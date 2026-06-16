Blue Jays vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 16
Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.
The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Blue Jays vs Red Sox Game Info
- Toronto Blue Jays (34-38) vs. Boston Red Sox (29-40)
- Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2026
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: NESN and SNET
Blue Jays vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TOR: (-118) | BOS: (+100)
- Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+146) | BOS: +1.5 (-178)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
Blue Jays vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Blue Jays) - 3-3, 2.91 ERA vs Payton Tolle (Red Sox) - 3-3, 2.70 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Dylan Cease (3-3) to the mound, while Payton Tolle (3-3) will get the nod for the Red Sox. Cease's team is 7-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cease's team has a record of 6-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Red Sox have a 2-7-0 record against the spread in Tolle's starts. The Red Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Tolle's starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.
Blue Jays vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Blue Jays win (54.9%)
Blue Jays vs Red Sox Moneyline
- Toronto is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +100 underdog at home.
Blue Jays vs Red Sox Spread
- The Blue Jays are at the Red Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. Boston is -178 to cover.
Blue Jays vs Red Sox Over/Under
- The over/under for Blue Jays-Red Sox on June 16 is 7.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.
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Blue Jays vs Red Sox Betting Trends
- The Blue Jays have been favorites in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (59%) in those contests.
- This year Toronto has won 18 of 34 games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.
- The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 38 of their 71 opportunities.
- The Blue Jays are 34-37-0 against the spread in their 71 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Red Sox have gone 9-15 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.5% of those games).
- Boston has gone 8-14 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer (36.4%).
- The Red Sox have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 69 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 32 of those games (32-35-2).
- The Red Sox have gone 29-40-0 against the spread this season.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Ernie Clement leads Toronto with 84 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .460. He's batting .304 with an on-base percentage of .324.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks eighth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 92nd, and he is 44th in slugging.
- Clement has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.372) this season, fueled by 69 hits. He's batting .280 while slugging .366.
- Among all qualifying players, he is 33rd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 119th in slugging percentage.
- Guerrero enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .150 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.
- Kazuma Okamoto is batting .235 with a .447 slugging percentage and 42 RBI this year.
- Okamoto enters this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.
- Jesus Sanchez is batting .287 with a .325 OBP and 29 RBI for Toronto this season.
Red Sox Player Leaders
- Willson Contreras has totaled 72 hits with a .396 on-base percentage, leading the Red Sox in both statistics. He's batting .304 and slugging .570.
- He is eighth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.
- Contreras enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBIs.
- Wilyer Abreu leads his team with a .434 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .279 with an on-base percentage of .336.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 36th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage.
- Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .286 with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 14 walks.
- Jarren Duran is batting .211 with nine doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks.
Blue Jays vs Red Sox Head to Head
- 4/29/2026: 8-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 4/28/2026: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/27/2026: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 9/25/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 9/24/2025: 7-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/23/2025: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 6/29/2025: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 6/28/2025: 15-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 6/27/2025: 9-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 5/1/2025: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
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