Kansas City Royals in MLB action on Tuesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Nationals vs Royals Game Info

Washington Nationals (38-35) vs. Kansas City Royals (29-44)

Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and Royals.TV

Nationals vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: WSH: (-122) | KC: (+104)

WSH: (-122) | KC: (+104) Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+176) | KC: +1.5 (-215)

WSH: -1.5 (+176) | KC: +1.5 (-215) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Nationals vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Foster Griffin (Nationals) - 7-2, 3.46 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 4-5, 3.58 ERA

The Nationals will call on Foster Griffin (7-2) versus the Royals and Michael Wacha (4-5). Griffin's team is 9-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. This will be Griffin's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Royals have a 6-7-0 record against the spread in Wacha's starts. The Royals are 1-6 in Wacha's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Nationals vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (55.7%)

Nationals vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Nationals, Kansas City is the underdog at +104, and Washington is -122 playing at home.

Nationals vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Nationals. The Royals are -215 to cover the spread, and the Nationals are +176.

Nationals vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for Nationals-Royals on June 16 is 8.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Bet on Washington Nationals vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Nationals vs Royals Betting Trends

The Nationals have come away with three wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Washington has come away with a win two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Nationals have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 45 of 72 chances this season.

The Nationals are 45-27-0 against the spread in their 72 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have won 14 of the 39 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (35.9%).

Kansas City has a 9-11 record (winning 45% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Royals have played in 69 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-36-1).

The Royals have covered 43.5% of their games this season, going 30-39-0 ATS.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood leads Washington with 78 hits and an OBP of .415, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .560. He's batting .282.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he is 26th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Wood will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .395 with two doubles, four home runs, eight walks and seven RBIs.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .285 with 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .510 with an on-base percentage of .372.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 24th, his on-base percentage 26th, and his slugging percentage 23rd.

Daylen Lile is batting .263 with a .425 slugging percentage and 37 RBI this year.

Lile has recorded a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with a double, a triple, a walk and four RBIs.

Luis Garcia has been key for Washington with 58 hits, an OBP of .283 plus a slugging percentage of .460.

Garcia has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double, a home run and five RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up a team-best OBP (.357) and slugging percentage (.450), and paces the Royals in hits (82, while batting .284).

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 25th, his on-base percentage is 40th, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Maikel Garcia is batting .267 with 16 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .380 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 112th in slugging.

Carter Jensen is hitting .221 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks.

Jac Caglianone has 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks while batting .274.

Nationals vs Royals Head to Head

6/15/2026: 7-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/13/2025: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-7 WSH (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/12/2025: 8-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

8-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/11/2025: 7-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/26/2024: 7-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 9/25/2024: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/28/2023: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/27/2023: 4-2 WSH (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 WSH (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/26/2023: 12-10 WSH (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

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