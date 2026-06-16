Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 16

Today's MLB slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is the Tampa Bay Rays squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MIAM

NBCS-PH and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Tyler Phillips

Jesús Luzardo vs. Tyler Phillips Records: Phillies (39-33), Marlins (36-37)

Phillies (39-33), Marlins (36-37) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 57.73%

57.73% Marlins Win Probability: 42.27%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and SNET

NESN and SNET Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle vs. Dylan Cease

Payton Tolle vs. Dylan Cease Records: Red Sox (29-40), Blue Jays (34-38)

Red Sox (29-40), Blue Jays (34-38) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 54.91%

54.91% Red Sox Win Probability: 45.09%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas City Royals at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and ROYL

NATS and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Foster Griffin vs. Michael Wacha

Foster Griffin vs. Michael Wacha Records: Nationals (38-35), Royals (29-44)

Nationals (38-35), Royals (29-44) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Royals Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 55.69%

55.69% Royals Win Probability: 44.31%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and CHSN

YES and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Davis Martin

Gerrit Cole vs. Davis Martin Records: Yankees (43-27), White Sox (38-32)

Yankees (43-27), White Sox (38-32) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 52.21%

52.21% White Sox Win Probability: 47.79%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and SNY

CINR and SNY Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Kodai Senga

Brady Singer vs. Kodai Senga Records: Reds (34-37), Mets (32-40)

Reds (34-37), Mets (32-40) Mets Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Reds Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 54.47%

54.47% Reds Win Probability: 45.53%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and NBCS-BA

BravesVsn and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Adrian Houser

Grant Holmes vs. Adrian Houser Records: Braves (46-25), Giants (29-43)

Braves (46-25), Giants (29-43) Braves Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Giants Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 58.69%

58.69% Giants Win Probability: 41.31%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cleveland Guardians at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and CLEG

BREW and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Robert Gasser vs. Slade Cecconi

Robert Gasser vs. Slade Cecconi Records: Brewers (43-26), Guardians (39-33)

Brewers (43-26), Guardians (39-33) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 57.98%

57.98% Guardians Win Probability: 42.02%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and SDPA

CARD and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Michael King

Andre Pallante vs. Michael King Records: Cardinals (39-31), Padres (37-34)

Cardinals (39-31), Padres (37-34) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Padres Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 57.08%

57.08% Padres Win Probability: 42.92%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Minnesota Twins at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and MNNT

RSN and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Zebby Matthews

Kumar Rocker vs. Zebby Matthews Records: Rangers (35-37), Twins (34-40)

Rangers (35-37), Twins (34-40) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Twins Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 57.01%

57.01% Twins Win Probability: 42.99%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and COLR

MARQ and COLR Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Ryan Feltner

Edward Cabrera vs. Ryan Feltner Records: Cubs (38-35), Rockies (27-46)

Cubs (38-35), Rockies (27-46) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 70.69%

70.69% Rockies Win Probability: 29.31%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: TBS and SCHN and DSN

TBS and SCHN and DSN Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Framber Valdez

Hunter Brown vs. Framber Valdez Records: Astros (33-41), Tigers (30-42)

Astros (33-41), Tigers (30-42) Astros Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 50.24%

50.24% Tigers Win Probability: 49.76%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Angels at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and ABTV

ARID and ABTV Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Reid Detmers

Merrill Kelly vs. Reid Detmers Records: Diamondbacks (37-35), Angels (29-44)

Diamondbacks (37-35), Angels (29-44) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Angels Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 54.83%

54.83% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 45.17%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and MASN

SEAM and MASN Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Brandon Young

Logan Gilbert vs. Brandon Young Records: Mariners (37-36), Orioles (34-39)

Mariners (37-36), Orioles (34-39) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 70.16%

70.16% Orioles Win Probability: 29.84%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Pittsburgh Pirates at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SportsNet PT

NBCS-CA and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Jack Perkins vs. Mitch Keller

Jack Perkins vs. Mitch Keller Records: Athletics (35-36), Pirates (36-36)

Athletics (35-36), Pirates (36-36) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 51.29%

51.29% Pirates Win Probability: 48.71%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and RAYS

SportsNet LA and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski vs. Drew Rasmussen

Justin Wrobleski vs. Drew Rasmussen Records: Dodgers (45-27), Rays (41-27)

Dodgers (45-27), Rays (41-27) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Rays Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 54.55%

54.55% Rays Win Probability: 45.45%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.