Yankees vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 16

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the New York Yankees taking on the Chicago White Sox.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Yankees vs White Sox Game Info

New York Yankees (43-27) vs. Chicago White Sox (38-32)

Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and CHSN

Yankees vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-144) | CHW: (+122)

NYY: (-144) | CHW: (+122) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+155) | CHW: +1.5 (-192)

NYY: -1.5 (+155) | CHW: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (Yankees) - 1-1, 2.45 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 9-2, 2.41 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (1-1) to the mound, while Davis Martin (9-2) will get the nod for the White Sox. Cole and his team have a record of 1-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Cole's team is 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have an 11-2-0 ATS record in Martin's 13 starts that had a set spread. The White Sox are 8-1 in Martin's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (52.2%)

Yankees vs White Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Yankees vs. White Sox reveal New York as the favorite (-144) and Chicago as the underdog (+122) on the road.

Yankees vs White Sox Spread

The Yankees are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+155 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -192 to cover.

The over/under for Yankees-White Sox on June 16 is 7.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 60 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (63.3%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 23-14 when favored by -144 or more this year.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 31 of their 67 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees are 34-33-0 against the spread in their 67 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have won 50.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (29-28).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, Chicago has a 16-16 record (winning 50% of its games).

The White Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 39 times this season for a 39-28-1 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have covered 58.8% of their games this season, going 40-28-0 ATS.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York with 70 hits and an OBP of .387, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .611. He's batting .293.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 18th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Rice has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .182 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Cody Bellinger is batting .265 with 14 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks, while slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .361.

His batting average is 58th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 37th, and his slugging percentage 43rd.

Jazz Chisholm has collected 55 base hits, an OBP of .318 and a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

Paul Goldschmidt has been key for New York with 46 hits, an OBP of .366 plus a slugging percentage of .532.

Goldschmidt has safely hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .350 with a double, two home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is batting .247 with 11 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .370.

Including all qualified players, he is 88th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 29th and he is 31st in slugging.

Colson Montgomery is batting .223 with 13 doubles, 17 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .319.

His batting average is 129th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 99th, and he is 35th in slugging.

Chase Meidroth has racked up a team-high .402 slugging percentage.

Sam Antonacci is hitting .278 with eight doubles, two triples, two home runs and 14 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!