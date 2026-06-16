Blue Jays vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 16

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (34-38) vs. Boston Red Sox (29-40)

Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and SNET

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-118) | BOS: (+100)

TOR: (-118) | BOS: (+100) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+146) | BOS: +1.5 (-178)

TOR: -1.5 (+146) | BOS: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Blue Jays) - 3-3, 2.91 ERA vs Payton Tolle (Red Sox) - 3-3, 2.70 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Dylan Cease (3-3) to the mound, while Payton Tolle (3-3) will get the nod for the Red Sox. Cease's team is 7-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cease's team has a record of 6-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Red Sox have a 2-7-0 record against the spread in Tolle's starts. The Red Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Tolle's starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (54.9%)

Toronto is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +100 underdog at home.

The Blue Jays are at the Red Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. Boston is -178 to cover.

The over/under for Blue Jays-Red Sox on June 16 is 7.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (59%) in those contests.

This year Toronto has won 18 of 34 games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 38 of their 71 opportunities.

The Blue Jays are 34-37-0 against the spread in their 71 games that had a posted line this season.

The Red Sox have gone 9-15 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.5% of those games).

Boston has gone 8-14 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer (36.4%).

The Red Sox have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 69 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 32 of those games (32-35-2).

The Red Sox have gone 29-40-0 against the spread this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Ernie Clement leads Toronto with 84 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .460. He's batting .304 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks eighth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 92nd, and he is 44th in slugging.

Clement has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.372) this season, fueled by 69 hits. He's batting .280 while slugging .366.

Among all qualifying players, he is 33rd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 119th in slugging percentage.

Guerrero enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .150 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Kazuma Okamoto is batting .235 with a .447 slugging percentage and 42 RBI this year.

Okamoto enters this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Jesus Sanchez is batting .287 with a .325 OBP and 29 RBI for Toronto this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras has totaled 72 hits with a .396 on-base percentage, leading the Red Sox in both statistics. He's batting .304 and slugging .570.

He is eighth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

Contreras enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu leads his team with a .434 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .279 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 36th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage.

Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .286 with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 14 walks.

Jarren Duran is batting .211 with nine doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Head to Head

4/29/2026: 8-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/28/2026: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/27/2026: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-0 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/25/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/24/2025: 7-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/23/2025: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/29/2025: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/28/2025: 15-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

15-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/27/2025: 9-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/1/2025: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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