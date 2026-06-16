Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 16
Today's MLB slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is the Tampa Bay Rays squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers. We have predictions for every game below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Tyler Phillips
- Records: Phillies (39-33), Marlins (36-37)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -174
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 57.73%
- Marlins Win Probability: 42.27%
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Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle vs. Dylan Cease
- Records: Red Sox (29-40), Blue Jays (34-38)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -118
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 54.91%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 45.09%
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Kansas City Royals at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Foster Griffin vs. Michael Wacha
- Records: Nationals (38-35), Royals (29-44)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -122
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 55.69%
- Royals Win Probability: 44.31%
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Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Davis Martin
- Records: Yankees (43-27), White Sox (38-32)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -144
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 52.21%
- White Sox Win Probability: 47.79%
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New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Kodai Senga
- Records: Reds (34-37), Mets (32-40)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -126
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 54.47%
- Reds Win Probability: 45.53%
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San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Adrian Houser
- Records: Braves (46-25), Giants (29-43)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -162
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 58.69%
- Giants Win Probability: 41.31%
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Cleveland Guardians at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Robert Gasser vs. Slade Cecconi
- Records: Brewers (43-26), Guardians (39-33)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -146
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 57.98%
- Guardians Win Probability: 42.02%
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San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Michael King
- Records: Cardinals (39-31), Padres (37-34)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -116
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 57.08%
- Padres Win Probability: 42.92%
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Minnesota Twins at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Zebby Matthews
- Records: Rangers (35-37), Twins (34-40)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -134
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 57.01%
- Twins Win Probability: 42.99%
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Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Ryan Feltner
- Records: Cubs (38-35), Rockies (27-46)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -190
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +160
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 70.69%
- Rockies Win Probability: 29.31%
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Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: TBS and SCHN and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Framber Valdez
- Records: Astros (33-41), Tigers (30-42)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -148
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 50.24%
- Tigers Win Probability: 49.76%
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Los Angeles Angels at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Reid Detmers
- Records: Diamondbacks (37-35), Angels (29-44)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -112
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 54.83%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 45.17%
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Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Brandon Young
- Records: Mariners (37-36), Orioles (34-39)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -148
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 70.16%
- Orioles Win Probability: 29.84%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Perkins vs. Mitch Keller
- Records: Athletics (35-36), Pirates (36-36)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -130
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 51.29%
- Pirates Win Probability: 48.71%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski vs. Drew Rasmussen
- Records: Dodgers (45-27), Rays (41-27)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -152
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 54.55%
- Rays Win Probability: 45.45%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.