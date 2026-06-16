Mets vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 16

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The New York Mets are among the MLB squads playing on Tuesday, versus the Cincinnati Reds.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Mets vs Reds Game Info

New York Mets (32-40) vs. Cincinnati Reds (34-37)

Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and SNY

Mets vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-126) | CIN: (+108)

NYM: (-126) | CIN: (+108) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+130) | CIN: +1.5 (-160)

NYM: -1.5 (+130) | CIN: +1.5 (-160) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Mets vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga (Mets) - 0-4, 9.00 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 2-6, 5.61 ERA

The probable pitchers are Kodai Senga (0-4) for the Mets and Brady Singer (2-6) for the Reds. Senga's team is 1-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Senga has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite, and has been upset each time. The Reds have a 7-5-0 record against the spread in Singer's starts. The Reds have a 4-6 record in Singer's 10 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mets vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (54.5%)

Mets vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -126 favorite on the road.

Mets vs Reds Spread

The Mets are at the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs (+130 to cover) on the runline. Cincinnati is -160 to cover.

Mets vs Reds Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Mets-Reds on June 16, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Reds Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 49 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (51%) in those games.

New York has a record of 17-21 when favored by -126 or more this year.

Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 31 of 71 chances this season.

The Mets are 29-42-0 against the spread in their 71 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have a 21-23 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.7% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Cincinnati has a record of 13-15 (46.4%).

In the 69 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-26-1).

The Reds are 38-31-0 against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York with 58 hits and an OBP of .389 this season. He has a .290 batting average and a slugging percentage of .555.

He ranks 20th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .662, fueled by an OBP of .290 and a team-best slugging percentage of .372 this season. He's batting .245.

He is 95th in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Bichette brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .476 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs.

Carson Benge has collected 64 base hits, an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .384 this season.

Benge heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with two walks.

Marcus Semien is batting .215 with a .271 OBP and 26 RBI for New York this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has racked up a slugging percentage of .442, a team-best for the Reds. He's batting .247 with an on-base percentage of .345.

He is 88th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

JJ Bleday is hitting .272 with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .586 with an on-base percentage of .367.

Spencer Steer is hitting .248 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks.

Matt McLain has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks while batting .208.

Mets vs Reds Head to Head

6/15/2026: 12-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/27/2026: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/26/2026: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/25/2026: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/7/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/6/2025: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/5/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/20/2025: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/19/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/18/2025: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

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